For the first time in many years, we’ve been taken backstage with the Home and Away cast and crew in a series of Christmas specials.

Over the past four weeks, ex-Home and Away actor Jason Smith has been going behind the scenes at a number of Summer Bay’s most famous locations, swapping stories with the cast and finding out what’s in store for many of our favourite characters in 2020.

In Week 1, Jason met the Stewart family, along with Irene, Leah, John and Marilyn in Summer Bay House.

In Week 2 he headed to the Morgan house, meeting the remaining Morgan family members, as well as their new extended family of Leah, Robbo and Jasmine.

In Week 3 it was the turn of the Mangrove River gang, Colby, Bella, Dean and Mackenzie, as they discussed the foursome’s turbulent time in the Bay and gave us some hints of things to come.

The fourth episode was released on My5 and 7Plus yesterday, in which Jason heads to the Surf Club to be joined by the Astonis (sans Maggie), Dean, John and Ryder, discussing the drama, emotion and good times that the Astoni family have been through in their three years in the Bay.

They show flashbacks of Ziggy and Brody’s wedding and subsequent breakup, Dean and Ziggy getting together, and Ben’s struggles with depression over the past few months.

Sophie also jumped on the Flamin’ Gallah tour bus to meet some of the show’s dedicated fans. The Official Home and Away Tour runs five days a week, taking fans around many of the real life locations.

If you’re heading to Sydney anytime soon, why not take the time to visit the beautiful Palm Beach (Summer Bay) yourself on the Official Home and Away Tour – along the way you’ll get to see such filming locations as the Morgan House, the Pier Diner and the famous Surf Club, and you may even be lucky enough to spot some filming and take some snaps with cast members!

Now, in a very special final episode of Home and Away : Christmas in Summer Bay, which will be uploaded to My5 and 7Plus on Christmas Eve, Jason heads to Salt where he’ll be joined by almost the entire cast of the show for a giant Christmas party.

It looks like we’ve got four groups of guests – on the sofas he’ll chat to Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart), Ada Nicodemou (Leah Patterson), Rohan Nichol (Ben Astoni) and Patrick O’Connor (Dean Thompson).

On a separate table we’ve got Lynne McGranger (Irene Roberts), Tim Franklin (Colby Thorne), Sam Frost (Jasmine Delaney) and James Stewart (Justin Morgan).

On another he’ll find Sophie Dillman (Ziggy Astoni), Shane Withington (John Palmer) and Lukas Radovich (Ryder Jackson) and Emily Wier (Mackenzie Booth).

Then the rest of the cast will come together for a giant Christmas dinner celebration, as they’re joined by Penny McNamee (Tori Morgan), Orpheus Pledger (Mason Morgan), Emily Symons (Marilyn Chambers), Belinda Giblin (Martha Stewart) and Georgie Parker (Roo Stewart) for food and to swap their Kris Kringle (‘Secret Santa’ for those of us in the UK) presents.

Later, the cast will play a Christmassy game of “Battle of the Bay”, presumably putting their Home and Away knowledge to the test.

Here’s what the press release has to say:

The true magic of the Bay is never more apparent than when the community gathers – and today, Jason is joined by the entire cast as they get together for one epic Christmas dinner celebration. Stories are swapped, Kris Kringle presents are exchanged and loving memories abound as all of our favourites celebrate a Summer Bay Christmas the only way they know how: with laughter and love. It’s a very special Summer Bay event as the cast gathers for a one-of-a-kind family Christmas dinner

Fun abounds as the cast face off in a game of trivia, when they tackle ‘Battle of the Bay’

Kris Kringle gifts are exchanged, revealing special clues about what lies ahead in 2020 for all of our Summer Bay favourites

It looks like a very special event as Home and Away: Christmas in Summer Bay draws to a close.

Home and Away will return to UK and Australian screens early next year. For all we know about what’s coming up in 2020, check out our three spoiler articles as we analyse next year’s promos and combine them with everything else we know about the year ahead.

Or check out the full Home and Away 2020 promo below: