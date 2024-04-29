Colin from Accounts to return to screens in May 2024

The return of Colin from Accounts is just around the corner, as the hit show is back for its second season next month.

The breakout Aussie comedy stars real-life husband-and-wife Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer as Gordon and Ashley, two singles who are brought together following a car accident when they find themselves looking after an injured dog they name Colin.

The show, which streams on Binge in Australia, became a worldwide hit when it was picked up by the BBC in the UK, and Paramount+ in the US.

It went on to win an AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy, while Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer picked up Logie awards for Most Outstanding Actor and Most Outstanding Actress respectively.

It has now been revealed that Colin from Accounts returns to Australian screens on Thursday 30th May 2024 on streaming platform Binge, and at 8:30pm on Showcase. New episodes will drop weekly.

The show aired on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK, while it aired on streaming service Paramount+ in the States, but UK and American air dates for the second series have yet to be announced.

However, the second season is expected to air in both countries later this year, with Paramount+ revealing in January that the show was returning, while a message on the show’s BBC iPlayer page announces that “Colin from Accounts will return”.

The hit comedy also features a number of Home and Away alumni, with Tai Hara as Ashley’s ex-boyfriend James, and Genevieve Hegney as bar owner Chiara.

Tai played Andy Barrett in Home and Away from 2013 until 2016, when his character went on the run with half-sibling Josh.

Genevieve Hegney made a number of appearances on Home and Away as bar manager Cindy Thomas back in 2007, before going on to work as an acting coach on the beachside soap.

When Colin from Accounts’ renewal was first announced, Brammall and Dyer said: “Season 1 went better than expected so here’s hoping we don’t mess this one up. We are thrilled to be back playing Ashley and Gordon running amok in the streets of Sydney.

We are just sad we had to leave our actual dog in America. Doesn’t seem to be in the spirit of the show, but here we are.”

Joining Colin from Accounts for season two are Celeste Barber (Wellmania, The Letdown) as Katie, Virginia Gay (Savage River, Safe Home) as Rumi, Justin Rosniak (The Surfer, Mr Inbetween) as Alistair, Lynne Porteous (Home and Away, The Commons) as Dawn and John Howard (SeaChange, The Merger) as Brian.

Lynne Porteous has played two characters on Home and Away, starring as guest characters Heather Riley in 1991 and Hannah Standish in 2004.

In season two of Colin from Accounts, Ash and Gordon are now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog, Colin, back from his new owners. It’s the first in a series of hurdles for the new couple, as they find out more about each other, for better and worse.

Colin From Accounts is produced by Easy Tiger Productions (Jack Irish, Rake, The Twelve) and CBS Studios with Rob Gibson, Ian Collie, Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Trent O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Lana Greenhalgh serving as executive producers and Kevin Greene producing.

O’Donnell returns as set-up director, with Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope taking the reins for three episodes and Madeleine Dyer returning to direct an episode.

Colin from Accounts returns to Binge on 30th May.