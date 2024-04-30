Neighbours Spoilers – JJ discovers his parents’ lies about Felix

Next week on Neighbours, JJ discovers the truth about his parents’ lies as he learns they’ve stopped Felix from contacting him.

When JJ (Riley Bryant) discovered a few weeks ago that Felix (James Beaufort) was his biological father, he finally had the answer that had been plaguing him for years.

He’s spent his whole life not knowing who his father was, but a chance encounter with a diary belonging to Phillipa, his mother Cara’s (Sara West) friend from their former home in Werribee, gave him a major clue.

It revealed that Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) had once donated sperm to Phillipa, but that she’d passed the sperm on to Cara when she was looking to start a family with wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina).

Sadly for JJ, a DNA test soon disproved that theory and he was left believing that an anonymous donor from the States was his dad.

Some missing pages left a number of unanswered questions, and a few weeks ago we learnt that Felix was in possession of the pages, which revealed that he was in fact the real sperm donor.

With Felix arrested and later carted back to prison following his failed robbery at Eirene Rising, JJ did his best to get back in touch with the man now revealed to be his dad.

Yet Cara and Remi decided that the criminal was not someone they wanted their son to be associated with.

Remi paid Felix a secret visit at Erinsborough Police Station, where she begged him to refuse any further contact with their son.

Felix obliged – he’d never wanted to be a dad anyway, and knew that his presence in JJ’s life would only cause the teen more problems.

To top it all off, JJ found himself expelled from Erinsborough High after facing charges for his part in the robbery. He had a chance to convince the Education Department to change their minds, but when his letter to Felix was returned unopened, he skipped the meeting, cementing his expulsion.

Now, JJ faces the opportunity of ‘diversion’, a way for low-level offenders to avoid a criminal record.

Next week, JJ is a bundle of nerves as he awaits his diversion hearing, and mums Cara and Remi pull out all the stops to distract him with a game of basketball.

Dex (Marley Williams) has been giving JJ a wide birth for the past few weeks, but he’s feeling equally anxious about his brother’s hearing, and comes home ‘sick’ from school, wanting to be with the family while they wait.

JJ is grateful to finally get some support from his younger brother, as Dex admits that he just wants their family to go back to the way they were.

Later, the family get some good news as they learn that JJ has been granted diversion. Yet the joyful mood doesn’t last long as Cara and Remi spot another ‘return to sender’ letter from Felix, which they know will break JJ’s heart.

As the mums voice that Felix is at least sticking to his word and rejecting JJ’s many attempts to reach out, they’re unaware that Dex is listening, and has heard all about their secret scheme.

When Cara and Remi bring up the letter, they fail to get through to him when they implore him to stop sending setting himself up for more hurt by sending more.

As JJ slopes off, Dex is left troubled by the knowledge that it’s his mums’ actions which have caused the endless rejection.

Later, JJ opens up to Dex about how much it’s hurting him that Felix won’t even opens his letters, explaining to his younger brother how he only wants to get to know his dad.

Moved by his brother’s anguish, Dex assures that JJ has the right to know his father. It’s then that he drops the bomb, telling JJ that it was Cara and Remi who begged Felix to reject any further contact.

Armed with the truth, JJ blasts Remi and Cara for their lies and actions, as he tells them that he’ll never forgive them.

In next Tuesday’s episode, JJ is further hurt when both Cara and Remi stand by their decision to protect him from Felix – in their eyes, they did the right thing, even if it’s caused him some temporary pain.

JJ takes his anger out on the Rodwell punching bag and ends up revealing the extent of his pain to a sympathetic Andrew, who can see both sides of the argument.

After Andrew takes JJ back to No. 30, the Varga-Murphys try to have a calm family meeting to share their sides of the argument, but JJ once again storms off as he realises there’s no budging his mums – they’re determined for him not to have any contact with Felix.

As they continue to push their side of the argument onto Dex, he admits that while he can see where they’re coming from, he can also see why JJ would want to know more about his dad.

He challenges them to accept that Felix is going to be a part of their lives – whether they like it or not.

The following week, JJ is set to finally be reunited with Felix, with spoiler photos for May showing JJ and Andrew paying him a visit at Waratah Prison.

Yet with teaser spoilers revealing that ‘JJ faces a hard truth’, and photos showing him looking forlorn as he sits on the curb alongside Cara and Remi, it seems it won’t be a joyous reunion for the father and son.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 29th April (Episode 9032 / 129)

Krista sees something she shouldn’t.

Terese is plagued by troubling dreams.

Haz faces the music.

Tuesday 30th April (Episode 9033 / 130)

Leo confronts a personal crisis.

Krista struggles with her simmering pain.

Remi and Cara push too hard.

Sadie’s in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wednesday 1st May (Episode 9034 / 131)

Chelsea finds herself in a tight spot.

Aaron’s wracked with guilt.

Toadie commits to do whatever it takes.

Thursday 2nd May (Episode 9035 / 132)

Haz puts his safety on the line.

Terese finds comfort in the familiar.

Aaron and Nicolette reach an agreement.

Monday 6th May (Episode 9036 / 133)

Haz finds himself in dire jeopardy.

Mackenzie faces her greatest fear.

JJ makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 9037 / 134)

JJ pushes back.

Krista’s confronted by a startling realisation.

Paul reassesses his plans for the future.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 9038 / 135)

Chelsea’s special day faces a set-back.

Toadie is urged to make peace.

Sadie and Byron embark on a covert operation.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 9039 / 136)

The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure.

Melanie makes a life changing decision.

Susan and Terese are challenged.