New Neighbours spoilers and photos for mid to late May

Neighbours has released new photos and spoilers teasing what’s in store in mid-to-late May, with two big new arrivals as Jane’s ex-husband Victor and Haz’s sister Amira arrive.

Plus, we get the return of Felix (James Beaufort), a few weeks after he was arrested following his failed heist at Eirene Rising.

We also get our first look at the Eirene Rising office, as Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) hold a meeting where they pour over a “Weekly Workflow” document.

Recent teaser spoilers told us that Susan “is made a tempting offer” at the end of April, before struggling with a secret. Next week’s episodes see that secret revealed, as Terese offers her the role of Operations Manager at the new retirement village.

Susan is flattered by the offer, but isn’t sure that her and Karl’s (Alan Fletcher) marriage would fare well with her as Karl’s boss.

Karl, who is set to be Eirene Rising’s ‘Resident doctor and wellness expert’, encourages her to go for it, assuring her that they’re strong enough to cope.

The new photos reveal that Susan eventually accepts the job, but it seems that things get off to a bad start, with Susan looking exasperated as she and Terese discuss plans.

Are the two clashing over Eirene Rising already?

Eirene Rising isn’t the only new job for Susan in May, as photos show her working in the kitchen at Harold’s.

With Haz out of action after his accident (more on that below), it looks like the residents of Erinsborough will do what they do best as they club together to keep the café open.

The new spoilers for mid-May also tell us that JJ (Riley Bryant) “makes a last-ditch bid to see Felix.”

As viewers have recently seen, JJ’s mothers Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) made the decision to keep their son from seeing Felix (James Beaufort), who was revealed to be his biological father.

Remi visited Felix (James Beaufort) in custody, where she pleaded with him to deny JJ any access to him, even if JJ got in touch.

JJ has been hit hard by the revelation that Felix doesn’t want to see him, with no idea that it was his mums who orchestrated it.

In mid-May, JJ finally gets his wish to see Felix again, with photos showing him, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Felix sitting down together in Waratah Prison.

Yet JJ clearly doesn’t get the result he was hoping for, as he “faces a hard truth,” and photos show him looking devastated as he sits on the curb with Cara and Remi attempting to comfort him.

Has Felix rejected him again, or is there another twist to this tale?

A “surprise guest” is about to “upset the status quo” on Ramsay Street, as Jane’s ex-husband Victor Stone (Craig Hall), the father of Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) makes an unexpected appearance.

Many fans have wondered whether the oft-mentioned Victor would eventually show up, especially with no end in sight to Jane’s (Annie Jones) long-distance relationship with Mike Young (Guy Pearce).

Mike is played by Hollywood actor Guy Pearce, and he returned for Neighbours’ then-final episodes in June 2022, where he reunited with ’80s sweetheart Jane.

When Neighbours‘ return was announced in 2023, it left producers with the tricky task of how to continue the pair’s relationship, with a full-time return for Guy Pearce seeming nigh on impossible.

Guy made a brief return early on, where we saw Mike and Jane on holiday in England, but since then he has only returned via infrequent video calls to Jane.

Mike was offered a job with a motorbike tour company, and has extended his UK trip on a number of occasions, leaving Jane feeling increasingly down about the never-ending nature of their long-distance relationship.

As “Jane finds life becoming increasingly complicated,” will Victor’s arrival be the final nail in the coffin for Jane and Mike’s relationship?

But is there more to Victor than meets the eye? The episode after his arrival, “Sadie is challenged when she discovers a big secret,” and this secret is soon revealed to be related to the new arrival.

On Wednesday 22nd May, “Sadie struggles under the burden of Vic’s secret,” and in the following day’s episode, “Nicolette and Byron digest some shocking news.”

What is Victor hiding, and why has he returned now?

Another surprise visitor arrives in the form of Haz’s sister Amira (Maria-Thattil), who makes her first appearance on Tuesday 21st May.

The coming weeks see Haz (Shiv Palekar) involved in a tragic accident as Mackenzie knocks him down with her car. He’s hospitalised and things aren’t looking good.

Haz’s hospitalisation causes his estranged sister Amira to head to Erinsborough.

As Haz recently revealed, his parents and siblings cut him out of their life when his shady past in IT was revealed, but it seems that Amira is finally ready to make amends with her brother – if he ever wakes up.

Amira is set to challenge Mackenzie, and with the announcement of her character back in December teasing that “not everyone on Ramsay Street will be thrilled with Amira’s arrival,” it seems the two are set for a clash.

Will Amira blame Mackenzie for Haz’s hospitalisation?

After the last set of teaser spoilers were revealed, we noted that the doctors and nurses of Erinsborough were being kept busy, with multiple trips to the hospital in late April and early May.

That looks set to continue into mid-May, as Remi tends to Leo’s (Tim Kano) daughter Abigail. On Thursday 16th May, “Abigail finds something she shouldn’t,” while on Monday 20th May, “a mistake puts Abigail’s life at risk.”

With Krista (Majella Davis) having recently fallen off the wagon and turned back to her old habits, has Abigail accidentally taken some of her pills?

Here’s everything in store in mid to late May:

Monday 13th May (Episode 9040 / 137)

Remi is tempted by a promising proposal.

Paul tries his hand at playing cupid.

JJ makes a last-ditch bid to see Felix.

Tuesday 14th May (Episode 9041 / 138)

JJ faces a hard truth.

Mackenzie’s guilt grows.

A surprise guest on Ramsay Street upsets the status quo.

Wednesday 15th May (Episode 9042 / 139)

Mackenzie works to correct her wrongs.

Karl faces a fresh humiliation.

Sadie is challenged when she discovers a big secret.

Thursday 16th May (Episode 9043 / 140)

Jane finds life becoming increasingly complicated.

Mackenzie grapples with her personal dilemma.

Abigail finds something she shouldn’t.

Monday 20th May (Episode 9044 / 141)

A mistake puts Abigail’s life at risk.

Karl’s last day doesn’t go to plan.

Toadie crosses a boundary.

Tuesday 21st May (Episode 9045 / 142)

Karl is twice surprised.

Toadie confronts an uncomfortable truth.

A surprise visitor challenges Mackenzie.

Wednesday 22nd May (Episode 9046 / 143)

Mackenzie works through her feelings for Haz.

Karl’s determined to clear his name of dirty business.

Sadie struggles under the burden of Vic’s secret.

Thursday 23rd May (Episode 9047 / 144)

Nicolette and Byron digest some shocking news.

Mackenzie is worried about her uncertain future.

Cara attempts to get JJ a job.

Before then, we’ve still got a couple of weeks in store. Here’s what’s coming up at the end of April and first weeks of May:

Monday 29th April (Episode 9032 / 129)

Krista sees something she shouldn’t.

Terese is plagued by troubling dreams.

Haz faces the music.

Tuesday 30th April (Episode 9033 / 130)

Leo confronts a personal crisis.

Krista struggles with her simmering pain.

Remi and Cara push too hard.

Sadie’s in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Wednesday 1st May (Episode 9034 / 131)

Chelsea finds herself in a tight spot.

Aaron’s wracked with guilt.

Toadie commits to do whatever it takes.

Thursday 2nd May (Episode 9035 / 132)

Haz puts his safety on the line.

Terese finds comfort in the familiar.

Aaron and Nicolette reach an agreement.

Monday 6th May (Episode 9036 / 133)

Haz finds himself in dire jeopardy.

Mackenzie faces her greatest fear.

JJ makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 9037 / 134)

JJ pushes back.

Krista’s confronted by a startling realisation.

Paul reassesses his plans for the future.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 9038 / 135)

Chelsea’s special day faces a setback.

Toadie is urged to make peace.

Sadie and Byron embark on a covert operation.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 9039 / 136)

The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure.

Melanie makes a life-changing decision.

Susan and Terese are challenged.