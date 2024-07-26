Next week on Emmerdale, Kim finally discovers that Ruby is to blame for her recent woes, just as Rose makes a move on Will. Elsewhere, Caleb is under suspicion, Samson causes tension, and Ella’s baby scan sets up a new mystery.

1) Kim discovers the truth

Having been ordered by Ruby (Beth Cordingly) to up her game, Rose (Christine Tremarco) is finally able to make her move on ex-husband Will (Dean Andrews) next week, after successfully ousting Kim (Claire King) from her own house.

The pair have been working together to destroy Kim, though Rose has recently started having doubts now that she’s bonded with her estranged daughter Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and grandkids.

Rose’s last attempt to bed Will went spectacularly wrong, when a drink spiked with tranquillisers meant for him was actually consumed by Dawn. After Dawn was involved in a car crash as a result, Rose had the last laugh when both Dawn and Will accused Kim of spiking the drink.

With Dawn threatening to leave Home Farm with baby Evan, Kim instead offered to move out to the B&B, and started carefully considering her next move to expose Rose.

Next week, Rose is taking advantage of Kim’s absence by putting her own stamp on Home Farm, setting up a bar with neon signs and other such decor.

Meanwhile, Kim arranges to meet the dealer (Lee Lomas), who seemingly sealed the deal on Kim’s guilt last week by arriving at the house to demand she pay him for the tranquillisers he provided her.

It had been a last second arrangement by Ruby when Rose alerted her to what had happened, but Kim realised that she was actively being framed. Her suspicions were confirmed when she later caught sight of Rose talking to the dealer, but she needs proof.

As the pair meet outside the village, Kim is frustrated when the dealer refuses to reveal who had hired him. Kim knows full well that Rose is not the mastermind behind the plot, but she cannot convince him to give her a name.

Kim later focuses on Caleb (Will Ash) as a probable suspect, but as Will comes to visit her at the B&B, Kim spots Caleb nearby and is distracted by keeping an eye on him, putting Will offside.

When Kim talks with Caleb, things soon begin to fall into place as he inadvertently steers her elsewhere.

“She’s put off by Caleb,” Claire King told EverySoap at a press event last month. “He gives her some advice about watching Ruby, and that’s when Kim suddenly drops the bomb and thinks ‘Ah, Ruby…right, I’m off to see her!’”

Heading down to Mill Cottage, Kim spies a bottle of brandy that Ruby has clearly swiped from Home Farm, and Kim knows she’s got her culprit.

Ruby quickly realises that Kim knows, but makes no attempt to deny it as she explains that she’s just waiting for the fireworks when Kim’s life inevitably falls apart. Ruby quips that Kim’s marriage has already gone to ruin, though Kim doesn’t agree.

Has Kim finally met her match in Ruby?

“No definitely not,” Claire retorts. “I think Ruby would like to think she’s met her match, but I don’t think she’s on a par with Kim. Kim can be a little bit more dangerous I think… but we’ll see what happens!”

2) Rose makes her move

But little does Kim know that Ruby has already given Rose her orders—her time is up, and now that Kim’s out of the way, she has to complete their plan and sleep with Will.

After being ignored by Kim whilst she was distracted by Caleb, Will is feeling a bit miffed as he returns to Home Farm to find Rose waiting.

Seeing the opportunity to provide some support, Rose moves in for the kill, and it doesn’t take much persuading for Will to reciprocate!

“He goes home feeling a bit sorry for himself,” Dean Andrews tells us. “And gets a little bit of love and comfort… and a little bit more love later on!”

The next morning, Will tells Rose that it should never have happened.

“He really regrets it,” Dean continues. “It’s just one of those moments of madness, he really does love Kim, and he just wants harmony back in the house I’m sure.”

Rose explains that she’d like more from Will, but when she then receives a phone call from Ruby, her face falls…

A triumphant Kim later returns to Home Farm and tells Rose that she knows everything, as a devastated Will realises he’s been played.

“He doesn’t react too well,” Dean adds. “I suppose it’s much of the muchness of what he knew before. He’s obviously not seen her for a long time, but she fled before and has done all kinds of stuff. So he’s not happy about it, he fell for her trap a little bit—typical bloke!”

Exactly what happens next is under wraps for now, but the next day PC Swirling (Andy Moore) swings by in order to do a welfare check on Rose—her discarded handbag has been found.

Kim and Will glance at each other, as they try not to look guilty…

Where has Rose disappeared to?

3) Caleb is under suspicion

In the short time that Kim has Caleb on her radar, a rather curious incident occurs which leads to the police right to his doorstep.

Whilst having a chinwag with bestie Lydia (Karen Blick) in the cafe, Kim makes known her suspicions of Caleb and cryptically notes that she has exacted some revenge.

Caleb is shocked when he then receives a call to say that there’s been a fire at his car firm, and the police believe that it’s arson.

Later in the week as investigations continue, it’s clear that Caleb is firmly in the frame, with the police suspecting he may have started the blaze in order to claim on the insurance.

Whilst Caleb remains blissfully unaware of her vendetta with Kim, Ruby is wracked with guilt, knowing that she could have been the cause.

4) Samson causes tension between Moira and Cain

Elsewhere in the village, Samson’s (Sam Hall) plea hearing for lying to the police about the incident at The Hide is quickly approaching.

With his plan to plea guilty, Samson has faced up to the fact that he will be landed with a prison sentence, but dad Sam (James Hooton) and stepmum Lydia worry that Samson has no idea what he’s about to face.

Sam approaches Aaron (Danny Miller) to ask whether he would be able to give Samson some advice, to prepare him for his inevitable incarceration, but Cain (Jeff Hordley) overhears everything.

When Sam returns to Wishing Well Cottage, he’s alarmed to find Cain taunting Samson as he gives him a battering.

However, it soon becomes apparent that Cain is training Samson up for prison life, though he doesn’t fancy his chances, commenting that the other inmates will make mincemeat of him.

Samson begs Cain to help him fight dirty, but as the two take a momentary break, Moira (Natalie J Robb) approaches, and is fuming to see Cain apparently clowning around with the very person who put son Matty (Ash Palmisciano) in prison.

As Moira calls Samson a thug, she grabs his face… but is she about to go too far?

5) Ella’s baby mystery

Also next week, Ella is nervously awaiting her first scan after learning that she’s pregnant with Liam’s (Jonny McPherson) baby.

Liam was already fuming at Ella’s return to the village following the reveal of her dark secret—that she had killed her best friend as a 12-years-old and had only been released from prison six years ago. He was therefore dubious of her pregnancy claim, and has demanded that she get a paternity test at the same time.

Whilst at work in the vets, Ella begins to have stomach cramps, and Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) is concerned enough to convince Ella to let Liam give her a once-over.

The following day, Ella has asked Mandy (Lisa Riley) to accompany her to the scan, but Paddy (Dominic Brunt) encourages Liam to approach Ella and ask if he can join her.

Ella steadfast refuses to have Liam there, but ends up having no other option when her planned transport goes awry.

Liam promises to be on his best behaviour as he joins Ella in the clinic, but when the sonographer gets to work it’s clear that there is a problem… there’s no baby visible.

Liam is furious, and before any explanation can be offered, he accuses Ella of trying to con him—she was never pregnant, and that’s why she didn’t want him to attend the scan.

Appalled that a woman he had once been in a relationship with could stoop so low, Liam offloads to Paddy, telling him that Ella is one truly unhinged individual.

But is there more to the situation than meets the eye…?

6) Jai and Laurel quarrel

Although they had agreed to keep things professional and attempt to avoid each other at work, Jai (Chris Bisson) and Laurel’s (Charlotte Bellamy) separation inevitably begins to cause serious issues at The Hide next week.

Jai is particularly angry at Laurel’s insensitivity in calling in her solicitor on the day of their first wedding anniversary, which of course was also the day when Jai’s dad Rishi (Bhasker Patel) died.

As a result, Jai begins making things particularly difficult for Laurel at work, undermining her in front of the other staff who feel awkward being caught up in the middle of their marital woes.

Jai’s attitude begins to put other villagers offside, as he begins to believe that Laurel is going to take him to the cleaners during their divorce proceedings.

Caleb advises Jai that he needs to employ a certain amount of shrewdness when it comes to a messy breakup, but will he take this on board?