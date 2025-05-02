13 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 5th to 8th May

Next week on Neighbours, Paul and Chelsea share a charged moment, Darcy makes a big discovery about Amanda, Nicolette suspects Andrew of cheating on Wendy, and is Trevor about to say goodbye?

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 5th to Thursday 8th May.

1) Karl smells a rat

Early next week, Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) grow suspicious of Darcy’s (Mark Raffety) growing bond with Amanda (Briony Behets), Eirini Rising’s newest resident.

After moving into the retirement complex, Amanda immediately made a beeline for Darcy and gifted him a copy of The Graduate, before referring to Darcy as her “boyfriend” to anyone within earshot.

Karl and Susan’s concerns put Darcy on the defensive next week, and he tries to use ex-girlfriend Dee (Madeleine West) as an example of someone who forgave him for his wrongs and let him start on a clean slate. He implies that Susan and Karl should do the same and leave the judgement out.

But Karl has serious doubts that Dee would have said this after Darcy’s past actions towards her, which saw Darcy cheat on her with her best friend Tess Bell (Krista Vendy).

He decides to sense check this with Toadie (Ryan Moloney), who confirms his doubt – Dee hasn’t spoken to Darcy or offered her forgiveness.

What else could Darcy be lying about?

2) Darcy makes a discovery about Amanda

Elsewhere, Amanda treats herself to another pamper session with Sadie (Emerald Chan) and later asks Darcy to fetch something for her from her financial documents.

Darcy is very keen to help, and it’s a fruitful task as he discovers that not only is Amanda loaded, she’s seemingly unaware of just how well off she actually is!

Amanda’s money could be just what Darcy needs to kickstart his healthcare venture – what will he do with this information?

3) Wendy goes behind Andrew’s back

Also next week, Wendy (Candice Leask) is still struggling to get her head around why Andrew (Lloyd Will) won’t look into a transfer to Murrayville so she can take up the offer of her dream teaching job.

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) offers some friendly wisdom and encourages Wendy to take the leap and go for what she wants!

This motivates Wendy to find a new way to get Andrew on board – she jumps on his laptop, where she soon finds a role in the police force in Murrayville.

In excitement, she makes a call of enquiry for Andrew, expressing his interest! Will Andrew appreciate her bold move?

4) Holly proves to be the perfect person to support Nell

Elsewhere, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is left in a state after students pulled a prank on her during her first day back at school, leaving a dead fish in her locker.

She decides she has no choice but to study at home until her pushing Seb (Rarmian Newton) becomes old news for her classmates.

A worried Toadie draws on Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) for help as someone who has gone through a similar situation, suffering backlash after Heath’s death when the Crimesborough podcast wrongly presented her as a cold-hearted killer.

Holly goes to find Nell and offers her words of encouragement. It’s a successful chat which persuades Nell not to give in nor feel ashamed for acting in self-defence, as Holly also did when she pushed Heath into the swamp.

Inspired by Holly, Nell commits to staying in school alongside JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams).

5) More trouble lies ahead for Paul and Terese

As Toadie and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) attend to Nell during her trying time, it’s Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) turn to experience feeling an outsider in his relationship – something which delights Chelsea (Viva Bianca).

Later, Paul and Chelsea are pushed closer together after Thomas falls ill and is rushed to hospital. This leaves Terese feeling lost once again, as she struggles with seeing Paul so close to Chelsea.

How much more will Terese be able to take?

6) Has Wendy ruined her chances with Andrew?

Andrew tries to reassure Wendy that he’s truly as committed to her career as he is to his own. This motivates Wendy to hold off on mentioning the Sergeant job in Murrayville until she can come up with a powerful pitch to get her husband on board.

However, Andrew soon gets intel that his colleagues have heard that he’s looking for roles elsewhere, and they’re not happy about it…

This leads Andrew to angrily accuse Wendy of going behind his back and risking his job for her own motives.

7) Terese and Chelsea contend for Paul

As Chelsea and Paul anxiously wait to hear about Thomas’s prognosis at the hospital, Terese is desperate to be there for Paul, but she once again finds herself on the sidelines when Paul rejects her offer to help.

As tensions rise between Paul and Terese, news arrives that Thomas is going to make a full recovery.

Terese insists her offer to help was only made with Paul’s well-being in mind, but he believes they were motivated by her jealousy of Chelsea.

Thomas’s health scare heightens Chelsea’s guilt for her actions that led to Krista (Majella Davis) losing her baby last year, and Terese’s frustration grows when she sees that Krista is on the verge of forgiving Chelsea.

Later, Paul and Chelsea take a moment to connect, full of relief about baby Thomas. When Paul urges Chelsea to forgive herself for her past actions, they share an intimate moment… Is Terese right to be concerned?

8) Krista and Leo give up the chance to try again

Elsewhere, Krista and Leo (Tim Kano) are invited to return to their honeymoon destination, as the resort offers them a voucher.

They abandoned their luxurious holiday in the Whitsundays after Krista confessed to sleeping with Seb the night before their wedding, but they decide to turn down the hotel’s offer of a return visit, not wanting to relive such a painful experience.

When Max (Ben Jackson) and Holly get word of the spare voucher, they are very willing takers!

They plan to win over Krista and Leo to nab the voucher, but their plans are interrupted when Taye (Lakota Johnson) decides to enter the race as well. Who will win the dream getaway?

In the end, Krista and Leo decide to gift the voucher to their brother-in-law, Aaron (Matt Wilson), leaving the others deflated after their efforts amounted to nothing.

9) Is Chelsea about to win back Paul?

The intimate moment between Paul and Chelsea is disrupted when Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) return home, but Chelsea’s ecstatic that her plan to win back Paul is working.

After confiding in Remi, she says she truly believes Paul feels the same way about her.

Elsewhere, Terese is pleased when Paul joins her and Toadie’s celebration for Nell after her charges are dropped. However, Paul’s mind is elsewhere as he sends Chelsea a sweet message about their child.

Just as Chelsea thinks that she might have a chance of winning back Paul, her world is turned upside down when she’s contacted out of the blue by Jeffrey (Tim Potter), who asks to meet.

She’s astounded when Jeffrey reveals that he switched his paternity test with Paul’s at the Varga Murphys’, which means he is Thomas’s real father.

What will Chelsea do with this revelation?

10) Sadie makes a surprise entrance

Later next week, the residents of the share house decide to throw another pool party. However, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) is worried about how Sadie will feel about this, after the others took the last party over to hers and interrupted her scar reveal.

Byron heads to No. 26 to check if Sadie is okay with the party plans, and finds her trying to rebuild her body confidence by wearing her swimwear outside.

She expalins that she’s got no problem with them having another bash, although she’s not ready to be on show at the pool party.

Yet as the party gets underway soon after, Sadie surprises the gang when she turns up full of confidence, wearing a beautiful cover-up over her swimsuit to hide her scars.

Could Sadie finally be getting over her trauma?

Meanwhile, Taye pops out to message his first escorting client, Lydia (Cassandra Magrath), to plan their next session, and is almost caught out by Remi. How long can he keep his new career a secret?

Later, the party fun comes to an abrupt end when Byron gets a message from former share house resident Haz (Shiv Palekar), revealing that he’s ready for Trevor to join him in Paris.

Haz moved to Paris with Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) last year and planned to eventually move his beloved dog over to Europe to be with them. It appears the time has come for the share house to send off their favourite housemate.

11) Wendy humiliates Andrew in jealousy

Elsewhere, Andrew tries his best to put the struggles with Wendy aside as he prepares for his next self-defence class, safely assuming that flirty student Sandra (Natassia Halabi) will have taken the hint after he was forced to reveal to her last week that he’s married.

Wendy decides to join the class and provides post-class snacks as a way of apology for going behind her husband’s back with the job call.

However, Wendy’s priorities change when she sees that Sandra is still flirting with Andrew, despite knowing he is a married man. Not only that, but from Wendy’s perspective, it looks like Andrew is encouraging her!

Misjudging the situation, Wendy’s storms over to confront her husband in front of everyone, leaving him humiliated.

Once they return home, they have it out and lay all cards on the table. Andrew reiterates that he wants to stay in Erinsborough, pushing for stability for Sadie, and leaving Wendy fuming when he implies she doesn’t have their daughter’s best interests at heart.

Is this the end of the road for Wendy and Andrew?

12) Could Chelsea let her son be brought up on a lie?

Having heard Jeffrey’s version of events, Chelsea’s unsure what her next move should be.

Jeffrey says he will keep their secret for a price, but Chelsea is motivated to do the right thing and set a good example for her son. She decides to refuse his offer of blackmail and tell Paul the truth – Thomas is not his son.

But when she goes to tell him the news, she realises how much better their life is with Paul in it. Will she keep Thomas’s paternity a secret?

13) Trevor puts up a fight to stay on Ramsay Street

Elsewhere, Byron and co start preparing Trevor ready for his big flight as they try to get him used to his crate.

Yet the housemates can’t find a way to settle him, despite all their research into the best way to soothe him for the journey.

Byron struggles with the situation, knowing how much Haz wants to be reunited with his beloved pet while seeing how Trevor won’t stand the journey.

Psyching him up for a difficult conversation, Byron lets Haz know that Trevor hates being in the crate and would have a terrible time on the journey to Europe.

Thankfully, Haz has Trevor’s best interest at heart, and takes Byron’s words on board – he’s willing to let Trevor stay in Erinsborough for good!

14) Nicolette finds evidence that Andrew is cheating

With no end in sight to the discussion over moving to Murrayville, Wendy gives in and asks Nicolette for the job at Harold’s. Nicolette is desperate for support and hires her old Lassiters colleague there and then.

While Wendy is on shift, Sandra calls in at Harold’s for a coffee. Wendy tries to put things right until Sandra confesses she knows all about their recent relationship issues…

Afterwards, Wendy confides in Nicolette, who decides to do some digging and discovers what seems to be a huge secret – Sandra is messaging someone on a dating app, who has the exact same tattoo as Andrew!

Is Andrew really cheating on Wendy?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 5th May (Episode 9236 / 333)

Karl smells a rat.

Darcy discovers life-changing intel.

A sudden illness rocks a family.

Holly helps a distressed neighbour.

Tuesday 6th May (Episode 9237 / 334)

Paul’s focus is pulled in two directions.

Wendy’s secret mission is busted.

The neighbours compete for a holiday.

Wednesday 7th May (Episode 9238 / 335)

An unwelcome return drops a bombshell.

The housemates prepare to say goodbye to their favourite tenant.

A beloved marriage is on shaky ground.

Thursday 8th May (Episode 9239 / 336)

Nicolette makes an unsettling discovery.

A resident faces a moral dilemma.

The housemates struggle with their impending loss.