Next week on Emmerdale, as Joe’s lies rapidly unravel, Billy, Charity and Kerry all plot their revenge – who will strike first?

Plus, Steph dumps Ross, and are Ryan and Gail over?



1) Dawn and Joe’s secret is discovered

Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) separation sent shockwaves through Home Farm recently, with all but Kim (Claire King) still unaware that Dawn had started up a romance with Joe (Ned Porteous) behind Billy’s back.

Having initially moved out, Billy recently returned to the house to help care for baby Evan, and is quietly hopeful that things might begin to improve between him and Dawn. However, any optimism he holds is quickly dashed when Dawn suggests it’s time for him to move out again.

Believing they’re alone, Dawn and Joe later share a kiss at Home Farm. But their private moment isn’t quite as private as they think–watching unseen from the hallway is a wide-eyed Clemmie (Mabel Addison)!

Later, Clemmie refuses to go to school, telling Dawn that she’s sick. Dawn remains unaware of what’s really troubling Clemmie, but it’s clear that something has deeply unsettled her.

2) Joe threatens Clemmie

Later, when Joe checks in on Clemmie, she reveals that she saw him kissing Dawn.

The revelation catches Joe off guard. He tries to remain composed, gently insisting that it wasn’t what it looked like and that no one else needs to know. But Clemmie isn’t reassured. She doesn’t want to listen and wants nothing more to do with Joe.

As she attempts to leave, Joe blocks her path, trying to calm her down. The situation quickly escalates, and Clemmie reacts by biting him on the arm!

The next day, Joe makes an effort to smooth things over by presenting Clemmie with a gift, in the hope it will convince her to keep quiet about what she saw. He tries to act casual, hoping she’ll interpret the gift as goodwill, but his intentions are far from innocent.

Joe’s thrown when he later finds Clemmie dismantling the gift. It’s clear she isn’t interested in bribes, and that only makes Joe more anxious.

Frustrated and sensing the situation slipping further from his control, Joe’s demeanour changes and any pretence of friendliness disappears.

He warns Clemmie that if he were to tell Dawn about the bite, she could be ripped away from the family and sent back into care.

Clemmie’s visibly shaken as she fights to hold the tears back, but Joe shows no remorse. Backed into a corner, Clemmie has no choice but to stay quiet. But how long will she be able to carry the weight of the secret on her shoulders?

3) Billy finally learns the truth

When Billy later finds Clemmie in tears, he manages to coax her into opening up to him. Clemmie admits that she bit Joe during an argument, before revealing the full context behind the incident.

She explains that she witnessed Joe and Dawn kissing, and that Joe warned her not to say anything, threatening that she’d be taken into care.

Billy is shocked by what he hears. The discovery that Dawn has been seeing someone else, despite her protestations to the contrary, is one thing. But it’s Joe’s intimidation of Clemmie that causes the most concern, and Billy’s mood darkens.

When Billy reveals everything he’s learned about Joe to Caleb (Will Ash), Caleb quickly spots an opportunity.

He encourages Billy to get revenge on Joe, secretly hoping that his doing so will eliminate Joe from everyone’s lives…

4) Charity sees red

Meanwhile, Charity’s (Emma Atkins) long-held suspicions about Joe are finally confirmed, when he is exposed as the one behind Noah’s (Jack Downham) spiking.

Before shifting his focus to Uncle Caleb as a potential—though unknowing—kidney donor, Joe had secretly drugged his half-brother Noah and taken him to a private clinic to test for compatibility.

Later that evening, while chauffeuring a group of ladies (plus Liam), Charity encountered a disoriented Noah stumbling along a remote country road. Forced to take evasive action, she swerved straight off the road with the limo crashing into a frozen lake.

Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) was killed instantly from a head injury, whilst Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) tragically succumbed to their injuries later.

Neither Charity nor Noah are any the wiser about who spiked him, let alone why, until Ruby (Beth Cordingly) inadvertently lets slip that she knows more than she’s letting on about the night of the limo crash.

Sensing there’s more beneath the surface, Charity presses Ruby for answers. After some hesitation, Ruby finally admits the truth—it was Joe who spiked Noah’s drink that night.

As Ruby explains what happened, Charity begins to connect the dots, and comes to the chilling realisation that Joe had also orchestrated the attack on Caleb to take his kidney.

The discovery leaves Charity reeling. As she begins to absorb the full extent of Joe’s betrayal, the shock quickly gives way to rising anger over the damage he’s caused to the people she cares about.

Charity vows that Joe is going to get what he deserved, leaving Ruby wonders whether she’s placed another target on Joe’s head…

5) The net closes around Joe

Joe later arrives at The Woolpack, unaware that both Charity and Billy now know the truth about his recent actions. As he approaches, he’s closely watched by the pair, each with their own reasons for wanting revenge.

Charity remains calm as she continues to plan her next move. Billy, still reeling from Clemmie’s confession, also keeps a close eye on his new enemy.

Ruby and Caleb look on as tensions simmer, satisfied that Joe’s downfall may now be underway… with their own hands left clean.

The following day, Noah can see that his gran is up to something, and he’s stunned as she begins to outline her revenge plot towards Joe, and the full reason behind it.

Charity reveals that it was Joe who drugged Noah on the night of the limo crash, an act that left three people dead and Noah burdened with guilt ever since.

Struggling to process the revelation, Noah is left questioning everything, including his past loyalty to Joe.

But with Charity now set on making Joe pay, the question remains—will Noah support her plan, or try to stop her before things go too far?

6) Someone exacts their revenge!

As tension towards Joe builds across the village, preparations are underway at Home Farm to throw Lydia (Karen Blick) a surprise party for her 50th birthday.

The event promises glamour and celebration, but a gathering at the Tate abode couldn’t have come at a worse time.

The guests begin to arrive, unaware of just how much is simmering beneath the surface.

As more people learn the truth about Joe, anger and resentment reach new heights.

Kerry, in particular, is horrified when she finds out that Joe was responsible for the chain of events that led to her daughter Amy’s death.

Devastated by the revelation, Kerry becomes determined to make him pay, adding herself to the growing list of Joe’s enemies.

As emotions boil over, it’s no longer a question of whether someone will act, but who will strike first?

7) Steph dumps Ross

Elsewhere in the village, Ross is left devastated when Steph makes the difficult decision to end their relationship.

Ross has seen Steph at her lowest this week, as she struggled in the wake of her cosmetic surgery being cancelled. Steph had been determined to change her appearance, to remove any possible resemblance to biological father Anthony (Nicholas Day).

But when Caleb and Ruby interrupted Steph’s pre-op session to reveal her real motivation for the surgery, the consultant put a stop to it.

Steph ended up lashing out at Ross in a bid to push him away, before storming out with a bottle of vodka.

She was later found by Caleb and Ruby parked out outside the depot with the broken vodka bottle in her hand, planning to disfigure herself with it.

A desperate Ruby broke the car window to prevent Steph from any harm, and they vowed to get Steph into therapy, despite the risk that came with it.

Next week, in a bid to spare Ross further pain, Steph insists that it’s time for them to part ways so she can focus on her own recovery.

But Ross soon finds comfort from an unlikely source, when he ends up spending the night with Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker)!

The next morning, as Ross leaves Dale Head, he’s caught off-guard when he sees Caleb approaching. Ross quickly distances himself from Manpreet, clearly not wanting word to get back to Steph about his night of passion on the rebound!

8) Are Ryan and Gail over?

Also next week, things aren’t looking good for Gail (Rachael Gill-Davis) and Ryan (James Moore) as they play a Mr & Mrs style game at the salon.

In reaction to Ryan’s answers, Gail drops the bombshell that she doesn’t think they’re in love with each other anymore!

Struggling with the possibility of losing her, Ryan desperately pleads with her to stay. Gail is torn, as she grapples with her own feelings and the future of their relationship.

Recent episodes have seen Gail reveal that she’s been offered the opportunity to run a B&B with her friend Frannie in Devon. With the news of Gail’s imminent exit from the village already known, could this be the week we say a final goodbye?