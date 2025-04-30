Next week on Neighbours, Chelsea gets a surprise visit from Jeffrey Swan, as he drops a bombshell – he’s Thomas’s father!

When Chelsea (Viva Bianca) returned to Erinsborough during the show’s 40th Anniversary week in mid-March, Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) lives were turned upside down.

They’re still dealing with the repercussions of the news that Paul had an eighth child – Thomas – and last week saw Paul propose to Terese as he tried to make it clear that he wants to be with her, not Chelsea.

Terese declined, telling Paul that they’d get married again when the time was right, not to prove a point. However, she made it clear that she would never trust the mother of his newest child, despite Chelsea’s claims that she’s turned over a new leaf.

An entrepreneur with a perfume business, Chelsea was immediately drawn to Paul’s money and set out to win his heart.

But when she arrived in Erinsborough back in January 2024, Paul was still hung up on the love of his life, Terese, who had gone on to marry Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

Paul had blown his second chance with Terese after he jilted her at the altar in a bid to protect her, believing he had covered up Krista’s (Majella Davis) supposed death at Lassiters.

Paul decided to date Chelsea for fun, with the ultimate goal of making Terese jealous to win back her interest!

It was evident to Chelsea that Terese was the one he wanted. But as she observed his dedication to his children, Chelsea came up with a plan to keep Paul in her life… she had to get pregnant with his child!

But unbeknownst to Paul, Chelsea was also sleeping with Jeffrey (Tim Potter), the IT investigator who Paul had hired to look into the Lassiters door system issue that trapped Krista in the sauna.

Chelsea had no romantic interest in Jeffrey, but seduced him to stop him from revealing that she was the one responsible.

Chelsea messed with the door system to keep Krista out of the office during an important pitch. Chelsea was desperate to swoop in to show her worth to Lassiters after Paul started giving Krista more opportunities.

Krista ended up being trapped in the sauna room and suffered heat exhaustion, leading to her having a traumatic stillbirth shortly after Paul found her.

Krista and Jeffrey discovered the truth, which they revealed at Paul and Terese’s engagement party to Paul. When it all came out, Chelsea did a runner instead of facing up to the consequences of her actions.

That’s until a heavily pregnant Chelsea returned to Melbourne to seek help from her sister, but Cara refused because of everything she had done. Cara later regretted her decision and realised her motivations were linked to her own struggles around her recent infertility.

Eventually, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) tracked down Chelsea – who had since given birth – and invited her to move into No. 30.

It was agreed that a paternity test would be carried out to determine whether Paul or Jeffrey was the father.

Both Paul and Jeffrey were hoping that Paul was the father, with Paul believing it would give him a second chance of proving himself after David’s (Takaya Honda) death.

Eventually, the results came in – Paul was the dad! But now Jeffrey’s unexpected return looks set to turn the result on its head.

Terese and Paul had only recently got back together when Chelsea returned, and Terese was quickly left feeling on the outer of Paul’s new family dynamic.

Her patience started to wear thin when Chelsea kept visiting Paul with Thomas, often unannounced.

In desperation, Terese took up Darcy’s (Mark Raffety) offer to feed back information about Chelsea’s intentions, in return for Terese offering him a job-share role at Eirini Rising.

Earlier this month, Chelsea overheard Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) telling JJ she was going to confess to Terese that she killed Seb (Rarmian Newton). She believed she had no other choice after Leo went on the run.

When Terese and Nell arrived at the police station to confess, Terese realised it was too late as Paul had dobbed her beloved step-daughter in, after Chelsea went straight to Paul to play the hero.

Soon after, Chelsea overheard Darcy and Terese discussing their pact and she ran to tell Paul. Leo advised his dad that Terese must be feeling insecure because of her past experience of partners cheating, which is when Paul decided to propose again.

Next week, troubles continue for Paul and Terese. Paul is struggling with the fact that Terese is once again growing close to Toadie as they team up to support a distressed Nell.

Meanwhile, Chelsea does all she can to heighten Paul’s insecurities about the situation.

Later, Chelsea and Paul are pushed closer together when Thomas becomes unwell and is rushed to hospital. This results in Terese feeling like she is looking in on their new family unit as an outsider once again.

After Thomas is taken ill, Chelsea and Paul endure an anxious wait to hear if their son will pull through.

Terese tries to prioritise supporting her partner in his time of distress, but when she’s brushed off, she’s at a loss as to what she should do next.

Everyone is relieved when Thomas recovers, but things are still fraught between Paul and Terese, despite Terese recently telling him she will be proud to be his wife again in the future.

While Terese sees her actions as evidence that she’s looking out for Paul, he claims it’s fueled by her jealousy of Chelsea.

Terese’s unease escalates when she sees that Krista (Majella Davis) is on the brink of forgiving Chelsea, who is full of regret after almost losing her own baby son.

Later, Paul and Chelsea are together again as they reflect on their relief at their son’s recovery.

Paul urges Chelsea to forgive herself for her past and they share an intimate moment, almost overstepping the mark before Cara and Remi walk in.

Chelsea is left with hope that this is proof of Paul’s romantic interest in her, and she confides in Remi about her thoughts.

Elsewhere, Toadie is successful in his mission to get Nell’s charges dropped and Terese is thrilled when Paul joins the celebrations, unaware that he’s secretly messaging Chelsea sweet messages about Thomas. Paul’s in a predicament, torn between two women and their children.

Then, next Wednesday, Jeffrey resurfaces for the first time since undergoing the DNA test at No.30!

Jeffrey messages Chelsea, asking to meet, and she reluctantly heads to Harold’s, intrigued by why he’s reached out.

What she doesn’t expect is for him to drop a massive bombshell, as he reveals that he swapped the DNA tests that day.

This means he’s actually Thomas’s biological father!

Will Chelsea tell Paul the news and risk her new family life imploding? And why has Jeffrey decided to drop this bombshell now?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 5th May (Episode 9236 / 333)

Karl smells a rat.

Darcy discovers life-changing intel.

A sudden illness rocks a family.

Holly helps a distressed neighbour.

Tuesday 6th May (Episode 9237 / 334)

Paul’s focus is pulled in two directions.

Wendy’s secret mission is busted.

The neighbours compete for a holiday.

Wednesday 7th May (Episode 9238 / 335)

An unwelcome return drops a bombshell.

The housemates prepare to say goodbye to their favourite tenant.

A beloved marriage is on shaky ground.

Thursday 8th May (Episode 9239 / 336)

Nicolette makes an unsettling discovery.

A resident faces a moral dilemma.

The housemates struggle with their impending loss.