Neighbours has released the next batch of spoilers and photos teasing the storylines coming up in late April, as Karl is humiliated, Haz comes under suspicion, Susan returns, and the Varga-Murphys struggle.

It’s been an eventful few weeks in Erinsborough, with some equally dramatic weeks to come.

JJ (Riley Bryant) is about to discover that Felix (James Beaufort) is planning to steal construction materials from the Eirene Rising development, teaming up with JJ’s arch-enemy Slade (Charlie Di Stefano) to do so.

Yet it seems that JJ is set to step in and help with the robbery, a decision which has “catastrophic consequences”. Photos from the episode sees JJ reacting in shock to what’s just happened, while Felix is seen being escorted to Erinsborough Police Station by a uniformed officer.

It looks like JJ doesn’t get away with it either, with mums Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) seen with him at the scene of the crime, before Remi marches her son down to the police station too.

At the end of April, JJ is still trying to rebuild his reputation, and spoilers tell us that “Cara and Remi fight for their son”, as they meet with school principal Jane (Annie Jones).

JJ is also seen with Andrew (Lloyd Will) in the living room of No. 30, as they talk things through with Cara, suggesting that the latest development hasn’t driven the Rodwells and Varga-Murphys apart.

However, it seems that JJ won’t be putting Felix behind him, with photos showing him meeting up with Felix’s girlfriend Jools (Eva Seymore) on a bench at the Lassiters pagoda, as the troubled teen “exhausts his options”.

Photos from the same episode show Dex (Marley Williams) watching on, looking decidedly unimpressed – will he discover that his brother is hanging around with Felix’s girlfriend, and is a rift forming between the two previously close brothers?

The Varga-Murphys are set to go on a camping trip to the bush in the episode airing on Tuesday 23rd April, presumably as a way to bring them all back together after an eventful few weeks.

Yet things don’t go well, with spoilers for that day tell us that “Dex reaches breaking point”, suggesting that his brother’s bad decisions are affecting him more than he’s letting on.

The photos from that episode show Dex looking miserable whilst on the trip, while pictures show JJ looking into an empty tent, before appearing to tell Cara and Remi that his brother is nowhere to be seen.

Has Dex run away?

Thankfully it looks like he hasn’t gone far, as on Wednesday 24th April, “Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.”

Will his honesty repair the rift between him and his brother?

Karl (Alan Fletcher) was headhunted by Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to be the on-site GP for her new Eirene Rising development, and things take a big leap forward in late April as Terese organises a photoshoot to promote the retirement complex, trying to counteract any bad publicity from Felix’s failed heist.

The shoot sees Karl get his 15 minutes of fame as his face is plastered on a large billboard just opposite the tram, promoting him as the complex’s ‘Resident doctor and wellness expert’.

Karl is delighted as the residents of Ramsay Street gather around to snap him in front of his billboard, but his happiness doesn’t last long.

The following week, “Karl struggles with a public humiliation”, and by the looks of it, it isn’t long until his billboard is defaced.

A later spoiler from Thursday 25th April tells us that “A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell,” so this seems highly likely to be related to Karl’s impending “code brown,” which sees him caught in a very embarrassing situation shortly after beginning a health kick.

Has someone found out about his “code brown” and just how will it affect the reputation of Erinsborough’s newest “‘wellness expert”?

Thankfully for Karl, he’s got Susan to turn to – though considering a certain incident with a durian fruit back in 2017, Susan may feel Karl has finally had his just deserts… seven years later.

April sees the return of Susan (Jackie Woodburne), as she makes a long-awaited return from Sydney. She headed there just after Chloe (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly’s (Jodi Gordon) wedding, to look after Chloe’s daughter Aster while the newlyweds went on honeymoon, but remained in the New South Wales city to take a course.

She returns to Erinsborough hiding something. On Wednesday 24th April, she’s “made a tempting offer”, before the following day’s spoilers tell us that she “struggles with a secret”.

When Neighbours returned in September, Susan was struggling to know her place in the world after taking early retirement from her job as Principal of Erinsborough High. Will her tempting offer see the start of a new chapter in Susan’s life?

There are some interesting developments in the life of Krista Sinclair (Majela Davis) in the weeks ahead.

Things have been looking good for Krista recently, with Paul heaping the praise on her despite Chelsea’s (Viva Bianca) best efforts to undermine her, and her relationship with Leo (Tim Kano) flourishing.

Yet this week sees Chelsea trap Krista in the Lassiters sauna in a vindictive move, allowing her to swoop in and make a presentation to the Lassiters global directors which Paul (Stefan Dennis) had lined up for Krista.

Despite this, Krista is seen looking upbeat after coming out of hospital. However, on Thursday 11th April, her “resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.”

While Neighbours producers are keeping that friend under wraps for a little longer, the new teasers and photos from late April tell us that “Krista closes in on the truth” on Monday 15th April, before falling “into a trap” in the episode airing on Tuesday 16th April.

The following week (Monday 22nd April), Krista gets an unlikely ally in the form of Aaron (Matt Wilson).

Photos show the pair on a break at the country Victoria resort formerly run by Aaron, David (Takaya Honda) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson).

Aaron and Krista were briefly at odds when Aaron believed Krista was to blame for David’s death, but their relationship has recovered since Aaron learnt that Paul was actually to blame.

Now, the pair’s relationship looks set to be cemented with their trip away, but they’re rocked when Aaron discovers a packet of white pills.

Has Krista fallen back into her old habits, and will Aaron take over David’s position as her sober companion to help her through? Or as the two “toe a dangerous line”, will the unstable pair spur on each other’s bad habits?

Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) also looks set to get closer to the truth about boyfriend Haz (Shiv Palekar), after last week’s episode began a surprise new arc.

Haz and Mackenzie entered Harold’s last week to find the place ransacked. Someone had broken in and smashed up the coffee shop, leaving Haz devastated. Yet just hours later, as Haz sat alone on the sofa of No. 32, he received an ominous video showing himself smashing up his beloved café!

Mackenzie soon discovered that Haz’s comprehensive insurance policy will cover the losses and then some, leading us to wonder whether he did it as a way to get his hands on some extra cash.

Yet when Haz went on to reference a previously unmentioned brother, who many describe as being “exactly like him,” the mystery grew – could an evil twin actually be to blame?

In the coming weeks, Mackenzie grows increasingly suspicious that Haz is hiding something. She tries to arrange for security cameras to be installed in Harold’s, but is surprised when Haz reacts angrily to her suggestion.

While Byron thinks nothing of her concerns, neither of them are aware that Haz has bugged their phones and is listening into their conversation!

On Wednesday 10th April, “Mackenzie confronts her suspicions”, putting her in a very awkward position when she has to ask her boyfriend some difficult questions.

On Wednesday 17th April, “Mackenzie digs into the past,” but will she like what she finds?

The following day, “Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches,” while the following week sees Mackenzie get ever closer to the truth, in scenes which see her meet up with as yet unknown character Zach (Stephen Phillips).

As the two chat on a park bench and outside the tram, what will Mackenzie uncover, and what is in the brown bag Zach gives her?

Soon after, “Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum,” while at the end of the month he’ll be “forced to consider the unthinkable”.

Just what is going on, and who is threatening Haz?

Elsewhere, Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows, while Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) attempts to rebuild after her night of passion with Toadie (Ryan Moloney) wasn’t the catalyst to reunite the former husband and wife.

Here are all the spoilers and photos for late April:

Monday 15th April (Episode 9024 / 121)

Krista closes in on the truth.

Paul’s generosity raises eyebrows.

Karl finds himself in a tight spot.

Tuesday 16th April (Episode 9025 / 122)

Krista falls into a trap.

Melanie attempts to rebuild.

Cara and Remi fight for their son.

Wednesday 17th April (Episode 9026 / 123)

Mackenzie digs into the past.

JJ exhausts his options.

Karl gets his moment in the spotlight.

Thursday 18th April (Episode 9027 / 124)

Haz races against the clock as his deadline approaches.

Erinsborough tackles a fresh crime wave.

Sadie faces a trial by fire.

Monday 22nd April (Episode 9028 / 125)

Krista finds an unlikely ally.

Mackenzie gets close to the truth.

Terese has an unsettling dream.

Tuesday 23rd April (Episode 9029 / 126)

Dex reaches breaking point.

Krista and Aaron toe a dangerous line.

Karl struggles with a public humiliation.

Wednesday 24th April (Episode 9030 / 127)

Haz confronts a cruel ultimatum.

Susan is made a tempting offer.

Dex’s silent frustrations find a voice.

Thursday 25th April (Episode 9031 / 128)

Haz is forced to consider the unthinkable.

Susan struggles with a secret.

A persistent rumour follows Karl like a bad smell.

Before then, we’ve still got three more weeks of Neighbours to go. Here’s what’s coming up over the final week of March and the first two weeks of April:

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.

Monday 1st April (Episode 9016 / 113)

Felix faces a setback.

Wendy and Andrew struggle to accept their evolving relationship with Sadie

Aaron deals with a fresh wave of grief.

Tuesday 2nd April (Episode 9017 / 114)

Jane is cruelly targeted.

Andrew oversteps the mark.

JJ steps up for Felix.

Wednesday 3rd April (Episode 9018 / 115)

JJ’s decision has catastrophic consequences.

Felix is focused on his endgame.

Melanie reads between the lines.

Chelsea makes an inspired declaration.

Thursday 4th April (Episode 9019 / 116)

The Rodwell family process Felix’s deception.

Chelsea’s jealousy blooms.

JJ prepares for a tough conversation.

Monday 8th April (Episode 9020 / 117)

JJ joins the dots.

Andrew makes a difficult decision.

Terese goes into damage control.

Karl ramps up his health kick.

Tuesday 9th April (Episode 9021 / 118)

Haz faces tough scrutiny.

Byron and Sadie talk things through.

Karl responds to an urgent code brown.

Wednesday 10th April (Episode 9022 / 119)

Mackenzie confronts her suspicions.

The neighbours gather for an emotional farewell

Chelsea puts herself in a vulnerable situation.

Thursday 11th April (Episode 9023 / 120)

Mackenzie’s morals put her in a difficult predicament.

Paul reassesses his living situation.

Krista’s resolve is challenged when she comes face-to-face with an old friend.