Next week on Neighbours, Victor reveals what he’s been hiding since his arrival, leading to an outburst from Byron.

This week saw Jane’s (Annie Jones) ex-husband Victor Stone (Craig Hall) make a surprise appearance on Ramsay Street. While Nicolette (Hannah Monson) was delighted by her dad’s arrival, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Jane were suspicious of Vic’s motives, influenced by his checkered history.

The extent of Victor’s unsavoury past was less-than-subtly hinted at when Jane told Toadie that Vic “was spontaneously removing his trousers for every other lady north of London.”

Victor’s promiscuity came to attention again when Vic asked Byron if he’d get to meet his new girlfriend, Sadie.

“As long as you don’t hit on her,” was Byron’s cold response.

We also learnt that Victor had a habit of asking Jane for loans, which were never repaid.

Victor claimed he had nothing to hide with his unannounced visit, but it soon became apparent that that wasn’t the case.

With Victor’s belongings now strewn across the sharehouse at No. 32, Sadie accidentally saw something she shouldn’t as she mistakenly opened his laptop, believing it to be Byron’s.

We already know that Victor is hiding over $1 million in his bank account, but it seems that Sadie has just uncovered a different, much darker secret.

While Sadie declared that Byron, Nicolette and Jane deserved to know the truth about her discovery, Victor insisted that it was his decision to make.

In today’s episode, as Sadie makes a second attempt to convince Victor to come clean, he innocently places a hand on her arm, just as Byron walks in.

Knowing his dad’s promiscuous past, Byron’s suspicion is aroused. He encourages his girlfriend to tell him if his dad is making her feel uncomfortable, but while Sadie dismisses his concerns, she continues to hold onto Victor’s secret.

Next week, the burden of keeping Victor’s secret becomes even more difficult as the whole family comes together for brunch.

Later, Sadie randomly mentions to Wendy (Emerald Chan) that she still thinks about the damaging consequences of the time she kept Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) secrets.

Finding this strange, Wendy brings it up with Byron and Victor – why would Sadie still be thinking about that? Byron has no idea, but it makes Victor realise the unintentional and unfair burden he’s placed on Sadie’s shoulders.

Meanwhile, Byron has clocked Sadie’s increasing discomfort around Vic, and suspects it’s because of his dad’s “overly charming” personality – has Victor been making a move on his girlfriend?

When Byron then comes across Victor and Sadie alone, with Sadie in tears, he leaps to the wrong conclusion.

Now aware of what Byron really thinks of him, he’s eager to defend himself to his son, and decides to come clean about the secret he’s been trying so desperately to hide.

While Neighbours producers are keeping tight-lipped on Victor’s secret until closer to the time, what we do know is that both Nicolette and Byron struggle with the bombshell.

While Nicolette rushes to support her dad, Byron promptly disappears.

Sadie is left worried that Byron is upset with her for keeping the truth from him, but after a lot of angst, Byron admits that he’s not handling the news very well.

He keeps his cards close to his chest, until he has a heart-to-heart with Aaron (Matt Wilson), who encourages him to go home and see his dad.

There, he’s unable to hold everything in and explodes at him, angry at everything he’s done.

Can Byron overcome his anger and support his dad in his time of need?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 20th May (Episode 9044 / 141)

A mistake puts Abigail’s life at risk.

Karl’s last day doesn’t go to plan.

Toadie crosses a boundary.

Tuesday 21st May (Episode 9045 / 142)

Karl is twice surprised.

Toadie confronts an uncomfortable truth.

A surprise visitor challenges Mackenzie.

Wednesday 22nd May (Episode 9046 / 143)

Mackenzie works through her feelings for Haz.

Karl’s determined to clear his name of dirty business.

Sadie struggles under the burden of Vic’s secret.

Thursday 23rd May (Episode 9047 / 144)

Nicolette and Byron digest some shocking news.

Mackenzie is worried about her uncertain future.

Cara attempts to get JJ a job.

Monday 27th May (Episode 9048 / 145)

JJ and Nell are stuck in teen misery.

Byron struggles with his conflicting emotions.

Terese finds herself on the wrong end of an assumption.

Tuesday 28th May (Episode 9049 / 146)

A local celebrity makes their return.

Karl and Aaron make an unpleasant discovery.

A liquid threat looms large.

Wednesday 29th May (Episode 9050 / 147)

The residents of Erinsborough rally together after a tragic event.

Susan issues an ultimatum.

Vic bonds with his children.

Thursday 30th May (Episode 9051 / 148)

Susan and Terese give voice to their concerns.

The Share House deals with an awkward dynamic.

Vic’s meddling backfires.