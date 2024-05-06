Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for late May and early June, as Eirene Rising’s grand opening is sabotaged, Harold returns, and Jane disappoints her family.

The show recently revealed that Harold (Ian Smith) had bought a unit in the brand new Eirene Rising retirement village, and that he’d be making his return to the regular cast on Tuesday 28th May.

The new photos show smiles all around as Susan (Jackie Woodburne), Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) welcome the “local celebrity” back to Erinsborough and help him move into his new apartment.

However, all may not be well with old Jelly Belly.

In early June, “Karl is suspicious of an evasive Harold,” suggesting that the returnee may be hiding something yet again.

As the retirement village is officially opened on the grounds of Erinsborough High, Susan and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are flanked by pupils from the school as locals and the community’s new residents gather to celebrate.

They have no idea that “a liquid threat looms large“, more details of which were recently revealed in a dramatic trailer for the months ahead.

Leo (Tim Kano) is planning to launch his new wine brand at the event, but the promo, which you can view below, saw a mysterious figure enter the vineyard and inject some of the bottles with an unknown substance.

Sergent Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) was seen telling Leo “there’s been another poisoning,” before the promo showed Nell shouting for help after someone near her collapsed.

As “the residents of Erinsborough rally together after [the] tragic event” on Wednesday 29th May, just who is targeting Terese’s big opening?

Whoever it is, it could be someone known to Leo, with the spoilers for Tuesday 4th June revealing that “a familiar face may be behind his troubles.”

The revelation doesn’t make things any easier though, as “Leo faces losing everything” the following day, while he “spirals as his life continues to implode” on Thursday 6th June.

The recent promo also suggested that his relationship woes are set to continue, as he and ex-girlfriend Krista (Majella Davis) have a tense standoff in Lassiters.

However, pictures from the opening of Eirene Rising show him and Krista arm in arm, suggesting that Leo may have some happiness in store in the coming months.

The poisoning isn’t the only thing threatening Eirene Rising’s launch, as Susan and Terese continue to clash.

Susan recently took up Terese’s offer to be the complex’s Operations Manager, but this week’s episodes will see Susan grow frustrated from the get-go, as she struggles with Terese’s management style.

It seems their disagreements are set to continue, as “Susan issues an ultimatum” on Wednesday 29th May, before “Susan and Terese give voice to their concerns” the following day.

This month will also see the arrival of Jane Harris’s (Annie Jones) ex-husband Victor Stone (Craig Hall), who turns up unannounced on Tuesday 14th May.

While Nicolette is happy to see her dad, both Jane and Byron are put out by his sudden reappearance, with Sadie (Emerald Chan) soon discovering that he’s harbouring a secret.

On Monday 27th May, “Byron struggles with his conflicting emotions,” suggesting that he’s still coming to terms with his absent father’s presence on Ramsay Street.

However, the past is soon forgotten, as Vic is set to bond with his children in upcoming episodes – but will Jane end up softening towards her ex-husband too?

Her current fiancé Mike (Guy Pearce) hasn’t been seen for months, having extended his motorcycle tour of the UK on a number of occasions, despite Jane really needing his support as she battled to save Erinsborough High.

The new spoilers reveal that “Jane disappoints her family” in the episode airing Thursday 6th June.

The photos show Jane and Victor appearing to grow close, with Vic holding Jane’s hands as Mike’s daughter Sam (Henrietta Graham) watches on in shock.

Is Plain Jane Superbrain about to do the unthinkable and betray childhood sweetheart Mike?

The next few weeks also see the arrival of Haz’s (Shiv Palekar) sister Amira (Maria Thattil), who clashes with Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) when she arrives to visit her brother in hospital.

Thankfully, the new photos reveal that Haz makes a full recovery as he’s seen pictured with his sister on the sofa at the No. 32 sharehouse.

It seems Mac’s feud with Amira is set to continue into June, as “the Share House deals with an awkward dynamic,” before “Mackenzie’s patience wears thin” in the episode on Monday 3rd June.

The following day, “Mackenzie tries to make amends,” though it’s not clear whether this is with Amira, or with Haz, who she broke up with shortly before the incident which saw her knock him down with her car.

Elsewhere, there could possibly be an end in sight to “poo-gate,” as “Karl and Aaron (Matt Wilson) make an unpleasant discovery” on Tuesday 28th May, while “Karl scrambles to clear his name” on Wednesday 5th June.

There’s also drama in store for Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner).

She and troubled teen JJ (Riley Bryant) “are stuck in teen misery” at the end of the month, before “Nell embraces her rebellious streak” in early June.

With things finally looking up for Toadie and Terese, is the Toad about to have yet more drama to deal with thanks to his rebellious daughter?

Here are all the spoilers for late May and early June:

Monday 27th May (Episode 9048 / 145)

JJ and Nell are stuck in teen misery.

Byron struggles with his conflicting emotions.

Terese finds herself on the wrong end of an assumption.

Tuesday 28th May (Episode 9049 / 146)

A local celebrity makes their return as Eirene Rising opens.

Karl and Aaron make an unpleasant discovery.

A liquid threat looms large.

Wednesday 29th May (Episode 9050 / 147)

The residents of Erinsborough rally together after a tragic event.

Susan issues an ultimatum.

Vic bonds with his children.

Thursday 30th May (Episode 9051 / 148)

Susan and Terese give voice to their concerns.

The Share House deals with an awkward dynamic.

Vic’s meddling backfires.

Monday 3rd June (Episode 9052 / 149)

Byron and Nicolette try to patch up their father’s mistakes.

Mackenzie’s patience wears thin.

Tuesday 4th June (Episode 9053 / 150)

Leo suspects a familiar face may be behind his troubles.

Mackenzie tries to make amends.

Nell embraces her rebellious streak.

Wednesday 5th June (Episode 9054 / 151)

Toadie doubles down, whilst Nell makes an admission.

Karl scrambles to clear his name.

Leo faces the prospect of losing everything.

Thursday 6th June (Episode 9055 / 152)

Leo spirals as his life continues to implode.

Karl is suspicious of an evasive Harold.

Jane disappoints her family.

Before then, we’ve still got three weeks of unmissable Neighbours ahead of us. Here’s what’s coming up over the next few weeks:

Monday 6th May (Episode 9036 / 133)

Haz finds himself in dire jeopardy.

Mackenzie faces her greatest fear.

JJ makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 9037 / 134)

JJ pushes back.

Krista’s confronted by a startling realisation.

Paul reassesses his plans for the future.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 9038 / 135)

Chelsea’s special day faces a setback.

Toadie is urged to make peace.

Sadie and Byron embark on a covert operation.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 9039 / 136)

The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure.

Melanie makes a life-changing decision.

Susan and Terese are challenged.

Monday 13th May (Episode 9040 / 137)

Remi is tempted by a promising proposal.

Paul tries his hand at playing cupid.

JJ makes a last-ditch bid to see Felix.

Tuesday 14th May (Episode 9041 / 138)

JJ faces a hard truth.

Mackenzie’s guilt grows.

A surprise guest on Ramsay Street upsets the status quo.

Wednesday 15th May (Episode 9042 / 139)

Mackenzie works to correct her wrongs.

Karl faces a fresh humiliation.

Sadie is challenged when she discovers a big secret.

Thursday 16th May (Episode 9043 / 140)

Jane finds life becoming increasingly complicated.

Mackenzie grapples with her personal dilemma.

Abigail finds something she shouldn’t.

Monday 20th May (Episode 9044 / 141)

A mistake puts Abigail’s life at risk.

Karl’s last day doesn’t go to plan.

Toadie crosses a boundary.

Tuesday 21st May (Episode 9045 / 142)

Karl is twice surprised.

Toadie confronts an uncomfortable truth.

A surprise visitor challenges Mackenzie.

Wednesday 22nd May (Episode 9046 / 143)

Mackenzie works through her feelings for Haz.

Karl’s determined to clear his name of dirty business.

Sadie struggles under the burden of Vic’s secret.

Thursday 23rd May (Episode 9047 / 144)

Nicolette and Byron digest some shocking news.

Mackenzie is worried about her uncertain future.

Cara attempts to get JJ a job.