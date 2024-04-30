Newly released photos reveal that Paul and Chelsea get engaged on next week’s Neighbours, but it’s only a matter of time until Chelsea’s bombshell secret is revealed…

New spoilers images revealed by Amazon have revealed the true extent of Chelsea Murphy’s (Viva Bianca) grip over Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

In the episode set to air on Tuesday 7th May, it seems there’s a party at Lassiters to celebrate an engagement: Chelsea and Paul’s to be exact!

It’s been a long time coming for the mischievous Chelsea who has been battling for some months now to win the attention of the hotel owner/manager. Ever since arriving in Erinsborough, Chelsea’s motives have been known to the viewer, right from the moment she revealed the convoluted Robinson family tree on her laptop screen.

Following the death of David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), Chelsea found herself leaning into Paul’s grief, offering up her services as acting general manager, despite having little to no experience in hotels, and her only business knowledge coming from her failed perfume venture.

That didn’t stop Chelsea, with her first decision being to put her product into the Lassiters hotel rooms to get her name out there.

However, Chelsea found herself with a professional enemy: Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), whose father had purchased Terese Willis’ (Rebekah Elmaloglou) portion of the hotel following her split from Paul.

With Krista slowly getting more involved in the running of the hotel, Chelsea began to plot against her.

When a prestigious opportunity to address Lassiters Worldwide presented itself, Chelsea stopped at nothing to ensure that she could take the credit and the glory for the Lassiters Lie In, an event that Krista had organised.

Tragically, in doing so, she caused Krista to lose her unborn baby.

With Paul commissioning an investigation to uncover exactly what happened, Chelsea scrambled to cover her tracks. Doing what she does best, she turned her sights to the investigator and seduced him.

This week, Chelsea finds herself in an uncomfortable situation when a drunken Krista confronts her in her room as she finally figures out the truth, leading to a shock move from Chelsea that lands Krista unconscious.

She’s rushed to hospital, and Chelsea worries that all her lies will be uncovered as soon as Krista wakes up.

Realising what’s coming next, Chelsea tells Terese that no woman stands a chance as long as she’s still in the picture. When Terese brings to Chelsea’s attention who his current partner is – her, not Terese – Chelsea reveals that all he is doing is using her to make Terese jealous.

Furious, Terese confronts his ex-husband, who confirms exactly what Chelsea has claimed – he’s still in love with her.

When Terese falls ill, thanks to a bout of food poisoning, Paul can’t wait to make his way to her, wanting to comfort her.

However, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) has the same idea as he gets there first. After Paul gets word of a positive development for the estranged husband and wife, he finds himself realising it might be time to move on and let go of Terese once and for all.

Cue the bombshell engagement, as Paul asks Chelsea to propose again, and his new fiancée immediately starts planning a lavish party to announce their news.

Set to air on Thursday 9th May, the new images show an elated Chelsea Murphy making a speech, in front of a sign that reads “To the moon and back”.

With a clink of the champagne glass, Chelsea kicks off the celebrations!

Joined by Paul, Chelsea makes a prominent note of the large diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Joined by several onlookers, including Chelsea’s sister Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West), Jane Harris (Annie Jones), Nicolette Stone (Hannah Monson) and Lassiters bartender Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), it seems Chelsea can’t help but bask in the glory.

After all, she’s set to be the seventh Mrs Robinson!

Unfortunately, it may not all be smooth sailing for the newly affianced. It seems Cara might be confiding something in Aaron, who doesn’t react well to the news!

Not long after, Chelsea doesn’t look overly thrilled by what she’s being told by her sister.

Then, Chelsea’s good day looks set to come crashing down around her. TV Week has revealed that Krista’s memory returns just in time to sabotage the event, as she reveals to the attendees that it was Chelsea who locked her in the sauna that day.

“Chelsea feels every possible emotion at this point,” Viva Bianca tells TV Week. “Despair, humiliation, desperation, remorse, shame, sorrow. Everything is slipping through her fingers. She’s sinking.”

But with Paul all too familiar with taking drastic action to get what he wants, will he sympathise with his bride-to-be as she reminds him of his past?

“Her words to Paul are a reminder that he too made a similar mistake,” Viva continues. “Like Chelsea with Hope, Paul didn’t mean for his son to die. In many ways, the two are cut from the same cloth. Maybe a seed has been planted for a future [together].”

With Chelsea’s tangled web finally closing in on her, could this spell the beginning of the end, or do she and Paul have a bright, devious future together?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

