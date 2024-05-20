Neighbours kicks off new poisoning storyline next week

Next week on Neighbours, as JJ starts a new job at Leo’s vineyard, he has no idea of the dangers lurking in the background…

This week sees Cara (Sara West) approach Leo (Tim Kano) with help getting her wayward son back on the straight and narrow.

JJ (Riley Bryant) is currently in search of a new school after being expelled from Erinsborough High, and while the search continues, Cara is hoping that Leo will give him the teen a job at his vineyard to keep him busy.

Leo is planning to premiere his new wine at Eirene Rising’s grand opening, but he’s struggling to get enough hands on deck to get everything ready in time.

When Cara overhears him discussing his staffing issues, she suggests that JJ could step in to help, but Leo isn’t sure if having the troubled teen on his payroll would be good for business.

When Leo talks it through with Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), they remind him that they used to be wayward teens themselves, but turned out good – some may even say successful, as Terese is keen to point out!

Next week, JJ arrives for his first day at work, chaperoned by Cara and Remi (Naomi Rukavina), who are keen to ensure he makes a good first impression on his new boss.

However, when JJ is set some cripplingly uninspiring tasks by Leo, including looking after the new bottles of wine, he struggles to muster the enthusiasm for his new role.

Back in Erinsborough, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is in equal amounts of teen misery as she prepares to head to school having not finished her homework.

She tries to convince Toadie to write her a note getting her excused, but Toadie refuses, knowing the only reason she’s falling behind is because she’s been spending too much time with JJ.

Not wanting to face the music, Nell truants school and visits JJ at the vineyard.

“Aren’t you going to get in trouble for ditching school?” JJ asks as his friend turns up, but he has no plans to send her packing. Bored of the menial tasks he’s been given, JJ downs tools and the two quickly get up to mischief.

Nell is nearly caught by Krista (Majella Davis), who has popped over to visit Leo after the two decide to give their relationship another try later this week. While she may have narrowly avoided being spotted, Toadie is back on Ramsay Street and quickly learns that something is amiss with his daughter.

Frustrated by Nell continuing to do the wrong thing whenever JJ is around, he sets off with Terese to retrieve her. But unbeknownst to JJ and Nell, they’re about to have more to deal with than a grumpy Toadfish.

With JJ otherwise preoccupied, a masked intruder slips into the vineyard and enters one of the buildings, where he injects a mysterious substance into one of the bottles of wine!

A new Neighbours promo was released on social media earlier this month, teasing what’s in store with the new poisoning storyline.

The promo sees Krista tell Leo, “And to think, the residents of Eirene Rising will be the very first to try it tomorrow,” as we see the vineyard owner putting the finishing touches to a display.

At the official opening of the retirement complex, Terese delightedly welcomes everyone, as pupils from Erinsborough High stand on one side of her, and families from across Erinsborugh join the complex’s new residents to celebrate the launch.

There’s a “Chin chin” from Susan (Jackie Woodburne), before Jane takes a sip and asks “What is that taste?”

Nell is then seen shouting for help, as the launch party attendees, including Hilary Robinson (Anne Scott-Pendlebury) look around in shock, as it appears that someone has collapsed!

Who has drunk the poisoned wine, and will they be the only victim?

The promo also showed Andrew (Lloyd Will) tell Leo that “there’s been another poisoning,” suggesting that more than one resident will fall ill.

Recently released teaser spoilers for late May and early June have given us some small clues as to who the mysterious villain may be, and it seems they have a connection to Leo.

Spoilers for the episode airing Tuesday 4th June reveal that “Leo suspects a familiar face may be behind his troubles.”

The revelation doesn’t make things any easier though, as “Leo faces losing everything” the following day, while he “spirals as his life continues to implode” on Thursday 6th June.

Who is targeting Leo?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 20th May (Episode 9044 / 141)

A mistake puts Abigail’s life at risk.

Karl’s last day doesn’t go to plan.

Toadie crosses a boundary.

Tuesday 21st May (Episode 9045 / 142)

Karl is twice surprised.

Toadie confronts an uncomfortable truth.

A surprise visitor challenges Mackenzie.

Wednesday 22nd May (Episode 9046 / 143)

Mackenzie works through her feelings for Haz.

Karl’s determined to clear his name of dirty business.

Sadie struggles under the burden of Vic’s secret.

Thursday 23rd May (Episode 9047 / 144)

Nicolette and Byron digest some shocking news.

Mackenzie is worried about her uncertain future.

Cara attempts to get JJ a job.

Monday 27th May (Episode 9048 / 145)

JJ and Nell are stuck in teen misery.

Byron struggles with his conflicting emotions.

Terese finds herself on the wrong end of an assumption.

Tuesday 28th May (Episode 9049 / 146)

A local celebrity makes their return.

Karl and Aaron make an unpleasant discovery.

A liquid threat looms large.

Wednesday 29th May (Episode 9050 / 147)

The residents of Erinsborough rally together after a tragic event.

Susan issues an ultimatum.

Vic bonds with his children.

Thursday 30th May (Episode 9051 / 148)

Susan and Terese give voice to their concerns.

The Share House deals with an awkward dynamic.

Vic’s meddling backfires.