Home and Away to air more classic episodes over Christmas on My5

Channel 5’s streaming service My5 is set to air classic episodes of Home and Away over the festive period.

With Home and Away now off the air for the winter, after a dramatic UK season finale which saw Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart) trapped in an abandoned warehouse, Channel 5 has announced that fans won’t be without their favourite soap for the next six weeks.

Fans will be able to get their daily dose of Summer Bay sunshine as Home and Away Classics return to My5.

From 20th November, My5 will add classic episodes of Home and Away every weekday from 12pm.

Across six weeks they’ll revisit “famous faces, weddings, memorable moments, first appearances, Christmases and celebrating from the Bay to LA!”

Get ready to relive some of the most dramatic, emotional, and heartfelt Home and Away episodes from the past 36 years in Summer Bay.

My5’s Home and Away Classics will begin with a look back at famous faces visiting the Bay. Catch iconic appearances across the first week from Ed Sheeran, Michael Palin, Nick Grimshaw, Atomic Kitten, and Danni Minogue.

Classic weddings will include:

Alf and Ailsa (Episode 86)

Frank and Bobby (Episode 243)

Shane and Angel (Episode 1662)

Leah and Vinnie (Episode 2998)

Brody and Ziggy (Episode 6910)

Memorable moments will include:

Bobby’s accident (Episode 1298)

Ailsa held at Gunpoint (Episode 2497)

Ailsa’s Death (Episode 2960)

Fisher leaves (Episode 4502)

Fire at the Formal (Episode 4770)

The Great Storm (Episode 5377)

Casey Braxton Dies (Episode 6052)

Caravan Park Explosion (Episode 6415)

Willow Gets Shot (Episode 7041)

Dean drives car off cliff (Episode 7619)

First appearances will include:

Ray Meagher (Pilot)

Emily Symons (Episode 300)

Lynne McGranger (Episode 1147)

Simon Baker (Episode 1370)

Ada Nicodemou (Episode 2793)

Georgie Parker (Episode 5195)

We’ll also relive Christmases in Summer Bay, including the first Christmas at Summer Bay in Episode 228, and Alf’s Christmas tree exploding in Episode 1604.

Home and Away classic episodes will be available from 12pm weekdays across six weeks, beginning Monday 20th November on My5.

The final episode for 2023 was a dramatic one, with a special UK season finale which left Leah and Justin’s lives on the line. If you can’t wait to find out what’s store, we’ve prepared a special 2024 Home and Away UK spoilers article, detailing everything coming up in the first two months of next year.

Find out whether Justin and Leah survive, discover why Leah becomes haunted by nightmares, learn Zara’s (Matilda Brown) real reason for arriving in Summer Bay, and see what’s in store for Irene (Lynne McGranger) as she faces her day in court.

Plus, there are new faces aplenty, as we meet Remi’s (Adam Rowland) parents Graham (Brian Meegan) and Nicola Carter (Kate Raison), and Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) never-before-talked-about brother Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).

There’s also Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) marriage breakdown after a huge secret is uncovered, and John’s (Shane Withington) job at the surf club is in jeopardy after a particularly tense lifeguard lesson leaves a student with an axe to grind.

Home and Away returns to Channel 5 in 2024.