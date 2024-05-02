Neighbours releases dramatic new trailer for weeks ahead

Neighbours has released a huge new trailer for the months ahead, previewing a shock poisoning at the opening of Eirene Rising, the arrival of Victor and Amira, the return of Harold, and potential new love interests for Aaron and Nicolette.

Here is all the drama unveiled in the brand new promo, released today by Amazon Freevee:

Victor Stone’s arrival

As we recently revealed, Jane Harris’s (Annie Jones) ex husband Victor Stone is set to arrive in May, played by Craig Hall.

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) looks delighted as her dad makes an unexpected appearance at No. 24, as she excitedly tells Byron (Xavier Molyneux) that “dad just flew in”.

Byron (Xavier Molyneux) doesn’t look too pleased as he responds with a disappointed “Vic,” before later telling his dad, “[You] can’t skip all the big stuff and then roll in here and act like a father.”

Jane don’t look happy at the surprise either, as she tells Toadie (Ryan Moloney), “My ex husband is in town”, and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) later asks Jane, “So why is he here, what does he want?”

Victor is hiding a big secret, and it’s one which Sadie (Emerald Chan) discovers early on, leaving her with the big dilemma of whether to keep it hidden or reveal it to boyfriend Byron and his family.

What is Vic hiding?

Haz’s sister Amira arrives

As we also recently revealed, Haz’s sister Amira is set to arrive in the coming weeks, played by Maria Thattil.

She arrives after Haz’s recent hospitalisation, and quickly clashes with Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

The new promo sees Mackenzie at the hospital, asking the newcomer: “You must be Haz’s sister.”

Amira coldly replies, “Thanks for holding the fort, but I’ll take it from here.”

Does Amira blame Mackenzie for her estranged brother’s hospitalisation, and can the pair find a way forward?

Amira is then seen bumping into Nicolette at The Waterhole, prompting an “I’m so sorry” from Nicolette.

Yet it seems like their accidental clash will lead the way for romance, as the pair are then seen laughing together, as we hear Leo’s (Tim Kano) voice asking, “You and Amira?”

Leo and Krista’s split continues

There’s continued tension in the air for newly separated Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo, as they walk past each other in the Lassiters complex.

Krista blanks Leo as he looks her way, prompting Leo to turn around and angrily ask, “I don’t get what’s wrong, what did I do?”

“You’re not my boyfriend any more,” replies an equally frustrated Krista.

“Fine by me,” replies Leo as Krista walks off.

Will the pair manage to work through their issues?

Harold returns

The new promo also gives our first look at Harold’s (Ian Smith) big return, as he and Toadie embrace at No. 22.

Harold was living with the Kennedys on Ramsay Street when the show returned in September, but soon left town to go on a train trip around Australia.

It was recently revealed that he’d bought a unit in the Eirene Rising complex, which opens in just a couple of weeks, and it has now been announced that he will return to the show as a series regular from Tuesday 28th May.

A new love interest for Aaron?

We also see Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) introducing Aaron (Matt Wilson) to a man called Logan.

Aaron has spent weeks grieving the death of his husband David (Takaya Honda), but it seems like he could be about to have a new love interest in the new arrival.

“This is Logan, Logan this is Aaron,” Melanie says, before explaining that “Aaron was married to David.”

We then see the pair running topless on Ramsay Street, as Logan tells Aaron, “Melanie has told me all about him, I can’t even imagine what you’ve been through after you lost your partner.”

Is Aaron about to find happiness with someone new?

A new job for JJ

JJ (Riley Bryant) has been listless in recent weeks, facing expulsion from Erinsborough High and the risk of a criminal record for his part in Felix’s (James Beaufort) failed heist.

It seems things are about to turn around as he appears to get a job working at Leo’s vineyard.

The new promo shows mums Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) telling their son, “We want to make sure that you make a good first impression” as they walk him in to the vineyard, but it seems that JJ is less than pleased to be chaperoned by his mums.

We then see Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) skipping school to visit her friend in her new job, as JJ asks: “Aren’t you going to get in trouble for ditching school?

Toadie then confronts Cara and Remi at The Waterhole, telling them, “Your son is the bad influence here.”

A huge new poisoning storyline

Then, the most dramatic part of the promo reveals that Yarikobi, Leo’s wine and distillery brand, is set for a huge problem, as someone poisons his newly released batch of wine, putting the launch of Eirene Rising in jeopardy.

A shady figure is seen walking in one of the vineyard’s buildings and opening a box of the wine, before injecting something into one of the bottles with a syringe!

“And to think, the residents of Eirene Rising will be the very first to try it tomorrow,” says Krista, as we see Leo putting the finishing touches to a display.

“There’s been another poisoning,” Andrew (Lloyd Will) tells Leo, as the disaster goes from bad to worse.

At the official opening of the retirement complex, Terese delightedly welcomes everyone, as pupils from Erinsborough High stand on one side of her, and families from across Erinsborugh join the complex’s new residents to celebrate the launch.

There’s a “Chin chin” from Susan (Jackie Woodburne), before Jane takes a sip and asks “What is that taste?”

Nell is then seen shouting for help, as the launch party attendees, including Hilary Robinson (Anne Scott-Pendlebury) look around in shock, as it appears that someone has collapsed!

One thing’s for sure, it’s set to be a dramatic few months in Erinsborough!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 6th May (Episode 9036 / 133)

Haz finds himself in dire jeopardy.

Mackenzie faces her greatest fear.

JJ makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 9037 / 134)

JJ pushes back.

Krista’s confronted by a startling realisation.

Paul reassesses his plans for the future.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 9038 / 135)

Chelsea’s special day faces a set-back.

Toadie is urged to make peace.

Sadie and Byron embark on a covert operation.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 9039 / 136)

The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure.

Melanie makes a life-changing decision.

Susan and Terese are challenged.

Monday 13th May (Episode 9040 / 137)

Remi is tempted by a promising proposal.

Paul tries his hand at playing cupid.

JJ makes a last ditch bid to see Felix.

Tuesday 14th May (Episode 9041 / 138)

JJ faces a hard truth. Mackenzie’s guilt grows.

A surprise guest on Ramsay street upsets the status quo.

Wednesday 15th May (Episode 9042 / 139)

Mackenzie works to correct her wrongs.

Karl faces a fresh humiliation.

Sadie is challenged when she discovers a big secret.

Thursday 16th May (Episode 9043 / 140)

Jane finds life becoming increasingly complicated.

Mackenzie grapples with her personal dilemma.

Abigail finds something she shouldn’t.