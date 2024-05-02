Neighbours Spoilers – Which two residents are saying goodbye?

Next week on Neighbours, two Erinsborough residents say goodbye as one disappears and another moves on to pastures news, but who is departing?

Saying goodbye is never easy – it’s a saying as old as time, but next week on Neighbours, two characters find themselves saying goodbye for two very different reasons.

For months, Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) has been the talk of Erinsborough. From her mysterious disappearance, to her sudden reappearance and dark explanation of her actions in Flashback Week, to her recent night spent with ex-husband Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), Melanie’s had it tough the last few months.

Following the riot that took place at Erinsborough High, Melanie was forced to stay in town, after undergoing a reconstructive surgery on her shoulder.

Graciously Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) took her in, but it wasn’t without risk, with Toadie and new wife Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) living just three doors down.

Melanie and Toadie found themselves drawn to each other many times over the months that followed, culminating with them sleeping together in early March.

Yet despite months of heartbreak and betrayal, it seems things are beginning to return to the way they should be.

Melanie issued a heartfelt apology to Terese last month, putting their feud to rest, and next week sees Toadie issue his own apology to his ex-wife, allowing them to finally draw a line under their marriage.

As her community service comes to an end next week, it seems things are finally looking up for Melanie and her fresh start.

Then, a chance encounter with her former boss Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) gives her a brainwave.

In next Thursday’s episode (2nd May), Melanie finds herself conversing with Paul, and an off-the-cuff comment from him inspires her to make a big move and start the next phase of her life.

Now back in charge of her beloved Drinks Divas van, thanks to the generosity of Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), Melanie decides to head for the music festival circuit, selling her signature cocktails on a five-week trip away.

On top of giving her a break from Ramsay Street, Melanie explains that the tour will allow her to raise money to move out of the Kennedys’ house and rent a place of her own when she gets back.

When Karl and Susan both give her their blessing, the decision is made. After saying goodbye to Krista, Melanie heads off for a new chapter.

Bon voyage, Melanie!

Elsewhere in Erinsborough, things aren’t looking as optimistic for another Erinsborough resident…

As we reported earlier this week, Chelsea Murphy (Viva Bianca) is about to find herself engaged to Erinsborough’s resident business tycoon Paul… but for how long?

Ever since her arrival, it’s been clear that Chelsea had her eyes set on Paul and his millions; however, on her quest to get her claws into him, she’s made numerous enemies.

She caused Krista to lose the baby she had so desperately grown to want. She’s hurt Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) by inflicting such devastation on his girlfriend. She’s driven a wedge further between the already fraught couple that is her sister Cara (Sara West) and her wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina).

However, shortly after the newly engaged pair showcase their love to friends and family at their lavish party, a shocking turn of events sees Chelsea become public enemy number one, and everything she had hoped for is turned on its head!

This week saw Krista realise that it was Chelsea’s actions which caused her to become locked in the Lassiters sauna.

Yet she soon forgot her bombshell discovery after Chelsea caused her to fall unconscious once again, but next week sees her memory return – and she’s about to reveal all, with IT investigator Jeremy (Tim Potter) in toe.

She makes the revelation at Paul and Chelsea’s engagement, sending shockwaves through Ramsay Street.

As the residents deal with the aftermath of the shocking reveal, Paul, Krista and Cara are particularly devastated by Chelsea’s despicable deed.

Unfortunately, matters are made worse when it comes to light that Chelsea has disappeared.

With no sign of her, Cara vows to make reparations for all the damage that her sister has caused.

However, knowing Chelsea, there’s a slim chance she’ll stay gone for long… and we haven’t forgotten that she stopped taking the pill…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 6th May (Episode 9036 / 133)

Haz finds himself in dire jeopardy.

Mackenzie faces her greatest fear.

JJ makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 9037 / 134)

JJ pushes back.

Krista’s confronted by a startling realisation.

Paul reassesses his plans for the future.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 9038 / 135)

Chelsea’s special day faces a set-back.

Toadie is urged to make peace.

Sadie and Byron embark on a covert operation.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 9039 / 136)

The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure.

Melanie makes a life changing decision.

Susan and Terese are challenged.

Monday 13th May (Episode 9040 / 137)

Remi is tempted by a promising proposal.

Paul tries his hand at playing cupid.

JJ makes a last ditch bid to see Felix.

Tuesday 14th May (Episode 9041 / 138)

JJ faces a hard truth. Mackenzie’s guilt grows.

A surprise guest on Ramsay street upsets the status quo.

Wednesday 15th May (Episode 9042 / 139)

Mackenzie works to correct her wrongs.

Karl faces a fresh humiliation.

Sadie is challenged when she discovers a big secret.

Thursday 16th May (Episode 9043 / 140)

Jane finds life becoming increasingly complicated.

Mackenzie grapples with her personal dilemma.

Abigail finds something she shouldn’t.

