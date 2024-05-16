Next week on Neighbours, Haz faces a big decision – will he stay in Erinsborough or head home to reunite with his estranged family?

Haz (Shiv Palekar) moved to Erinsborough for a fresh start after putting his shady IT past behind him.

At the time, we had no idea that the coffee connoisseur and dog lover was actually a coding pro, having run a company which produced compromising deep fakes for its clients.

He left the company after realising that he and his colleagues were the ‘bad guys’, but in the process lost his friends, who resented him for abandoning their lucrative business, and his family, who ostracised him when they learnt the truth about what he’d been getting up to.

So, he moved to Erinsborough, bought Harold’s Cafe with his profits, and made a fresh start, moving into the No. 32 sharehouse alongside Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone).

Then, Wade Fernsby (Stephen Phillips) arrived. One of Haz’s former victims, Wade initially seemed out for revenge, but actually wanted Haz to join him in setting up his very own deep fake company.

Wade reeled Mackenzie in, and after feeding her lies about Haz’s actions, prompted her to break up with the boyfriend she’d just confessed her love for.

Haz eventually decided to work with the police to bring Wade in, and while the plan succeeded in that respect, Mackenzie’s attempts to track down her ex-boyfriend ended with her landing him in hospital.

The accident is set to bring Haz’s sister Amira (Maria Thattil) out of the woodwork, and as he wakes from his coma next week, Amira reveals to Haz that his family have forgiven him and want him to move back to Western Australia to be with them.

Amira also shuts Mack out of Haz’s life by banning anyone but his immediate family from his hospital room, angry that it was her actions which landed Haz in the coma in the first place.

In next Wednesday’s episode (22nd May), Haz is torn about his sister’s request for him to return with her to the other side of the country.

On the one hand, he’s elated to be reunited with Amira and learn that his parents have forgiven him for his past wrongdoings.

Yet on the other hand, he’s delighted when he finds out that Mackenzie and his friends have cared for him over the past few weeks, particularly when he learns they’ve kept Harold’s afloat in his absence.

Just a few weeks back, he thought they hated him for his past actions, and now he learns that they’ve stood by him.

Torn between WA and Erinsborough, his final decision ultimately rests on one question – can Mackenzie definitely forgive him and stop comparing him to her late husband Hendrix (Ben Turland)?

Next Thursday, it seems his mind is made up, as he prepares to leave Erinsborough and head west to reunite with his family.

Mackenzie is left heartbroken by Haz’s decision, but does her best to hide how sad it’s making her. Holly attempts to convince her friend to fight for Haz, but Mack isn’t sure that it’s the right move.

However, when Holly is unavailable to take Trevor to the hospital, Mackenzie steps in to do it.

This gives Amira a chance to see Haz and Mackenzie’s close relationship first-hand, and after a spray from Holly about splitting the couple up, Amira concedes that the couple do have a strong bond.

As Amira is coming to the realisation that Mackenzie isn’t as bad as she thought, Mack finally tells Haz that she wants him to stay.

Finally hearing the words he’s been desperately waiting for, he comes clean to his sister. He wants to stay and make things work with Mackenzie!

And with that, the decision is made – Haz isn’t going anywhere.

Amira is happy to give her brother her blessing, but announces that she’ll be sticking around until she’s sure he’s okay.

While Mackenzie and Haz are set to make up, it seems Amira’s ongoing presence will continue to make things difficult as Haz returns to Ramsay Street.

Teaser spoilers tell us that “the Share House deals with an awkward dynamic” at the end of the month, as “Mackenzie’s patience wears thin” with their feisty new housemate.

Will Mackenzie and Amira come to blows over how to care for Haz?

It looks like it won’t be long until newcomer Amira is making friends on Ramsay Street. A recent promo for the next few weeks sees Amira befriend Nicolette (Hannah Monson), sparking rumours that romance will blossom between the pair.

Amira is seen bumping into Nicolette at The Waterhole, prompting an “I’m so sorry” from Nicolette.

The pair are then seen laughing together, as we hear Leo’s (Tim Kano) voice asking, “You and Amira?”

Will a new love interest in Nicolette prompt Amira to outstay her welcome?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 20th May (Episode 9044 / 141)

A mistake puts Abigail’s life at risk.

Karl’s last day doesn’t go to plan.

Toadie crosses a boundary.

Tuesday 21st May (Episode 9045 / 142)

Karl is twice surprised.

Toadie confronts an uncomfortable truth.

A surprise visitor challenges Mackenzie.

Wednesday 22nd May (Episode 9046 / 143)

Mackenzie works through her feelings for Haz.

Karl’s determined to clear his name of dirty business.

Sadie struggles under the burden of Vic’s secret.

Thursday 23rd May (Episode 9047 / 144)

Nicolette and Byron digest some shocking news.

Mackenzie is worried about her uncertain future.

Cara attempts to get JJ a job.

Monday 27th May (Episode 9048 / 145)

JJ and Nell are stuck in teen misery.

Byron struggles with his conflicting emotions.

Terese finds herself on the wrong end of an assumption.

Tuesday 28th May (Episode 9049 / 146)

A local celebrity makes their return.

Karl and Aaron make an unpleasant discovery.

A liquid threat looms large.

Wednesday 29th May (Episode 9050 / 147)

The residents of Erinsborough rally together after a tragic event.

Susan issues an ultimatum.

Vic bonds with his children.

Thursday 30th May (Episode 9051 / 148)

Susan and Terese give voice to their concerns.

The Share House deals with an awkward dynamic.

Vic’s meddling backfires.