Next week on Neighbours, Chelsea’s secret is revealed, Haz’s life is on the line, Dex discovers the truth, Susan clashes with Terese, and Melanie says goodbye.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 6th April to Thursday 9th May.

1) Haz collapses after his accident

Yesterday’s episode of Neighbours saw Haz (Shiv Palekar) knocked down by Mackenzie (Georgie Parker), after she headed to the city to try and track down her ex-boyfriend, who had fled to work with hacker Wade (Stephen Phillips).

The episode revealed that Haz had actually been working with the police to bring Wade down, and Andrew (Lloyd Will) successfully apprehends him in next Monday’s episode, but there’s no sign of a happy ending for poor Haz.

In the aftermath of the collision, Mackenie and Karl (Alan Fletcher) rush to his side, to find that he’s awake and stunned. However, he collapses soon after, and Karl starts resuscitation to try and bring him to.

He’s rushed to hospital, where Dr Bowman relays to Haz’s loved ones that he suffered a heart attack due to the impact trauma and is now in a coma, which he may not wake up from.

Mackenzie has a meltdown at Haz’s bedside as she faces her deepest fear, that she may be about to lose another man she loves.

Byron (Xavier Molyneux), Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) all rally around their friend, helping her in her time of need.

Later, Dr Bowman returns with an update – the hopes of Haz coming out of his coma with a good outcome are now much higher.

Mackenzie, though struggling, manages to find some determination as she declares to Haz that she’s going to get him through this.

2) JJ learns the truth about Cara and Remi’s lies

JJ (Riley Bryant) recently learnt that he was to be suspended from Erinsborough High after taking part in Felix’s (James Beaufort) failed heist at Erene Rising.

To make matters worse, he also faced minor charges for the part he played. Thankfully, he’s got the chance to get ‘diversion,’ a way for low-level offenders to avoid a criminal record.

Next week, he’s a bundle of nerves as he awaits the results of his hearing, and Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) pull out all the stops to distract him with a game of basketball.

Dex (Marley Williams) is also anxious, and skips school to come be with the family on Ramsay Street as they wait for news.

JJ is grateful to finally have some support from his brother, as Dex admits that he just wants the family to go back to how they were before.

Later, as they learn that JJ has indeed got diversion, Cara and Remi are dismayed to find another ‘Return to sender’ letter from Felix.

As the pair discuss that Felix is at least sticking to his word and rejecting any contact with JJ, they’re unaware that Dex is listening in – their secret has been uncovered!

When JJ later downloads to Dex that it’s killing him that his dad won’t even open his letters, Dex drops a bombshell as he reveals to JJ that their mums told Felix to reject any contact with him!

3) JJ’s mums stand by their decision

JJ tells Cara and Remi that he’ll never forgive them, but is hurt when they stand by their decision to protect him from Felix.

He takes his anger out on the Rodwell punching bag, as he reveals to Andrew the extent of his pain.

A sympathetic Andrew can see both sides of the argument, and as he delivers JJ home to No. 30, the Varga-Murphys try to have a calm family meeting to share their sides of the argument.

When JJ realises that his mums aren’t willing to budge – they still don’t want JJ to have any contact with Felix – he storms off once again.

Dex then reveals that, while he can see their side of the argument, he can also understand why JJ would want to get to know his dad.

He tells Cara and Remi that they need to accept that Felix is going to be a part of their lives, whether they like it or not.

4) Krista can’t remember her revelation

This week saw Krista (Majella Davis) finally realises that Chelsea (Viva Bianca) was to blame for her being locked in the Lassiters sauna, an event which caused her to lose her unborn child.

She confronted Chelsea in her hotel room in Tuesday’s episode, and a scuffle occurred, causing Krista to hit her head and fall unconscious.

Chelsea has been panicked that Krista will reveal all after she came to in the hospital, but her never-ending luck continues as we learn that Krista has forgotten her revelation and has no idea why she was in Chelsea’s room before her collapse.

She’s discharged from hospital determined to begin a new chapter, and she makes a pact with Aaron for them to pull each other up if they cross a line again.

While Leo (Tim Kano) maintains his distance following their breakup, it also seems that Krista is opening up to him again. Could they be about to reconsile?

Then, during an innocent conversation with Chelsea and Paul, some familiar words trigger a memory, and it seems Krista is about to discover the truth all over again…

5) Paul and Chelsea get engaged

This week, Paul (Stefan Dennis) was disappointed when he went to comfort Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) at No. 22, where she was suffering from a bout of food poisoning, to discover that Toadie (Ryan Moloney) had got there first.

He then learnt that Terese had decided to give Toadie another chance, and he realised that his chances of winning Terese back were slipping ever further away.

Next week, when Paul sees Terese and Toadie together again, his hurt drives him to make an impulsive decision and ask Chelsea to propose to him again.

This time he says yes, and Chelsea immediately puts a plan in motion for an engagement party.

When Leo finds out, he confronts Paul for using Chelsea to get over Terese, but Paul denies this, and deflects by challenging Leo to let Aaron back in to his life.

Chelsea is delighted as she and Paul prepare to celebrate their engagement with a big party, despite IT investigator Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter) still breathing down her neck.

Little does she know, Krista’s memory has returned and she’s planning on crashing the engagement party, with Jeffrey in toe, to reveal all!

With the truth finally out, will Paul walk away, or will he stick with his fiancée, deep in the knowledge that he’s committed plenty of dastardly acts in his time?

6) Holly tries to find Haz’s family

With Haz now in hospital fighting for his life, Holly is battling her guilt over how she treated him.

She decides to step up and try to find his estranged family, who have no idea that he’s in hospital.

When her internet search proves fruitless, she’s disappointed in herself, but some words of encouragement from Byron help her push through her guilt and pass the matter on to the police.

Mackenzie is grateful and Byron and Holly stand by her, assuring Haz that until they find his family, they’re his family.

7) Toadie offers Melanie an apology

Despite Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) recently making peace with Terese after offering a heartfelt apology for her betrayal, she’s struggling with having Toadie back in Erinsborough.

She chooses to hide from Terese and Toadie when she spots the newly reunited couple out together, but she’s sprung by Terese, who quickly realises how much she’s suffering.

Terese brings it up with Toadie, and gives him permission to make peace with Mel so that they call all move on, once and for all.

Although nervous, Toadie offers Melanie his own heartfelt apology for the way he treated her.

Finally, the turbulence seems to be calming… though a big decision from Melanie is about to change the dynamic once more.

9) Trevor’s part of a plan

With Haz still unconscious, Sadie has a brainwave when she realises that Trevor’s presence may be just the ticket to wake him up.

She and Byron decide to sneak Haz’s beloved dog into Haz’s hospital room to help him wake.

After they successfully get the dog in, they’re busted by Remi who reveals that Trevor is allowed to visit – no sneaking in necessary!

Yet it’s a bittersweet moment, as Trevor’s presence isn’t the miracle cure they envisioned, and Haz remains in his coma, leaving Sadie fearful that he won’t wake at all.

10) Susan starts her first day of work

After some encouragement from Karl, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) eventually accepted Terese’s offer of the Operations Manager job at Eirene Rising.

She was worried that the role would make her Karl’s boss and cause any work dramas to spill into their home life, but Karl assured her that they’d make it work.

Next week, Susan is nervous as she prepares for her first day working with Terese.

It starts well, with both women bringing each other coffees, but tensions rise as the day goes on and Susan realise that Terese has a very different idea to her on how work should go.

Terese excitedly changes Susan’s plans, not noticing that Susan is being increasingly put out.

At the end of the day, as the new colleagues return to Ramsay Street, Susan offloads to Karl that she has grave doubts, while at No. 22, Terese excitedly tells Toadie just how well their new working relationship is going.

11) Ramsay Street is rocked by a revelation

As Krista makes her big reveal at Paul and Chelsea’s engagement party, the residents of Ramsay Street deal with the fallout.

Paul and Cara are both struggling with the news that the woman they’ve grown close to could be so cruel, while Krista is devastated that Chelsea’s jealousy cost her her baby.

Krista’s mood is worsened when she discovers that Chelsea has vanished and nobody has any idea where she is.

Toadie is the bearer of more bad news as he explains to Krista that any criminal charges against Chelsea are unlikely to be successful in a court of law.

Krista then goes to Leo, looking to find out why he rejected her when she proposed they get back together.

Leo admits that he still loves Krista, but is hurt after the way she treated him and doesn’t think that they have a future together.

Krista, having lost her child and boyfriend, and with little chance of justice, doesn’t know how she can move on.

Cara, meanwhile, is desperate to make amends to those who Chelsea hurt, and Paul suggests a way that she could help…

12) Melanie moves on

As her community service comes to an end, and with her marriage to Toadie firmly behind her, Melanie isn’t sure what to do with the next phase of her life.

A chance remark from Paul causes her to make a huge decision – she’s going to leave No. 28 and take the Drinks Diva van on a music festival circuit for five weeks.

She’s going to use the money she raises on her trip to help her move out of the Kennedys when she gets back.

As Karl and Susan give her their blessing, and she says goodbye to her friends, Melanie drives off in the van for an adventure…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 6th May (Episode 9036 / 133)

Haz finds himself in dire jeopardy.

Mackenzie faces her greatest fear.

JJ makes a devastating discovery.

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 9037 / 134)

JJ pushes back.

Krista’s confronted by a startling realisation.

Paul reassesses his plans for the future.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 9038 / 135)

Chelsea’s special day faces a set-back.

Toadie is urged to make peace.

Sadie and Byron embark on a covert operation.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 9039 / 136)

The street deals with the aftershock of a surprise departure.

Melanie makes a life-changing decision.

Susan and Terese are challenged.

Monday 13th May (Episode 9040 / 137)

Remi is tempted by a promising proposal.

Paul tries his hand at playing cupid.

JJ makes a last ditch bid to see Felix.

Tuesday 14th May (Episode 9041 / 138)

JJ faces a hard truth. Mackenzie’s guilt grows.

A surprise guest on Ramsay street upsets the status quo.

Wednesday 15th May (Episode 9042 / 139)

Mackenzie works to correct her wrongs.

Karl faces a fresh humiliation.

Sadie is challenged when she discovers a big secret.

Thursday 16th May (Episode 9043 / 140)

Jane finds life becoming increasingly complicated.

Mackenzie grapples with her personal dilemma.

Abigail finds something she shouldn’t.