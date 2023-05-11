Home and Away Spoilers – New faces and goodbyes in Summer Bay

We take a look at the new faces set to arrive on Home and Away later this year, as well as those who’ll be leaving Summer Bay in 2023.

Home and Away sees a regular cycle of departures and new characters as contracts end, storylines evolve and actors move on to other things.

Since the start of 2022, we’ve seen a large number of fan favourites leave Summer Bay. Dean and Ziggy were the two most recent departures, but we’ve also said goodbye to Ari, Mia, Chloe, Ryder, Bella, Nikau, Jasmine and Logan.

Of course, we’ve also had a number of new arrivals to take their place.

Xander, Rose, Kirby, Eden, Remi, Bree and Mali joined the permanent cast, and we’ve seen a number of prolific guests including Kahu, Heather, Tex and Gary.

When it comes to arrivals and departures, 2023 is no different.

While for once there are no major departures on the horizon (that we know of!), one character is set to take a break and a popular new arrival is only sticking around for a few months, but there are a few new arrivals to keep Summer Bay’s housing market afloat.

Saying goodbye

A break for Roo

Georgie Parker announced earlier this year that she was taking a short break from Home and Away.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle back in March, Georgie stated that she would be appearing in the David Williamson play Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica at the Ensemble Theatre in Kirribilli.

Georgie’s break from filming was said to last around seven weeks, with the play itself running from 11th-29th April. So whilst Georgie is likely to be back on set now, the gap between filming and transmission means that we won’t see Roo take her leave of Summer Bay until approximately July/August.

“I’m lucky that with Home and Away or any other TV productions I’ve been involved with, I’ve been very fortunate that I kind of put it out there — if it’s going to be long term, that I need time out for plays,” she explained.

“Channel Seven has always been very generous with letting me do that and ask for [time off]. I just get it written into my contract.”

Georgie added that with the show tending to revolve around younger cast members, it didn’t present too much difficulty for the writers: “It doesn’t break any storylines in half if I take time out to go, so I’m lucky in that way.”

With a fair way to go, the reason for Roo’s break is of course still under wraps. Recent episodes have seen Roo involving herself with Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) battle against shoddy skincare company Stunning Organics, which appears to turn dangerous next week when Marilyn starts to fear for her safety.

There’s also the possibility that private tutor Roo could become involved with troubled teen Andrew (Joshua Hewson)—who’s been revealed to have been taken away as a youngster by his doomsday prep cult member father—after offering to help Leah determine his literacy levels.

Could one of these stories be providing the foundation for a dramatic Roo exit later down the line, or will she simply go to visit mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) in Merimbula…?

Goodbye to Andrew?

We reported on the casting of Andrew just before his Australian debut last month, and whilst some questions have been raised as to the likelihood of Justin (James Stewart) taking Andrew into his care (following his recent conviction), the opening weeks of Andrew’s story has proved very popular so far with members of our forum.

“Andrew, I’m liking the story so far, he is playing his part well, love it,” member Lord Asquith stated, whilst JackWilkins had high praise for the emerging talent of Joshua Hewson: “You, Sir, are an immense credit to your profession. I mean really. Extraordinary.”

Although we already know that Andrew will still be around for some time yet—a script visible in an Instagram story posted by Ada Nicodemou shows the character will still appear in episodes set to air around July—it appears that Joshua has already filmed his final scenes.

Utilising some pics from our article, and notably talking in the past tense, Joshua posted a story on Instagram last week thanking those who led him to be offered the opportunity.

“It was wonderful working with everyone in this show and seeing how it operates, it’s given me a lot of acting experience,” Joshua said. “I would like to say thanks to everyone that has help me reach this mark in my career. Can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Andrew will make his debut on UK screens in mid-June.

New arrivals

The shots of both a call sheet and a script page in Ada’s story also revealed four new characters set to appear in the coming months, though there’s no confirmation of whether they’re guests or regulars.

Keep reading to learn all about them – or subscribe to our newsletter below to be the first to know more.

Spoilers in your inbox every weekend! You’re one click away from getting the latest Home and Away and Neighbours spoilers every weekend, totally free! Enter your email address below HP



Tegan (actor unknown)

As we’ve previously noted, one person who will seemingly be involved in the Andrew storyline is a lady named Tegan, with the script page showing a snippet of a conversation between her and Leah in the Morgan House detailing Andrew’s progress.

MORGAN HOUSE – AFTERNOON LEAH, TEGAN LEAH has poured TEGAN another cup of tea, discussing how things with the social worker went today. 1 TEGAN

In better news, she was really impressed with how far Andrew’s social interactions has come. 2 LEAH

I’m very glad to hear that. 3 TEGAN

She was saying he’s finally starting to engage with people – and that’s all thanks to you. LEAH is touched. 4 LEAH

Andrew picks things up fast – he’s a smart boy. 5 TEGAN

The social worker … [illegible]

taking on his teaching… [illegible]

doable, given where Andrew… [illegible]

There’s no word on how Tegan and Andrew are connected, but we know that she’s not likely to be Andrew’s mother, who Cash is currently attempting to track down – her name was confirmed to be Esther in this week’s episodes.

Harper (Jessica Redmayne)

The second character is one that we’ve seen a little more of, Harper, played by Jessica Redmayne.

Coming from a long background of stage and musical theatre, both as an actor and as a choreographer, Jessica is perhaps best known on screen for her role as Poppy in the Seven show 800 Words. She also took on a rather unusual role in Neighbours as the body double for Dee Bliss/Andrea Somers, in scenes where Madeleine West had to play opposite ‘herself’ when portraying both characters.

In the listing on Ada’s rehearsal call sheet, for Block 1920 (episodes 8096-8100), Harper was sharing a scene with Irene (Lynne McGranger), Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Dana (see below).

In addition to this, Jessica has been seen filming by fans at Palm Beach on a few occasions earlier this year.

A large number of these scenes have seen Harper mainly conversing with Cash, but she has also shared further scenes with Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

Dana (Ally Harris)

With the exception of the scene with Harper, Irene and Cash mentioned above, nothing else is yet known of the character of Dana, other than the fact that she is played by Ally Harris.

Ally has previously featured in the ABC series Harrow, as well as the two-part drama The Claremont Murders alongside Kate Ritchie and Erik Thomson which aired on Seven last month.

With both newcomers Harper and Dana sharing a scene, could there be a connection that brings them both to Summer Bay?

Forrest (Elijah Williams)

The final actor mentioned in the call sheet is Elijah Williams, playing the character of Forrest, though again we are unable to confirm whether the character is a one-off or is sticking around.

Elijah has actually appeared on the show previously, in two episodes from 2018 as a character named Jason. Jason was a fellow recruit at the training school when Robbo (Jake Ryan) was being put through his paces to ensure he could rejoin the Australian Federal Police.

The two built up something of a friendly rivalry, with Jason keen to hear about Robbo’s past experiences.

This time round, Elijah’s character is sharing a scene with Justin (James Stewart), Theo (Matt Evans), Kirby (Angelina Thomson), Remi (Adam Rowland), and Bree (Juliet Godwin).

Could Forrest perhaps become involved with Lyrik somehow?

Mercedes (Amali Golden) – Unconfirmed

In pictures taken in late February, and posted on the Home and Away Spoilers & Info Facebook group by fan Kathleen Murphy, another new character has been spotted filming alongside two regulars.

Claimed to be named Mercedes, the character was seen sat on an impressive motorbike in a scene with Remi and Bree – though despite her love of bikes, we’re assuming she’s not part of the Death Adders Motorcycle Club from last year.

A further image appears to show another scene with Mercedes and Remi talking whilst sat on the fence overlooking the beach.

In a separate video posted by Home and Away tour provider Celebtime, Remi was seen pulling up outside the surf club on what appears to be the same motorbike.

As he greets Justin and Theo, Justin appears to say “Since when did you own a bike“, to which Remi replies “This morning“.

If Remi has indeed managed to buy himself a motorbike, then it may indicate a change in fortune for Lyrik. We already know that the band are quite strapped for cash, given that the household bills had to be covered by Kirby’s shifts at the diner during Eden and Remi’s unavoidable break. Currently on Australian screens, the group are seeking funding to record their first album.

Although we cannot confirm this, we believe that the actress pictured as Mercedes may be Amali Golden.

To be the first to know when the new Home and Away characters are arriving, subscribe to our newsletter below.

Spoilers in your inbox every weekend! You’re one click away from getting the latest Home and Away and Neighbours spoilers every weekend, totally free! Enter your email address below HP



While Summer Bay is soon to welcome some new characters, Neighbours is set to welcome back some familiar faces. Are Holly Hoyland and Callum Rebecchi the latest pair to return to Erinsborough?

Read more…