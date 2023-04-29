Home and Away Spoilers – Gary returns as Felicity faces her past

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Felicity reunites with Gary as he helps her confront her past, while Bree is hit with an unexpected bombshell.

With her life having turned into a car crash after… well, the car crash… Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) finally takes a big step in overcoming her demons next week.

Flick’s downward spiral, following the wedding that never was, saw her turn to alcohol, move out of the house, and eventually dump fiancé Tane (Ethan Browne) after he confronted her over her drinking.

A recent incident—which saw Flick have her licence suspended after being caught drink-driving by her copper brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright)—has at least brought her to her senses in regards to the booze. She claims she hasn’t touched a drop since.

But there’s no sign of any reconciliation between Flick and Tane as yet.

Whilst Flick has admitted to Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) that she didn’t really want to leave Tane, and the two are at least on speaking terms again, she’s stopping short of asking for Tane’s forgiveness, clearly believing that she doesn’t deserve a chance at happiness with him.

Next week, Tane returns home to find Flick waiting for him. Explaining that she realises the hurt she’s causing him, and that she’s thankful for his constant attempts to help her, Flick reveals that she’s going away, believing it to be the best thing for both of them.

Tane begs Flick not to go, as he pulls her in for a kiss and tells her he still loves her, but Flick’s mind is made up.

Hitching a lift out of town, Flick ends up making her way to her old hometown, finding herself arriving at foster father Gary Morrow’s (Peter Phelps) house.

It’s the first time Flick has been at the farm since she was 16 years old. When Gary and his late wife Katherine took the Newman children in—following the death of their mother Jennifer and their father Anthony’s suicide—Flick spent the next seven years rebelling against them.

Having not spoken to her foster parents since her departure, it was only in the weeks leading up to the failed wedding that saw Flick finally reconcile with Gary, after Cash’s intervention.

It transpired that the reason Flick had avoided Gary and Kath was out of shame for how she’d treated them, despite their always unconditional love towards her.

With Flick’s feelings towards Tane now exhibiting a similar pattern of behaviour, whether she realises it or not, it’s perhaps fitting that Flick has ended up back at the place where it all began.

Flick embraces a surprised Gary, whilst tearfully admitting that she doesn’t know what’s brought her here.

Pointing out that she can’t continue hurting Tane if she’s not in Summer Bay, Flick expresses frustration for how she’s run away from her problems yet again. Gary points out that perhaps she hasn’t “run away” this time…. she’s run back home, and there has to be a reason she’s done so.

As Flick explains that Eden had told her to face her demons, and that the farm is where things started to go wrong for her, Gary has an idea as to what might help…

Gary takes Flick to her parents’ graves, which sit in a secluded, picturesque spot not too far from the farm.

Left alone with her thoughts, Flick apologises to her mum and dad for not visiting sooner.

Addressing Anthony in particular, she explains that she now finally understands what compelled him to take his own life, having previously refused to believe he could do such a thing until Cash provided irrefutable proof last year.

Breaking down as she kneels in front of the graves, Flick admits that she’s been running away for most of her life, and makes a promise that she’s not going to do so any more… she’s going to do everything in her power to find happiness.

Back at the house, Gary is pleased that Flick has found some closure, but then asks about Tane.

Flick thinks it’s too late to fix things, but reminding her of their own reconcilation, Gary assures her that she has the power to do so.

After leaving a message for Tane, Flick can’t help but be surprised when he rocks up at the farm the next morning.

“You came…” she observes in a state of disbelief.

“Of course I did…” Tane replies. “Now, do you want to tell me what I’m doing here…?”

Will Flick finally be able to fix things with Tane?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, if life hadn’t been hard enough for Bree (Juliet Godwin) over the past few months, she’s landed with an unexpected bombshell that shocks her to the core.

It’s been seven weeks since Bree’s relationship with Remi (Adam Rowland) came to a sudden end, when Bree’s abusive husband Jacob (Alex Williams) took them both captive—before fleeing the bay with Bree after brutally attacking Remi.

Bree had no option but to put on a front for Jacob as they camped out in the wilderness to evade the authorities, and has been ashamed of the fact that she felt forced to let Jacob have sex with her.

When Jacob discovered Bree attempting to leave a note for Remi, he knocked her out and started digging what looked to be a grave.

Realising that her life was well and truly in danger when she came to, Bree sneaked up on Jacob and hit him with the shovel, inadvertently killing him.

Since then, Bree has felt unable to rekindle her romance with Remi, with the two only having taken tentative steps so far in spending time with each other.

Next week, Remi approaches Bree on the beach to thank her again for the recent help with his injured hand.

He can see that she’s feeling out of sorts, and offers to buy her a coffee at the diner.

Bree puts on a brave face as she agrees to join him, but once she’s finished her coffee she can’t get out of the diner quick enough, claiming that she has a counselling session to get to.

Rushing upstairs to the apartment, Bree bursts into tears.

Meanwhile, Remi can’t understand why things seem to be taking a backward step all of a sudden, and later heads over the apartment for answers.

He knows that something isn’t right, but Bree doesn’t want to talk about it. As Bree gets worked up, she yells at a defeated Remi to get out and leave her alone.

When flatmate Rose (Kirsty Marillier) later returns, she can see that Bree isn’t in a good place, and Bree finally decides it’s time to open up to someone about what’s really going on.

Rose is shocked when Bree then admits that she’s pregnant… and she’s no idea if the father is Remi or Jacob!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 1st May (Episode 7986)

Cash and Eden are wrapped in a love bubble. Guilt-stricken Felicity flees. Ziggy puts family first for Dean.

Tuesday 2nd May (Episode 7987)

Felicity faces her demons. Roo steps in to wrangle Ava. Theo has no choice but to move out.

Wednesday 3rd May (Episode 7988)

When Felicity calls, Tane comes running. Bree gives Remi mixed signals. Theo’s move divides the family.

Thursday 4th May (Episode 7989)

Bree’s secret sidelines Remi. Dean can’t abandon Mackenzie. Mali puts down roots in Summer Bay.

Friday 5th May (Episode 7990)

Dean, Ziggy and Izzy farewell Summer Bay. Can Mackenzie let her brother go? Mali steps up.