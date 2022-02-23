Home and Away Spoilers – Martha refuses Roo’s kidney transplant

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, we reach the 2021 season finale episodes, where Cash has to be cruel to be kind as Felicity faces the truth about her father’s death, whilst Martha makes a decision that could have grave consequences…



After a tough few months which saw Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) relationship with brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) pushed to the limits, Flick has faced further anxiety with the anniversary of her father’s suicide approaching.

The Newmans’ father, Anthony, shot himself in 2006 on the family farm, with his body discovered by a 12-year-old Cash. Despite a verdict of suicide, Flick has always maintained that her father had been murdered, unwilling to believe that Anthony would choose to leave them alone following the death of their mother some years earlier.

Every year, Cash returns to their old hometown, gathering with family and friends to commemorate Anthony’s life, but Flick has always refused to go, unable to face all the people who believe the supposed lies about the circumstances of her father’s death.

The state of Flick’s mental health has always been of great concern to Cash around this time of year, with Flick usually choosing to take off somewhere. As Cash left for his hometown last week, he asked Jasmine (Sam Frost) to look out for Flick, which wasn’t without its problems as she distracted herself with alcohol.

When the day of the anniversary dawned, Flick was found asleep in the Paratas back garden, and Tane (Ethan Browne) was there to support her as she looked through her precious family photo album.

This week, Cash returns to Summer Bay and is surprised to learn that Flick hasn’t left town, despite being very tempted to do so—it seems having Jasmine and Tane to look after her gave her the support she needed. She instead wants to stick around to talk to him, but surprisingly, Cash is now the one avoiding her.

Cash admits to Jasmine that he now has proof of how their father died… but Flick will hate him for it!

When Flick arrives at the Beach House, Cash shows her what he’s brought back with him—the police file on Anthony’s death, and he insists that she needs to read it if she has any hope of moving forward.

The file makes for gruesome viewing, with crime scene photos and the autopsy details all included, and Flick struggles to keep herself composed as she stumbles through it.

Eventually it all becomes too much for Flick, and rejecting Cash’s attempt to comfort her, she leaves. Sitting alone near the beach, she breaks down.

The next day, Flick reluctantly talks to Cash and admits that she now sees the truth, but that she’s angry at both Cash and her father. She’ll need to take some time to come to terms with what happened.

Although her first reaction is to head out of town, she reaches out to Tane to ask if he will go with her, and he’s only too glad to do so.

Tane whisks Flick away to an isolated cabin (the same one visited by Nik and Bella a few months earlier), and despite a traumatic day, the next morning Flick she admits that it’s the first time she’s slept easy in weeks…

Is Flick finally going to be able to move forwards?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Roo (Georgie Parker) finally makes a decision on whether to go through with the donation of her kidney to mother Martha (Belinda Giblin).

Things had not been looking too good for Martha, with her other child Kieran (Rick Donald) already declared incompatible and Alf (Ray Meagher) unable to donate due to his heart problems. Wanting to be practical, Martha even started planning her own funeral, browsing coffin brochures and meeting with a priest.

Alf was angry that Martha seemed to be giving up, but it was Roo who explained that they needed to support Martha with whatever she wanted to do.

The news that Roo was compatible initially came as a huge relief, but a session with the transplant psychotherapist last week left Roo questioning herself.

Unbeknownst to Roo, Martha has also voiced her reluctance to go through with the operation to Alf, stating that she doesn’t want her daughter to potentially go through years of medical woes because of her.

Together with the therapist bringing up painful memories of Roo losing her mother as a teenager (after Martha faked her death), Alf’s sudden questioning of whether Roo had thought things through made it all the more difficult for Roo to make her decision.

This week, Roo explains to Irene (Lynne McGranger) that she can’t understand what is holding her back. Hoping it can help Roo, Irene then asks about the guilt she would feel if she said no and Martha died as a result.

Meanwhile, Alf is feeling hugely conflicted and decides to spend some time in the hospital chapel, where he admits he’s scared for both Roo and Martha and asks for the strength he’ll need to support his family… whatever the outcome.

When Roo returns to the hospital, she gladly tells Alf and Martha that she WILL donate. Alf is relieved, and everyone is taken aback when Roo later learns that a slot for surgery has opened up for tomorrow!

As preparations are made the next day, Roo is being wheeled out of the room towards the theatre when Martha suddenly shouts out for everyone to stop…

Roo tries to reassure her mum that everything is going to be OK, only for Martha to then inform them that she does not want the transplant!

As the 2021 season comes to a close, the Stewarts are in turmoil—has Martha thrown away her only chance?

Whilst Australian viewers had to wait two months to find out what happens next, after these episodes aired back in November, Home and Away in the UK will move straight into the 2022 season the following week.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 28th February (Episode 7711)

Mia tells Chloe an awful truth. Cash reveals to Felicity the nature of their father’s death. John tries to repair the broken trust with Nikau.

Tuesday 1st March (Episode 7712)

Bella causes unexpected problems for Mackenzie and Logan. Ziggy’s stunned to learn that Brody has had a baby. Jasmine tries to reconnect Cash and Felicity. Nikau and John extend an olive branch.

Wednesday 2nd March (Episode 7713)

Ari plans to ask Mia a life-changing question.

Thursday 3rd March (Episode 7714)

Roo finds a transplant solution.

Friday 4th March (Episode 7715) – 2021 SEASON FINALE

Ryder and Theo’s challenge turns dangerous.