Oz Picture Preview – Hunter Leaves Summer Bay

Next week on Home and Away in Australia, Summer Bay bids farewell to another of its young residents as they leave for overseas, Robbo celebrates his new business venture, Dean received some some important news, and Ryder comes clean to Coco…

Summer Bay farewells Hunter King (Scott Lee) this week, as he embarks on the next chapter of his life after dropping out of University following the scandal with tutor Christina.

We exclusively revealed the details of Hunter’s departure back in our August Spoiler roundup, and last Thursday’s episode saw Hunter call his father figure Zac MacGuire seeking guidance—which set the wheels in motion for Hunter to join Zac alongside friends Matt & Evie in Vietnam.

Hunter’s sudden announcement that he would be leaving the next day shocked both Alf (Ray Meagher) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou), and as they prepare to throw a farewell party, Leah can’t help but wonder whether Hunter is making the right decision.

As friends Irene (Lynne McGranger), Ryder (Lukas Radovich), Mason (Orpheus Pledger) and Mason’s now-girlfriend Dempsey (Sophie Don), join the farewell at Summer Bay House, Alf gives Hunter a pep talk telling him how proud he is that he’s taking control of his life.

Later on, Leah and Hunter bid an emotional farewell to each other, with Leah making Hunter promise to always believe in himself, and Hunter waves goodbye as Alf drives him away.

Hunter made his first appearance on the show in July 2015, with his tenure spanning a total of 708 episodes over the past three years.

Elsewhere in the bay, Robbo’s (Jake Ryan) friends come together to celebrate his new ownership of Summer Bay Fit, and present him with a customised nameplate—though the day isn’t without it’s hassles with Robbo and John (Shane Withington) are soon at odds disagreeing over how to run the gym.

But that’s going to be the least of Robbo’s worries when Tori (Penny McNamee) later has a surprising proposition for him….

Also this week, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) finally receives his court date and is determined to enjoy his possible last days of freedom….

…and after avoiding Raffy (Olivia Deeble), Ryder’s guilty conscience sees him finally admit the truth to girlfriend Coco (Anna Cocquerel) over the recent drama that fractured the trio’s friendship. How will Coco react now that she knows Ryder’s true feelings about their relationship?

Episodes 6953–6958

Australian airdates: Monday 10th to Thursday 13th September 2018 on Seven

UK airdates: Wednesday 26th September to Wednesday 3rd October 2018 on Channel 5

