Home and Away Spoilers – Dimitri Poulos returns, and goodbye Ryder?

Long-term fans of Home and Away are set to see a familiar face return to Summer Bay next year, as Salvatore Coco reprises his role as Dimitri Poulos. Elsewhere, a photo from the set has potentially revealed the exit of another character.

The eldest of the Poulos siblings—the others being Leah (Ada Nicodemou), Chris (Alex Blias) and Alex (Danny Raco)—Dimitri was last seen on the show back in 2005, when he attended Leah’s wedding to Dan Baker (Tim Campbell).

Although there’s been little mention of Dimitri since that time, the recent introduction of his son Theo (Matt Evans) has brought his name back into the minds of viewers, and speculation as to whether he could be making an appearance in the near future.

Perhaps best known for his role as Con Bordino in the 90s teen drama Heartbreak High, in which he starred alongside Ada Nicodemou, multi-skilled Salvatore Coco also works as a singer, entertainer, and master of ceremonies.

Confirming a new filming gig on his Instagram last month, Salvatore commented that he felt blessed to be back working on a set—but when asked for details on the role by followers, he was careful to keep his cards close to his chest.

“Can’t say at this stage but these scripts are a cracker!!” he enthused. “Well written and a joy to be working on“.

Whilst the picture shared of a certain company’s unit vehicles wouldn’t necessarily give much away to the casual observer, those accustomed with Home and Away‘s filming process couldn’t help but put two and two together with the all-too-familiar surroundings.

A glimpse of a filming schedule, seen in a photo on a crew member’s Instagram post in recent weeks, also shows that Dimitri’s actions are going to be causing issues with Leah again, with her apparently taking the difficult decision to ‘report’ her brother for an unknown misdemeanour.

Any speculation on Dimitri’s return was all but confirmed over the weekend when a picture emerged on social media, taken by a fan at Palm Beach, showing Salvatore on set alongside Lynne McGranger (Irene) and Harley Bonner (Logan).

Dimitri’s first appearance was in May 2003, as the family gathered to celebrate Alex’s 21st birthday. Dimitri was quickly established as the most hot-headed of the four siblings, and a stickler for keeping to the Greek family traditions.

In a conversation with Alf, we learnt that Dimitri had married his childhood sweetheart, Melinda, and that they already had two children together—one of which we now know to have been Theo. Melinda was unable to attend as she was due to give birth to a third child any day.

With Dimitri driving up from the city in the expensive car that his parents Theo (Silvio Ofria) and Helen (Peta Toppano) had bought Alex for his birthday, tensions quickly rose between the brothers. Whilst Alex had asked his father to not buy him a car, it was one of the many family traditions, and Dimitri worked hard throughout the day to ensure that standards were upheld, much to Alex’s annoyance.

Things came to a head when the two brothers got into an argument over Leah seeing ex-criminal Jesse McGregor (Ben Unwin), who the family would never have approved of. It was Dimitri’s view that Alex should have put a stop to their relationship. As Leah tried to break up the argument, their father Theo collapsed having suffered a heart attack.

With their father stable in hospital, Dimitri later explained to Alex that he had always tried to be the perfect, loyal son that his father wanted, in order to allow his younger siblings more freedom, and the two brothers made up.

Dimitri was briefly seen again later on that same year, when he, Chris and Theo surprised Leah at the airport as she departed for the US with VJ, who needed an operation to save his hearing. There was a momentary blip when Leah realised she’d forgot the passports, but when Jesse then turned up and saved the day, he was redeemed in the eyes of her family.

Dimitri’s last appearance came in July 2005, when he arrived at the Patterson house with other members of the family to find chaos—the priest’s mother had had a stroke, and Leah told everyone that her wedding to Dan was cancelled. In the end, Summer Bay pulled together to ensure Leah and Dan had a day to remember.

Dimitri attended the ceremony holding hands with an unnamed and uncredited lady, which may or may not have been his wife Melinda.

Leah was shocked when Dimitri’s son Theo (named after his grandfather) turned up on her doorstep sixteen years later. The 20 year old managed to make a grand entrance, being escorted by local copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) after he caught him speeding.

Theo explained that his father had thrown him out, and after phoning Dimitri, Leah learned that Theo had been working at his father’s car dealership and had been caught selling dodgy insurance policies to the customers.

Theo maintained that he had been set up by his co-workers, but Dimitri told Leah that he had lost his trust in Theo. When Leah later told Dimitri that someone Theo scammed had caught up with him and given him a beating, the reply was that she had been warned.

With Dimitri seemingly having washed his hands of Theo, we’re intrigued to see what events will bring him back to the bay after nearly 17 years, and whether father and son will reconcile.

Dependent on Seven’s irregular scheduling of the show, we expect these scenes to air around April 2022.

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, another on-set photo could potentially reveal the exit of another character.

Georgie Parker (Roo) posted a snap last Friday on her Instagram story, of a scene being shot in the Summer Bay House set.

The living room is decorated with balloons, with compass decorations hanging from the archway, and, whilst it’s facing away from the camera, a large banner can be seen to say ‘Bon Voyage’.

Centre of frame is Lukas Radovich, and whilst any of the Stewarts could easily just be off on an extended holiday, we do wonder whether the time has come for us to bid a sad farewell to Ryder Jackson.

A further photo posted by Georgie today—clearly taken whilst filming the same scene as above, and which perhaps adds fuel to the fire—shows her in a touching embrace with her on-screen nephew.

The son of Alf’s (Ray Meagher) estranged daughter Quinn (Lara Cox), Ryder came to Summer Bay in October 2017 to meet his grandfather after his mother had sent him off to boot camp. Father and daughter were briefly reunited when Quinn followed Ryder to town, and it was eventually agreed that Ryder would stay on with his ‘grumps’ and aunt Roo.

Ryder has previously mentioned his desire to travel to his uncle Owen Davidson (Cameron Daddo), who he met shortly after the death of his father Evan Slater (also Cameron Daddo).

On the occasion of his 21st birthday which aired in Australia in September, Alf gifted Ryder with a precious Stewart family heirloom—a compass which had been handed down the generations by Alf’s grandfather Duncan.

Whilst it’s perhaps a bit of a stretch, given the several months between these scenes, could the gift have foreshadowed Ryder’s eventual exit?

We must again reiterate that this is only speculation at this point in time. Whatever the scenes depict, we estimate them to be airing in Australia around May 2022.

Dimitri isn’t the only new arrival in 2022, and it’s possible that Ryder won’t be the only departure!

With Home and Away now over for another year, we explore all the spoilers and take a look at what’s in store in Summer Bay in 2022.

