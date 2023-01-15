Home and Away Spoilers – Cash seeks revenge on Tex

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Cash goes in search of revenge after discovering the truth behind the recent accident.

After the devastating events of last week, on what should have been the happiest day of Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity’s (Jacqui Purivs) lives, questions are being asked about the accident that saw Flick and Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) car leave the road and crash into an old servo.

With the pair blissfully unaware that the brakelines had been cut by one of Tex’s (Lucas Linehan) cronies⁠—in the hope of bumping off Flick’s brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright)⁠—Eden frantically tried to bring the car under control as she swerved into the path of Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) who were forced off the road.

Whilst Justin and Leah’s car barrel-rolled through the air (repeatedly), coming to rest on a fence which impaled Leah through the abdomen, Eden was knocked unconscious as their ute crashed through a wall and into some old petrol pumps.

The paramedics managed to extract Eden, but when the ute’s petrol tank started leaking, the team were forced to withdraw to await the fire service.

As Flick panicked and tried to get herself out of the car, the fumes ignited, forcing Tane to save the day by running through the flames and wrenching the door open.

Whilst Leah came through surgery without a hitch, and Flick and Tane got away with only superficial injuries and smoke inhalation, Dr Patel (Karen Pang) warned Eden’s loved ones to prepare themselves for the possibility that she may not wake up after such a significant brain injury.

When it became apparent that the ute showed no signs of trying to slow down, Gary (Peter Phelps) suggested to Cash and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) that the brakes could have failed.

Cash’s eyes turned immediately on Justin, who had led the repairs on their father’s ute to make it roadworthy, and he gave Justin a verbal bashing in the middle of the hospital.

Little did they realise however that the heated exchange was being watched by gang member Lloyd (Oliver Ackland), the very man who cut the break lines and caused the accident.

Lloyd immediately got on the phone to his gang mates to inform them that Cash was unscathed and they’d have to move onto Plan B…

As Justin admitted to Leah and Theo (Matt Evans) that it appeared the accident was his fault, Cash remained at an unconscious Eden’s bedside, telling her that he did want to be with her after all.

This week, Cash realises he was wrong to lash out at Justin, when he discovers the true cause of the crash.

He tells Gary that he’s heard from the crash investigation team, and their initial report states that the brake lines were cut deliberately—this was no accident!

As Cash puts things straight with Justin, Justin asks who would want to hurt Eden and Flick?

It doesn’t take long to put two and two together, given that Cash was supposed to be driving the ute. Helping organise his sister’s wedding may have pushed it from his mind for a few weeks, but there is a $10k bounty on his head following his shooting and killing bikie gang leader Marty (Ben Wood).

As Cash continues to sit by Eden’s bedside, he admits that the people who had put her here are actually targetting him—he’s going to find them, and make them pay.

One of Cash’s first stops is the prison, where he meets with Tex.

Tex can’t help but gloat as he comes face to face with Cash, as he smugly asks what’s been happening in his world.

Cash asks Tex if he was the cause of the accident, but Tex surely isn’t going to admit anything outright.

“It’s really unfair that your sister and Eden ended up hurt,” Tex states. “What did they do to deserve that?”

When Cash decides to leave, Tex asks if he’s really going to give up so soon.

“I’m only just getting started mate,” Cash replies, leaning in with a dark tone to his voice…

How far will Cash go in his revenge?

This week marks Home and Away‘s 35th anniversary, with the show’s pilot episode going to air in Australia on Sunday 17th January 1988.

With the show returning to Aussie screens earlier than what has become usual in recent years, this actually marks the first time the show has aired on its birthday since 2007, but we don’t expect the event will be acknowledged.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 16th January (Episode 7950)

Mac is haunted by past love. Xander’s romantic gesture backfires. Cash uncovers a horrifying truth.

Tuesday 17th January (Episode 7951)

Cash follows a lead. Bree keeps Remi in the dark. Will Mackenzie give Gabe a second chance?

Wednesday 18th January (Episode 7952)

Mackenzie gives love a second chance. Bree struggles to trust her feelings. Cash’s crusade goes rogue.

Thursday 19th January (Episode 7953)

The parents-to-be get a false alarm. Cash abandons Felicity. Is Mali ready to fill Dean’s shoes?