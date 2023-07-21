As Neighbours announces a wedding and a shock twist for the show’s return, fans have a left-field theory about the identity of the bride and groom.

Last July, Neighbours came to an end after 37 years – or so we thought!

A feature-length finale saw Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) marry, a number of romances rekindle, and countless faces return to Ramsay Street, before ending with an emotional monologue from Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne).

Now, a year after the “final episode” aired, we’re just months away from the show’s return, after it was saved by Amazon. Filming resumed in April, and over the past few months, numerous characters have been announced as returning, and plenty of new faces have been revealed.

Now, we’ve had news of a wedding!

A recent promo for Network Ten – the Aussie home of Neighbours since 1986 – previewed a number of upcoming shows on the channel, including Hunted, The Traitors and The Masked Singer.

With Neighbours set to return to Ten and Amazon Freevee in September, the Aussie soap got its own brief mention in the trailer, and the two-second clip has given more weight to a controversial fan theory.

The promo featured two short clips under the caption: ‘The Ramsay Street twist!’

The first showed a shot of Jane Harris (Annie Jones) and Mike Young (Guy Pierce) from last July’s final episodes, while the second more significant clip showed a bride holding a bouquet of flowers.

That’s right, we’ve got another Erinsborough wedding when Neighbours returns!

The brief clip appears to be stock footage, so you probably won’t be able to work out the bride’s identity by analysing their hands.

Neighbours employed a similar technique in the lead-up to the show’s final episodes, when a trailer teased a funeral, again using stock footage to prevent fans from guessing the identity of the deceased, which was eventually revealed to be Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).

So, who will be getting married when we return to Erinsborough in September? Well, there are plenty of options – some significantly more out there than others.

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon) rekindled their romance in the show’s final episodes, before leaving Erinsborough for a fresh start in Sydney. They’re both due to return for a short stint in the new series, with Chloe believed to be returning for roughly six weeks.

4 1/2 years after Elly and Mark’s (Scott McGregor) wedding day was thrown into chaos by the revelation that Mark’s sister Chloe had slept with the bride-to-be, could Chloe and Elly be about to tie the knot?

There’s also Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who were embroiled in divorce proceedings for much of the show’s final year, before also reuniting in the final episode.

Could the upcoming ‘wedding’ be them renewing their vows?

The final episodes also saw Jane and Mike reunite after three decades apart, and it has since been confirmed that Guy Pearce will reprise the role of Mike in the new series.

However, it is believed that Guy will only make a number of brief returns to Ramsay Street, meaning a Jane and Mike wedding seems unlikely.

Yet none of those three weddings could be described as a ‘Ramsay Street twist’, with many fans instead believing they’ve guessed the identity of the married couple – and it’s one we never would have expected.

Toadie and Terese?!

That’s right, despite Toadie marrying Melanie in the final episode, fans believe that Neighbours will restart in September with Toadie and Terese together.

It’s already been heavily hinted that the show will jump forward in time when it returns.

While Neighbours will have been off air for a little over 13 months when it returns in September, it’s rumoured that the time jump will be longer – potentially two years – and a lot can change in that time.

Is two years enough for Paul and Terese to have split again, and for Toadie and Mel to have called time on their marriage?

What began as an out-there fan theory on NeighboursFans has grown into an 11-page thread discussing the pros and cons of a Toadie/Terese pairing, and fan art of the pair is now spreading across various Neighbours Facebook groups as more and more fans get behind the idea.

Terese was there right from the very beginning of Toadie and Melanie’s relationship, nearly walking in on them in Rebecchi Law, where Melanie was working as Toadie’s assistant.

However, they haven’t had very much to do with each other since, despite living on the same street for nine years.

So what evidence is there that they’re now together?

When the cast began filming again on 17th April, 10 News First showed a clip in which Toadie and two unknown actors – now believed to be a re-cast Nell and Hugo Rebecchi – were seen moving possessions from Number 30 and across the street.

While there’s no confirmation of where they ended up, they were certainly heading in the direction of Terese’s house, Number 22.

Is Toadie about to say goodbye to No. 30 after 25 years?

A number of members of the NeighboursFans forum, who claim to have inside knowledge, have also stated that the unlikely pairing is legitimate.

Finally, behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram has shown that the Lassiters Penthouse will be making a return, suggesting that Paul may still be living there when the show returns.

Will Toadie and Terese become a reality? Neighbours’ return is roughly two months away, so it won’t be long until we find out!

What do you think of a Toadie and Terese pairing, or do you have your own theory about who’s getting married? Let us known in the comments below.

Neighbours returns to screens in September, premiering for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US.

In Australia, Neighbours will get its first airing on Network 10, before airing seven days later on Prime Video.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

