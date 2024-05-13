This week on Home and Away in Australia, John’s set for his TV debut as the morning news arrives to interview Stevie – but will stage fright get the better of him?

Movie magic is all set to descend on Summer Bay in the coming weeks, and whilst surf club president Alf (Ray Meagher) has been against the idea from the start, he finds himself stepping up in an unexpected way.

After quitting the police force, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) found himself employed as a personal bodyguard for world-famous horror actress Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies), who was being targeted by a stalker.

After Cash spent several weeks trying to keep Stevie out of harm’s way, the police refused to take the threats seriously. As a result, Stevie decided to return to public life and dismissed Cash.

Cash realised the risk Stevie was putting herself in by attending a public event though, and after showing up unannounced, he successfully thwarted an attempt by stalker Sidney to attack Stevie.

Although Sidney is now behind bars whilst on remand, Stevie wished to hire Cash on a more permanent basis as work on her new movie, romantic comedy All Our Tomorrows, commenced.

Cash turned down the opportunity, not wanting to spend months barely seeing girlfriend Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) as she went through family issues, but Stevie isn’t one to take no for an answer.

Returning to Summer Bay with the movie’s director Nelson Giles (Mahesh Jadu), Stevie was determined to convince him to switch the movie’s setting from a romantic mountain cabin to the sparkling waters of Summer Bay.

That way Cash wouldn’t have to spend any time away from home, and as a bonus she’d be able to carry on having sleepovers at Remi’s (Adam Rowland) house.

It didn’t take much for Nelson and the film’s location manager Lottie (Rebecca Montalti) to be persuaded, particularly after Nelson met the recently single Bree (Juliet Godwin) and thought it’d be fun to stick around.

The producer wasn’t as keen however, pointing out to Nelson that they’d already paid a deposit on the mountain location with a set already built, but Stevie offered to pay the extra costs herself and it seemed the decision was done.

It wasn’t welcome news for Alf when Cash revealed that there could be a movie coming to Summer Bay, stating that he likes things “the way they are”.

Roo (Georgie Parker) pointed out that there’d be a lot of crew needing accommodation, and he owns the local caravan park, but he didn’t seem swayed.

When the assistant location manager later came to Alf and club manager John (Shane Withington) to discuss the proposal, Alf was adamant that it wasn’t going to happen, stating that being forced to close the northern part of the beach for the best part of three months would cause chaos.

When John later met with Nelson, he took the decision out of Alf’s hands after hearing that the club would be compensated with a $50,000 fee.

John went back downstairs to tell the club president the news, wisely scarpering before he could bear the full brunt of a flamin’ Alf’s anger.

Alf has been in a bad mood about the deal since, and was forced to wait a long time for his cup of tea in the diner last week as a small portion of the film’s crew descended on the Pier Diner.

Roo accused Alf of looking for problems where there weren’t any as he continued to bemoan the expected disruption, despite the money coming in useful for the club.

“The beach belongs to everyone,” he told her as they talked about it being closed off for months. “The whole community has got to be confident that we’re not gonna hand over the reins to people who don’t appreciate the place.”

This week, Stevie and the rest of the crew arrive back in Summer Bay as production on the movie finally begins. To mark the occasion, the movie’s publicist has organised an interview for Stevie with the real-life Sunrise team.

As reported late last year, former Olympian Matt ‘Shirvo’ Shirvington, who now presents on Seven’s breakfast show, is the one heading to Summer Bay for the privilege of interviewing A-lister Stevie.

As they prepare for a live crossover to Summer Bay from Natalie Barr in the Sunrise studio, John is given the duty of escorting Stevie down to the beach on the surf club buggy.

However, despite his bravado, John gets last-minute stage fright at the prospect of being live on morning television.

It’s left up to Alf to be Stevie’s chauffeur, but as someone who’s been set against the movie from the start, will he be able to bite his tongue as Shirvo turns the camera to him?

“I’m so excited to take a trip to Summer Bay and be a part of Australia’s most iconic show, a show I watched as a kid,” Shirvo told the Daily Telegraph last year.

“To be in a scene with Ray Meagher is so surreal, everyone loves Alf. I’ve been practising my lines, Ray has given me a few tips and I think I’m ready for my acting debut – playing myself – what could possibly go wrong?”

Sunrise presenters Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr will make their Home and Away debut this Wednesday, 7pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 13th May (Episode 8257)

Mali’s overworked and under pressure. Mackenzie and Levi are shunned. Will Tane accept help?

Tuesday 14th May (Episode 8258)

Nelson charms Bree. Mackenzie and Levi face the fallout of the affair. Mali and Kirby establish ground rules.

Wednesday 15th May (Episode 8259)

Remi and Bree navigate new loves. John encounters stage fright before his TV debut. Is Dana crowding Xander?

Thursday 16th May (Episode 8260)

Remi calls time on his new fling. Cash makes space for both women in his life. Harper looks out for her sister.

