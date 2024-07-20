Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Mali learns the real reason that his brother is in town, Justin’s car is stolen – is Iluka to blame?

Mali’s (Kyle Shilling) suspicions about Iluka’s (Dion Williams) visit to Summer Bay are proven correct this week, as his big brother admits the real reason he’s come to town.

Finding Iluka sat in his living room after he broke into the farmhouse, Mali wasn’t convinced that he had come down to Summer Bay purely to have a catch up. He rang sister Elandra (Rarriwuy Hick) who confirmed that Iluka had got into some strife back home in Mantaray Point.

Realising that he wouldn’t be able to pull the wool over Mali’s eyes, Iluka told him that he got caught up in a police raid whilst hanging out with some of his neighbours, the notorious Allen siblings.

The Allens had been dealing in stolen car parts, which Iluka said he didn’t have much involvement with, but when Iluka was released without charge the Allens had apparently thought of him as a grass.

Mali agreed to let Iluka lie low, and has kept girlfriend Rose (Kirsty Marillier) in the dark, though also has yet to inform Iluka that she is a cop.

The family have not had a good history with the police, ever since Iluka went off the rails after a footy injury blew his chances of becoming pro.

Iluka had resorted to drinking and violence, but it was claimed that the local law enforcement continued to unfairly target both Iluka and his siblings as he attempted to get his life back on track.

Iluka has found a distraction whilst in the bay though, in the form of Kirby (Angelina Thomson). Sparks flew between the pair as he introduced himself to her at the board shop, and next week she can’t help but watch as Iluka works out in the beach in front of her.

Rose comments that Iluka’s being pretty obvious, but Kirby has no complaints!

When Mali confirms to Rose that Iluka still doesn’t know about her occupation, she warns him that he needs to be told, pointing out that she’s working tomorrow and he may well see her in uniform.

As Rose quizzes Iluka on his plans, he explains that he was told about some NRL trials up in Queensland during a recent game of footy, and with his knee holding up, he’s hoping to give it a try.

Rose is impressed that Iluka’s trying to make something of his life, but Mali can’t help but think it’s a pipe dream, pointing out Iluka’s age and how competitive the trials are.

When Iluka is later introduced to Theo (Matt Evans), he’s intrigued to hear that he works in the local garage, and the two are soon talking about cars.

Mali is uneasy after hearing them talk about the garage, his brother’s dalliance with the Allens and their stolen car parts in the forefront of his mind.

Iluka eventually invites Kirby to a gig, and after she previously warned him that she isn’t a cheap date, she points out that there’s a band playing that night that she’d like to see but the tickets are expensive. Iluka says that’s not a problem and it’s a date. Could this be the start of a new romance?

Meanwhile, outside the club, Justin is horrified when he spots his ute being driven down the road. He calls out but it’s in vain, and as he explains to Mali that someone’s just stole his car, Mali can’t help but fear the worst.

As Justin explains everything to Rose, Mali confronts Iluka outright—did you steal a ute? Iluka tells his brother to go to hell.

Both Justin and Mali are left with egg on their faces when Leah (Ada Nicodemou) later returns and reveals that it was her in the ute! She had borrowed it and rang Justin to tell him, but he hadn’t picked up the call.

Mali heads back to Iluka and admits that he got it wrong, but asks what was he supposed to think? He’s been involved with the Allens, his talk with Theo could have been sussing out whether the garage could be a viable place to strip cars, and he has the money to take Kirby to an expensive gig…

Iluka tells Mali that he has his own cash, and returns from his room with a bag stuffed with $8,000.

It’s turns out having his “own cash” was a bit of an exaggeration, as it transpires that the story about the Allens wasn’t true. He instead decided to “borrow” the money from them, and is planning to pay it back when he’s offered an NRL contract.

Mali can’t believe what he’s hearing. Iluka has put them all in danger by stealing money from the lowlife Allens, and he must be deluded if he thinks they’re just going to let him get away with it.

Mali then decides that it’s time to drop his own bombshell—Rose is a cop!

How will Iluka deal with this little revelation?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 22nd July (Episode 8276)

Mackenzie battles trust issues. Summer Bay is struck by a mystery illness. What will the cards predict for Harper?

Tuesday 23rd July (Episode 8277)

Cash struggles with his guilt. Bree traces the origin of the contamination.

Wednesday 24th July (Episode 8278)

Iluka shoots his shot with Kirby. Mali is suspicious of his brother’s true intentions. Remi tries to support Cash.

Thursday 25th July (Episode 8279)

Mali discovers the truth about Iluka. Kirby’s hot date goes cold on her. Bronte steps up her manipulation.

Friday 26th July (Episode 8280)

Bronte’s scheming pays dividends. Can Mackenzie learn to trust Levi? Eden holds onto anger.