Neighbours announces return date and reveals new family

It’s official, Neighbours returns to our screens this September!

Today, Amazon Freevee has officially announced that new episodes of Neighbours will debut on the streaming platform in September.

At the same time, it has announced the arrival of a brand new family, the Varga-Murphys, featuring mums, Remi and Cara, and teenage sons, JJ and Dex.

The Varga-Murphys are Ramsay Street’s newest addition, and the Neighbours production team have given us detailed descriptions of these four new faces:

“Despite their different outlooks on life, mothers Cara and Remi are a united front when parenting their teenage sons, JJ and Dex. The household is full of love and playful energy, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t expect fireworks.”

As is often the case with new arrivals, “someone in the family has an ulterior motive for being in Erinsborough… and it’ll have explosive ramifications for their neighbours.”

Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina)

Remi is one of the two new mothers, and is played by, Naomi Rukavina, who has previously appeared in Run Rabbit Run, Wentworth Prison and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“A serious and studious doctor, Remi is often the calming presence during a storm. She’s passionate about her family, career and helping others.

“When she believes strongly in something, her attitude can be uncompromising. But it’s her wife and kids that help her see life isn’t always clear-cut and sometimes rules need to be broken.”

Cara Varga-Murphy (Sara West)

Remi’s wife is Cara, played by Sara West. Sara is best known for Don’t Tell, Bad Girl, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door and Dead Lucky.

“Cara’s a down-to-earth, fun-loving ‘tradie’. Not only is she handy with a hammer and drill, she’s also fierce, loyal and protective when it comes to her family.

Cara’s the cheese to Remi’s chalk, but it’s their differences that make their marriage work. She’s someone who acts on instinct and isn’t afraid to charge into the fray when needed.”

In a post on Neighbours’ official Instagram channel, the two actors playing the new mothers introduced themselves, whilst confirming that the show would be returning to Amazon Freevee and Network Ten in September.

JJ Varga-Murphy (Riley Bryant)

JJ is described as “a kind, confident, self-assured teenager who tends to lead with his heart and not his head.

“But like many kids his age, he also battles bouts of insecurity and self-doubt. It’s this combo that can often bring trouble to JJ’s world as he’s known to act before thinking through the consequences. One thing’s for sure… It never takes much for him to win you over.”

Dex Varga-Murphy (Marley Williams)

Dex is described as a deep thinker who always has his brother’s back.

“If you asked Dex who was the smarter sibling, he would declare himself the victor. But this doesn’t stop him from looking up to JJ.

A happy and relaxed teenager, Dex is often the one trying to keep the peace. Which means he’ll have his work cut out for him on Ramsay Street.”

Sara West, who plays Cara Varga-Murphy, said: “I’m so honoured to be a part of the new Neighbours legacy and really looking forward to bringing the Varga-Murphy family to Australian and international screens.

“Cara has a bold, impassioned love for her family and I love that her intentions have, so far, always been good. I hope having the Varga-Murphys on telly will help better reflect the beautiful LGBTQIA+ community that I’m proud to be a part of and I can’t wait to share the family with you!”

Naomi Rukavina, who plays Remi Varga-Murphy, added: “I am thrilled to be joining the new Neighbours legacy. As a stalwart of Australian drama television, the show is on the front foot of showcasing diverse and real representations of Australian families, not in a tokenistic way.

The joys, sadness and madness of Neighbours has been a great adventure thus far and the Varga-Murphy family have already formed a special bond off screen and on. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, added his own thoughts on the new family’s arrival: “We are delighted to welcome the Varga-Murphy family to Ramsay Street and the amazing cast portraying them.

“It feels fitting that the new season will herald the arrival of a new household, with many new stories to tell. They have fitted into Erinsborough beautifully, they are warm, fun and also very unpredictable.”

With the four new arrivals officially announced, the number of Neighbours characters is increasing rapidly.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Shiv Palekar had joined the cast as Haz Devkar, the new manager of Harold’s.

The following characters have been officially confirmed as returning to Neighbours:

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher)

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne)

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney)

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)

Jane Harris (Annie Jones)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano)

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone)

Melanie Pearson / Rebecchi (Lucinda Cowden)

Toadie’s two children, Hugo and Nell, will also be returning, but played by new actors.

The new faces currently announced are:

Neighbours returns in September, and the new series will premiere for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US.

In Australia, Neighbours will get its first airing on Network 10, before airing seven days later on Prime Video.

The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.