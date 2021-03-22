Home and Away Spoilers – Christian’s self doubt puts Ari’s life at risk

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Ari is still in a coma after Paul mowed him down in a hit and run. He needs life-saving surgery… but his surgeon is having a crisis of confidence!

In this week’s episodes, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) is still in his induced coma after suffering a bleed on the brain. His loved ones are still desperately worried, and it’s affecting their judgement.

Before Paul’s dramatic measure to get revenge on the Parata brothers, Ari’s life was on the brink of falling apart. He’d only recently been reunited with his ex flame Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and her daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett), and the threesome were delighted to be back in each other’s lives.

Ari was happily dating Mackenzie (Emily Weir) when Mia first arrived in town, but began struggling with his feelings for his ex within days of her arriving in the bay. The pair had planned to be together forever until a robbery gone wrong landed Ari with a decade behind bars. Now that Mia was back, and Ari’s life had turned a corner, he hoped that they still had a future together.

He eventually broke up with Mackenzie, knowing it wasn’t fair on her for them to be together while he struggled with his feelings for Mia. Eventually, “the one that got away” relented, and he and Mia spent the night together.

Unfortunately for Mia, Ari had neglected to mention his involvement in brother Tane’s (Ethan Browne) drug dramas. While Heath Braxton’s return was meant to have put an end to Paul and Leon’s torment of the brothers for good, so he didn’t feel it was worth jeopardising their future by mentioning it. Sadly, the story wasn’t quite over, and Paul returned, kidnapping Chloe along with Nikau, Ryder and Bella.

Mia couldn’t believe she’d been stupid enough to think Ari had turned a corner. When she found out he was still involved in criminal activity, to the extent where it had put her family at risk, she wanted out. She packed her bag and was ready to leave Summer Bay for good.

Then, Paul made his most dramatic move to date. As Ari was on the phone to Chloe, pleading her to stay, Paul’s car appeared out of nowhere and sped towards him, knocking him down.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie was reeling from her breakup… a fact which was made worse by the news that she was pregnant with Ari’s child. She was struggling to decide whether to tell him or just go ahead with an abortion, and had been taking advice from Dean and Ziggy over what to do next.

She finally decided to tell him. Then, the accident happened.

Now, all the Paratas, Mia, Chloe and Mackenzie can do is wait. Their beloved Ari is in an induced coma in Northern Districts hospital after suffering a bleed on the brain. Suddenly all is forgiven, and all they want is for him to pull through.

Last week, Mackenzie paid him a visit at the hospital, desperate to know that he was okay. Sadly, when she went to enter the room, there was Mia, devotedly sitting at his side, stroking his hair. It left Mac devastated, a cruel reminder of the mess she’s ended up in.

This week, Ari remains in the coma, and needs life saving surgery.

Unfortunately for him, the bitter feud between Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) and newcomer Lewis (Luke Arnold) could end up costing him his life. Ever since he discovered that Lewis blames him for his wife’s death, he’s begun to doubt his own abilities.

When Marilyn took a tumble a couple of weeks ago, she had nothing more than a mild concussion. Yet Christian is now terrified of missing things, and over-analysed Marilyn’s symptoms, freaking her out when he kept checking if she had experienced any other symptoms after being discharged.

He’s winding himself up, and thinks that if he missed something with Lewis’s wife, he could miss something again.

“Christian starts to doubt his own ability when some of his patients start taking a turn for the worse, or even dying,” Ditch Davey, who plays Christian, told TV Week.

Lewis is watching him like a hawk, and questioning his every move. If Christian wants to discharge a patient, Lewis wants them to stay in for further observation. Filled with bitter resentment, he doesn’t trust a single move the experienced neurosurgeon makes.

Christian is an experienced neurosurgeon who knows what he’s doing. Ari had a cerebral edema and a bleed to the left temporal lobe, and needed urgent decompression, and had to be rushed to the operating theatre. The operation went well and they released the pressure on his brain… but he’s still not out of the woods.

All Christian could tell them is that they would have to keep him in the induced coma for some time. There’s still no certainty that he’ll recover.

As we pick things back up this week, Ari isn’t making much progress with his recovery, and is still in the induced coma while his brain attempts to recover. With everything that’s happened in the past, his slow recovery makes Lewis doubt that Christian is the best doctor for the job.

To make matters worse, Mia overhears Lewis doubting the doc, and starts to worry that Christian isn’t qualified to look after her ex boyfriend.

While Tori (Penny McNamee) has full confidence in her fiancé, Jasmine (Sam Frost) is worried. She knows that Christian is a good doctor, but when she constantly has Lewis airing his concerns to her, a tiny part of her can’t help but worry that he might be right.

She offers Mia the chance to have a second opinion on Ari’s condition. Tori can’t believe it – if not even Christian’s friends will support him, it’s just going to make his crisis of confidence worse.

“Tori and Jasmine are starting to have their own concerns about Christian’s ability,” Ditch told TV Week about Christian’s latest dilemma. “He feels he’s becoming more and more isolated, which starts breeding his own paranoia.”

Will Christian have the confidence to perform the surgery that could save Ari’s life? And will his family let him?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 22nd March 2021 (Episode 7514)

It’s all hands on deck to find Martha.

Leah and Justin are racing to sign a mortgage with Susie.

At Susie’s behest, John decides to organise a fundraiser.

Tuesday 23rd March 2021 (Episode 7515)

Irene is becoming a thorn in Susie’s side.

Alf takes Martha away from the hospital.

Willow and Ziggy repair their relationship.

Leah and Justin hand over their money to Susie.

Wednesday 24th March 2021 (Episode 7516)

Irene and Susie try to mend their rift.

Bella’s trust is tested.

Martha’s delusions return.

Thursday 25th March 2021 (Episode 7517)*

Martha faces her reality.

Christian questions his judgement.

Irene has a hunch about Susie.

*Depending on your region, Thursday’s episode may air as part of a double-bill on Wednesday due to AFL coverage on Seven. Please check local guides.