Logies 2018: Voting opens amid criticism

Voting has opened for the 60th Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards, amid a raft of criticism about actors names left off the list.

With every new year, comes a new batch of television stars to vote for to win Australia’s national television prize – the Logie Award.

However, this year, TV WEEK, the publication who runs the awards, have faced a barrage of criticism after several big names in television were excluded from the voting list.

Among those excluded are Shane Withington (John Palmer), Kestie Morassi (Maggie Astoni), Rohan Nichol (Ben Astoni), Scott Lee (Hunter King), Lukas Radovich (Ryder Jackson) Raechelle Banno (Olivia Fraser-Richards) and Olivia Deeble (Raffy Morrison).

A TV WEEK spokesperson told Australian television blog, TV Tonight that every network had an allocated number of positions to fill.

“It is up to the networks to submit the talent they feel is most deserving of an award.

“Each network works to a set number of entries per category and every year we have programs or talent that do not make the final shortlist.”

Other big names left off the list included Neighbours mainstays Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy), Carla Bonner (Stephanie Scully), Colette Mann (Sheila Canning) and Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis), as well as most of the cast of the Seven Network-produced, A Place to Call Home.

Voting for the 60th Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards closes at 11:59pm (AEST) on Sunday, 1st April 2018.

In a Logies first, the Awards Ceremony will take place on Sunday, 1st July 2018 at The Star on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

For the preceding 21 years, the event has taken place in Crown Casino’s Palladium Ballroom in Melbourne.

Stay tuned for all the Logies goss, here at BacktotheBay.