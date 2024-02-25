Home and Away Spoilers – Tane and Felicity attempt to foster a baby

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Felicity steps in when Tane finds himself unable to foster the baby he found abandoned last week, while Theo becomes reliant on Valerie’s pills.

After his shock discovery of a baby abandoned in a gym bag on the beach last week, Tane (Ethan Browne) has refused to leave the infant’s side after she was rushed to Northern Districts Hospital.

Thankfully the baby girl was unharmed, and whilst recently promoted Senior Constable Rose (Kirsty Marillier) has kicked off her first investigation in her new rank, social worker Harper (Jessica Redmaybe) quickly started the ball rolling in finding some emergency foster care.

Tane felt an instant bond with the baby, as she smiled up at him when placing her in the care of paramedic Jo (Katie Horky), and housemates Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Mali (Kyle Shilling) were quite surprised as to how protective Tane has become of her.

“I didn’t realise you were such a baby guy,” Mali commented, as Tane then went on to explain that he’s always wanted a family, and that is part of the reason he recently split from wife Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).

But as time went on, Mali and Mac’s concerns for Tane grew, as he continued to refuse to leave the hospital after pulling an all-nighter.

This week, as reported by TV Week, Mac and Mali tentatively ask Tane about his intentions, and are stunned when he reveals that he wants to be the one to care for the baby if her parents don’t turn up.

Tane has already given her a nickname, Maia, which is a Māori name symbolising courage, endurance and confidence.

Mali wonders whether Tane is simply trying to fill a void in his life following his split with Flick, but it seems that Tane is determined and won’t discuss it further.

“Tane is doing his best to move forward and focus on life after the split,” Ethan told TV Week. “He’s trying to figure out what to do with himself, but he’s doing very well and the future is looking hopeful.”

With his housemates failing to change his mind, Bree (Juliet Godwin) attempts to make Tane look at things more objectively, but he’s unswayed as he confirms his plan to proceed.

However the New Zealand native soon finds a stumbling block, when he realises that in order to register as a foster parent, he either has to be a permanent resident, or an Australian citizen.

“He wants the best for this baby and to make sure she’s placed in a proper home and care,” Ethan continued. “He can’t help but feel responsible for her, as he found her.”

Alf (Ray Meagher) and Roo (Georgie Parker) are discussing Tane’s situation when Flick overhears them.

Suddenly feeling inspired to help Tane, she begins to look into how to apply to be a caregiver herself.

It’s a shock turnaround for Flick, whose desperation to not have any children saw her continue to take the pill as she and Tane tried for a baby, and it was this act of betrayal that saw the end of their marriage.

How will Tane react when he learns of Flick’s plans? Will he believe she genuinely wants to help, or see it as a rather transparent plan to draw Tane back to her?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Valerie (Courtney Clarke) is seemingly beginning to regret getting Theo (Matt Evans) hooked on pills.

Valerie had spent the last six months in a mental health clinic, struggling to cope with her family disowning her after she caused an accident that killed her brother Josh. Having met Leah (Ada Nicodemou) when she was herself admitted to the clinic, Valerie had discharged herself and came to Summer Bay to be there for her former roommate.

She and Theo quickly caught each other’s eye, and when Theo was down in the dumps, Valerie offered him a little something to cheer him up, citing it as her coping mechanism when thinking about her brother.

After spending a day in euphoria, Theo was keen to repeat the experience, offering to pay for another supply. Theo’s little trips haven’t gone unnoticed by bandmate and ex-girlfriend Kirby (Angelina Thomson) however, who berated Theo after she caught him surfing last week, having seen him on a high the night before.

She was further unimpressed when she realised that Theo had forgotten all about an upcoming interview for their duo act later that morning.

Despite being Lyrik’s frontman, Theo hasn’t had a good history of coping with publicity appearances, freezing whilst being interviewed for their album launch. Valerie had pushed Theo into doing this interview on his own however, saying that he wouldn’t improve if Kirby never trusted him.

Kirby told Theo that she would do the interview, but another push from Valerie saw Theo insist that he would carry on as planned. But it seems that he’s going to be using a little help…

As a promo for this week’s episodes show, Theo is impressed with himself when he later reads the interview online, noting that he doesn’t even remember saying a particular quote.

“Maybe the fact that you don’t remember saying it means you probably shouldn’t be doing interviews while you’re high,” Valerie warns him.

“Why?” Theo asks. “I’m normally terrible at this stuff, now I’m epic!”

Band manager Justin hears from a local radio station the next morning, who want to interview Theo.

Theo panics when he learns that it would be later that day, and quickly turns to Valerie for more of her supply, the third day in a row.

“The only reason I did well on that interview is because of it,” he begs her. “Please!”

“This is live Theo, okay?” Valerie reminds him. “What you do is out there forever. Do you really think you can handle that high?”

“Yes, 100%,” Theo replies.

Is Theo becoming too reliant on the pills, and will Valerie take a stand and stop him before it’s too late?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 26th February (Episode 8211)

Theo is hooked on the high. A hurt Valerie draws boundaries. Tane faces a roadblock.

Tuesday 27th February (Episode 8212)

Valerie decides enough is enough. Rose makes a public plea. Felicity makes a rash decision.

Wednesday 28th February (Episode 8213)

Bree gives Remi an ultimatum. Cash throws a wrench in Felicity’s plans.

Thursday 29th February (Episodes 8214-8216)

Cash interviews for a new job. Remi is stuck between a rock and a hard place. John is on a mission to marry.

Alf runs into a shady stranger. Dana gets tricked into revealing too much. Stevie won’t take no for an answer.

Old tensions die hard for Eden and Levi. Cash balances Stevie’s demands with his own needs. Roo sees red.