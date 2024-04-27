Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane’s anger sees him banned from visiting baby Maia, while Bree ends things with Remi as he refuses to give up his bike.

Tane (Ethan Browne) finds himself uncomfortably in the spotlight next week, as local paper The Coastal News takes aim at him over his obsession with baby Maia.

Tane has barely left the infant’s side since finding her on the beach, and was devastated last week to learn that he wouldn’t be able to apply to be an emergency foster carer due to not being a permanent Australian resident.

When reporter Peter Rolfe (Roman Delo) came sniffing around the surf club to find any gossip about the investigation into the baby, Alf (Ray Meagher) told him where to go.

Dana (Ally Harris) wasn’t quite as sharp however, and after learning that she was a nurse at Northern Districts Hospital where the baby is being cared for, Peter took her out for a coffee.

It wasn’t until she’d inadvertently revealed that Tane had remained at the hospital, and had even named the baby, that Dana discovered that the man who’d asked her out for a drink was a reporter, but by that point it was too late.

Next week, Roo (Georgie Parker) sees that Peter’s article has hit the Coastal News website, and Tane doesn’t come out of it very well.

Not only does it talk about his obsession with the baby, but also the fact that his two late brothers were armed robbers.

Even Rose (Kirsty Marillier), lead officer investigating, come under fire as they label her incompetent.

Alf says it’s nothing more than character assassination, with it being obvious in the comments section that people were already turning against Tane.

The next morning, Tane’s picture is plastered over the front of the print edition, also giving away the fact that he works at Summer Bay Fit.

Harper (Jessica Redmayne) later shows Tane the article, informing him that the baby’s name has been leaked and that they’re questioning his motives for being at the hospital.

Roo and Rose have already spoken to the editor at the paper who agrees that Peter should have given Tane the right to reply, and as a result will be reprimanded, but it’s of course too late to retract the story.

Peter later has the tenacity to show up at the hospital, walking into Maia’s ward with his phone in hand and asking Tane outright what his connection is to the baby—even going so far as to question whether he’s the father.

A frustrated Tane gets physical and pushes Peter out of the room, but Peter pushes back, claiming he has a right to be there.

Rose arrives in the nick of time and separates the two, but as she sends Peter on his way with the threat of an AVO, Peter asks about Tane—the guy that ‘assaulted’ him.

Sure enough, Peter submits a formal complaint after he receives an AVO, asking Rose’s boss why Tane hasn’t been asked to stay away from the baby either.

Sarge agrees that it’s a good question, and orders Rose to ensure that no-one other than health and social workers can be around baby Maia from now on.

Rose is forced to tell Tane that he must leave the hospital of his own accord and not return, otherwise he too will be issued with an AVO!

How will Tane react to being separated from the baby he’s grown so close to?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, after discovering that Remi (Adam Rowland) has been lying to her, Bree (Juliet Godwin) makes good on her ultimatum.

After nursing Remi back to health following his motorbike accident, Bree was horrified last week when Justin (James Stewart) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) surprised Remi with the fully repaired bike.

Bree thought Remi was insane for even thinking about getting back on the bike, reminding him that medics like herself simply see motorcyclists as organ donors.

Remi pointed out that he’d only ever come off a bike once, and it wasn’t even his fault, but Bree was adamant that if he got back on that bike again, their relationship was over.

After some thought, Remi assured Bree that whilst he loved the bike, he loved her more, and as a result he would return it to owner Mercedes (Amali Golden). However Remi instead asked Justin if he could temporarily store the bike at his garage in the hope that Bree would come around to the idea after cooling off.

Next week, Remi is ready to start his physical rehab, and Bree has organised physio Grant (Kyle Barrett) to meet them at Summer Bay Fit.

As they arrive at the surf club, Justin and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) are glad to see Remi out and about, with Justin telling Remi that he’ll be back on the bike in no time.

Bree wonders what he meant, but Remi covers by telling her that he’s not told Justin about getting rid of the bike yet—he wasn’t sure how to after all the hard work he put in to fixing it.

The physio session is tough on Remi, and when Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) arrives he asks her for a favour whilst Grant and Bree are out of the room. Could she find Justin and tell him not to mention the bike in front of Bree.

As Remi explains the situation to Eden, she admonishes him for lying to Bree once again, and tells him to do his own dirty work.

Remi realises that Eden is right, and he later sits down with Bree and confesses that he never had any intention of getting rid of the motorbike.

Bree is furious, believing that her feelings don’t count for anything, and as Remi asks what he can do to make it up to her she thinks she made that pretty clear—get rid of the bike.

Bree storms out, but when they later meet up again Remi reminds Bree that biking is part of who he is, and points out that he’d never ask her to give up surfing.

As he wonders how they can fix things, Bree suggests that they don’t. She tells Remi that it came down to her or the bike and Remi has clearly made his decision. Therefore, they’re over!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 29th April (Episode 8216)



Old tensions die hard for Eden and Levi. Cash balances Stevie’s demands with his own needs. Roo sees red.

Tuesday 30th April (Episode 8217)

Mackenzie fears she’s been exposed. Remi is caught in a lie. Justin and Leah set a date.

Wednesday 1st May (Episode 8218)

Remi comes clean to Bree. Tane is dragged in the Coastal News. Roo finds a clue, or is it a red herring?

Thursday 2nd May (Episode 8219)

Tane’s troubles escalate. Valerie tries to hide her suffering. Dana’s apology is unwelcome.

Friday 3rd May (Episode 8220)

Theo’s holding out on Valerie. Harper and Dana clash. Cash scopes out Stevie’s body of work.