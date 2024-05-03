Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Stevie and Cash are rocked as Stevie’s stalker sends her a sinister gift, while Theo and Valerie’s secret relationship is exposed.

IMPORTANT NOTE: From Wednesday 8th to Friday 10th May, the 1:45pm airing of Home and Away will be shown on 5Star instead of Channel 5. This is due to snooker coverage.

The repeat showing on 5Star at 6pm, followed by the ‘first look’ episode at 6:30pm will continue as normal.

Stevie (Catherine Van-Davies) is finally forced to take bodyguard Cash’s (Nicholas Cartwright) concerns seriously next week, as a seemingly innocent gift from a fan is found to conceal a sinister secret.

Stevie had been keen to hire Cash as her personal security after he showed genuine concern for her welfare following his job interview, but since he came on board, Stevie has been reluctant to take his advice on keeping herself out of harm’s way.

Cash was successful in swiftly moving Stevie from her hired luxury yacht to a more secure hotel in the city, but Stevie drew the line at coming off social media.

When Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) decided to educate Cash on Stevie’s career, by watching her award-winning horror movie Death Throes together, Cash noticed something curious. In one scene of the movie, four numbers were seen written on a wall in blood—2346.

When Cash asked what it meant, Flick explained that it was the time when the fictional killer was going to strike.

After checking through Stevie’s file again, Cash found the photo that had been taken by Stevie’s stalker after they broke into her house as she slept. Sure enough, the number that had been handwritten on the back was 2346.

Next week, Cash returns to Stevie’s hotel and shows her the photo again. Stevie can’t believe she didn’t spot the connection before.

When Cash asks if anything strange has happened to the other cast members, Stevie casually mentions that her co-star Crystal (Sheridan Harbridge) died in strange circumstances only a month ago.

Cash is flabbergasted, asking why didn’t Stevie think to mention this before!

Stevie goes on to explain that Crystal was her best friend, and she died after falling from a cliff. Stevie doesn’t believe it adds up though, and while the police are saying it was an accident, there is still an inquest in progress.

Later on, there’s a knock on Stevie’s hotel door, and when Cash opens it he finds a parcel outside apparently forwarded from her agent.

Cash doesn’t touch the box until he’s had it confirmed that the agency did forward it, however they do not know who originally sent it.

Gingerly opening the parcel, Cash and Stevie are perplexed to find a teddy bear inside. As Stevie comments that it seems creepy rather than dangerous, Cash isn’t so sure, unaware that their every move is being watched.

Cash’s suspicions are confirmed when he picks apart the stitching on the bear’s head, revealing a hidden camera and transmitter inside.

Cash quickly shoves the bear and camera back in the box and calls his bosses who will pick it up to analyse it. Stevie wonders if it could have given away their location, but Cash surmises that the hotel room looks the same as any other (Cash obviously doesn’t go for the budget options).

With Cash assuring Stevie that there’s no reason to panic, she figures that there’s nothing stopping her heading to a premiere tonight. Cash warns her that she can’t attend but Stevie is adamant that she isn’t going to let her stalker win.

Her mind is soon changed however when she discovers that the stalker has already posted a picture of the pair of them, taken from the bear, onto a social media account with the username ‘steviemarlow2346’.

With Stevie starting to feel like a prisoner in her hotel room, what exactly is her stalker planning?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Justin (James Stewart) is curious after seeing Theo (Matt Evans) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) having a blazing row.

Theo has recently started seeing housemate Valerie (Courtney Clarke), who befriended Leah (Ada Nicodemou) in the mental health clinic, and the two have been using recreational drugs together.

Kirby has become all too aware of this, and has been voicing her disapproval to ex-boyfriend Theo.

When Justin asks Theo to spill as to what’s been going on, Theo admits that he and Valerie are an item, claiming that that’s what Kirby was upset about.

Justin is quick to tell Leah the news and they’re both thrilled with the idea. Blissfully unaware of what the pair have been up to, they think that Valerie could be good for Theo.

When Theo tells Valerie that he’s spilled the beans on their relationship, Valerie is concerned. Theo points out it was the lesser of two evils, obviously not wanting to tell Justin about their little habit.

When Valerie goes to meet Leah later on, she explains that she’ll break up with Theo if that’s what she wants.

Valerie is surprised when Leah assures her that she’s okay with her seeing Theo, and is actually happy for them. She truly believes they could bring out the best in each other.

After her recent visit back to the clinic, Leah learned that Valerie had actually discharged herself against their advice.

Pointing out that entering into a relationship is a pretty big life change, she again asks Valerie if she’s thought about making herself an appointment.

Valerie later admits to Leah that she’s right, and having called the clinic they have an appointment free that very afternoon. Theo offers to drive her, but as they step into his room she tells him that there is no appointment, and she won’t be returning to the clinic.

Theo tries to argue that she should just tell Leah the truth, about how she feels the therapy isn’t helping her, but Valerie is adamant that Leah can’t know. She doesn’t want to lose her trust.

Theo doesn’t want to lie to his aunt, but Valerie warns him that if he says anything, they are finished!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 6th May (Episode 8221)

Stevie has a target on her head. Theo is forced to lie. Valerie refuses to help herself.

Tuesday 7th May (Episode 8222)

Remi pushes himself to the limit. Stevie’s stalker gets too close. Eden calls for help.

Wednesday 8th May (Episode 8223) – airing only on 5Star at 13:45 and 18:00

A stubborn Remi puts his own life at risk. Eden demands the truth from Levi. Bree starts to fall apart.

Thursday 9th May (Episode 8224) – airing only on 5Star at 13:45 and 18:00

Levi keeps up with his lies. Tane is trapped by red tape. Roo is called to action.

Friday 10th May (Episode 8225) – airing only on 5Star at 13:45 and 18:00

Roo proceeds with caution. Theo fears for Valerie. Felicity rolls up her sleeves.