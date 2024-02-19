This week on Home and Away in Australia, Tane makes a startling discovery as he finds a baby abandoned in a gym bag.

Tane (Ethan Browne) is finally coming to terms with his breakup from wife Felicity (Jacqui Purvis). The pair split after finding themselves on different paths in life – Tane was ready to settle down and have kids, while Felicity was less keen, having previously confessed that she never wanted to have children of her own.

In the end, Felicity reluctantly agreed to try for a baby, a decision which delighted Tane. Yet in reality, Flick continued taking her birth control medication whilst explaining to Tane that it could take months for her to fall pregnant, if she ever did at all.

When Tane found out what she had been doing, he saw it as the ultimate betrayal, and split from his wife immediately. He later confessed that while he did still love her, that didn’t mean that they could be together.

A couple of weeks ago, a moment of weakness saw the pair sleep together, and Tane was forced to let Felicity down again when he revealed that it was a mistake, and that they wouldn’t be getting back together.

This week, TV Week reports that there’s another baby drama in store for Tane, and somehow it’s even more shocking than what he’s been through to date.

As Tane walks on the dunes by the beach, he comes across an abandoned gym bag. Peering inside, he’s stunned to find a young baby, dressed in pink and abandoned with a teddy bear.

Tane rushes the baby to hospital, where Bree (Juliet Godwin) gives her a full check-up. Thankfully she’s soon given a clean bill of health, and Bree gets on the phone to child services, who set about trying to locate her parents.

Bree tries to send Tane home, thanking him for bringing the baby to her, and explaining that it’s time to let child services take over. However, Tane won’t budge.

“Tane is shocked by what he’s discovered,” Ethan explains to TV Week. “But his protective instincts kick in and he endeavours to look after the baby until the parents are located.”

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Mali (Kyle Shilling) rush to the hospital after hearing the news, and soon notice how attached Tane is to the newborn, not wanting to let her out of his sight.

He claims he’s fine, but deep down it seems he’s developed a connection to the baby and doesn’t want to say goodbye.

Is Tane about to face yet more heartbreak?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 19th February (Episode 8205)

Eden’s left out by her brother. Rose influences an influencer. John and Roo press Cash for answers.

Tuesday 20th February (Episode 8206)

Eden pays a surprise visit to Levi. Does Leah still want to marry Justin? Bree receives some unexpected news.

Wednesday 21st February (Episode 8207)

Leah asks Justin for more time. Mac bristles at word of Levi’s other life. Bree listens to her heart.

Thursday 22nd February (Episodes 8208-8210)

Leah has the opportunity to further heal. Dana puts her heart on the line. The anonymous donor is revealed.

Has Xander lost a friend? Alf reveals a secret. Tane makes a startling discovery.

Kirby issues Valerie with a warning. Mackenzie makes her position clear. Mali worries about Tane.

