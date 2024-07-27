Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Iluka’s criminal act catches up with him, leaving the residents of the farmhouse in serious danger.

Recent new arrival Iluka (Dion Williams) originally stated that he was simply visiting little bro Mali (Kyle Shilling) for a long overdue catchup, but Mali was dubious.

Sure enough, after talking to sister Elandra (Rarriwuy Hick), Mali learnt that Iluka was lying low after getting on the wrong side of Mantaray Point reprobates the Allens.

Iluka claimed that it was all a big misunderstanding, and that he had got caught up in a police raid whilst hanging out with the Allen siblings.

They had been dealing in stolen car parts, which Iluka claimed to only have a ‘little bit’ of involvement with, but when he was released and the Allens faced further charges, they thought he had grassed on them.

When Justin (James Stewart) believed his car had been stolen last week, Mali went straight to Iluka to ask if he was responsible, but was left eating humble pie when it turned out that Leah (Ada Nicodemou) had simply borrowed the car.

Iluka angrily pointed out that he had his own money and didn’t need to resort to stealing cars, and he promptly pulled out a bag containing $8000 in notes.

Unsurprisingly, it turned out that Iluka was continuing to be economical with the truth when talking about his “own money”. He went on to explain that he had “borrowed” it from the Allens and planned to give it back when he gets signed up for an NFL contract following the footy trials in Queensland.

Mali realised that the whole story about the police raid had been bull—Iluka had simply stolen money from the notorious siblings and they were out for his blood.

Mali forced Iluka to face reality—that he was now too old to make it as a professional footy player, and that he needs to stop chasing the dream that has caused him to make so many stupid mistakes over the years. As the brothers tried to work out their next move, Mali promised to keep cop girlfriend Rose (Kirsty Marillier) in the dark.

Next week, Mali decides to try and be sensible about the situation by reaching out to the Allens in order to return the money, but he doesn’t hear back from them.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) happen to mention Mali whilst in the surf club, which is overheard by a woman who asks whether they know him.

The woman claims she’s there to pick up a board from Mali but she can’t get hold of him. When Mac asks whether he perhaps intended for her to pick up the board from Mali’s workshop at the farm, she happily hands over the address.

But as the stranger goes outside, it becomes apparent that she is none other than Nat Allen (Claire Lovering), who has decided to pay the Hudson brothers a visit alongside her own brothers, Campbell (John Harding) and Gordie (Brandon McClelland).

Mac and Levi are confused when they return home to find the house has been trashed, as the woman they just briefly met in the surf club emerges from the hallway.

Levi goes to call the police, only for Campbell and Gordie to enter holding knives. Nat explains that Mac and Levi are going to hand over their phones, and sit down so they can have a little chat.

It’s soon explained that Iluka owes them money, but a search of the house has not bared any fruit.

What they don’t realise is that Iluka has now stashed the bag in his car, and he’s a little pre-occupied with Kirby (Angelina Thomson) at this moment in time.

After Kirby spends the afternoon showing Iluka the delights of her boudoir, Rose can’t help but tease her when she later finds Iluka leaving. Rose warns Kirby to exercise caution with Iluka however, she doesn’t want to see her friend getting hurt.

When Mali returns home, he’s stunned to find Mac gagged and bound to a chair in the hallway.

As he rushes towards her, Nat and her brothers emerge to greet him.

Mali tells the Allens that he’s willing to talk about Iluka, but only if Mac is released first. The Allens oblige, though Levi still remains tied to another chair in the living room.

Mali asks Nat what’s going on… after all, he’d already assured them that they’d get their money back.

All the Allens want is for Iluka to show his face, but things suddenly take a turn when Levi manages to break free.

As Levi lunges towards Campbell, a brawl ensues.

When Nat realises that Mali is going to play ball, she calls off her siblings… but it’s too late, as they discover that Levi has been stabbed!

Mac pleads with the Allens to call an ambulance, but Nat refuses until they’ve set eyes on Iluka.

Mali attempts to call one himself but Nat snatches his phone away. As Mac scolds Mali, he eventually relents and calls Iluka, knowing the danger he’s bringing him into.

Levi is deteriorating fast, and knows that he has a punctured lung. When they ask the Allens if they could at least retrieve Levi’s medical bag from his car as a compromise, they still refuse to allow anyone to leave the house.

Mac is forced to improvise, as Levi gives her instructions on how to use cling film to temporarily enable him to breathe freely. Mali expresses to Mac how sorry he is but she isn’t in the mood to hear it.

Iluka finally returns home after receiving Mali’s message, but its clear that the Allens are not done yet.

Will Levi be able to get help before it’s too late?

Roo says goodbye to Summer Bay as she joins Ryder on his cruise ship, while Bronte hatches a plan to sue the diner.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 29th July (Episode 8281)

Cash tries to reconcile Eden and Felicity. Dana is suspicious. Irene comes up with a shock solution.

Tuesday 30th July (Episode 8282)

Can Felicity and Eden bury the hatchet? Irene walks further into Bronte’s trap. Dana makes her suspicions known.

Wednesday 31st July (Episode 8283)

Dana’s crusade is making her enemies. Tane returns to the Bay with big plans. Will Harper get her man?

Thursday 1st August (Episode 8284)

Kirby is wooed by Iluka. Mackenzie and Levi walk into danger. Can Mali save his friends in time?

Friday 2nd August (Episode 8285)

Mackenzie and Levi’s nightmare continues. Leah has terrible news for Irene.