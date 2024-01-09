New Home and Away promo shows Tane and Harper kiss

A new Home and Away promo shows that Tane will kiss Harper in upcoming episodes, as the aftermath of his and Felicity’s breakup continues.

The promo, which you can watch further down the article, shows the residents of Summer Bay preparing to attend the ‘Salt by the Sea’ event, which Xander (Luke Van Os) has organised to raise funds for SCAD (spontaneous coronary artery dissection) research.

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) suffered from the rare and little-understood condition at the end of 2023, and it was only the actions of new cardiothoracic surgeon Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) which saved her life.

The promo sees Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) walking down the stairs at Salt, where her estranged husband Tane (Ethan Browne) looks blown away by her appearance.

The pair split late last year, when Tane discovered that Felicity was still taking her birth control pill, despite agreeing to try for a baby with him. Despite Felicity’s best efforts to convince her husband to forgive her, Tane insisted that they were over.

The two shared a moment in the 2023 Season Finale, but Tane was forced to tell Felicity that although he still loved her, that didn’t mean that they could be together.

He’s seen with an outstretched arm, clearly hoping that he and Felicity would enter the event together despite their breakup.

However, Felicity doesn’t want to confuse things, and as she gives him a strange look, he quickly pulls his arm away and gestures for her to go ahead of him.

While the promo hints that Tane wants an amiable relationship with Felicity, it soon becomes abundantly clear that we won’t be seeing a reunion for the pair any time soon.

Later on in the promo, we see Tane and Summer Bay newcomer Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) walking past the Surf Club, joking and laughing, as Felicity watches on in shock.

Flick became jealous of Harper shortly after her and Tane’s split, when the new arrival began spending a lot more time with Tane. Harper assured Felicity that she wasn’t out to get her ex, but it seems like Felicity’s jealousy wasn’t unfounded.

The promo shows that on another occasion, as Tane and Harper hang out on the beach after one of their slightly-too-regular PT sessions, Tane goes in for a kiss.

Harper pulls away with a confused “what are you doing?”, before storming off and away from the beach.

With Tane seeming determined not to forgive Felicity for her deception, is a future romance for Tane and Harper on the cards?

Tane and Harper isn’t the only potential romance previewed in the new trailer for 2024.

As we discussed in a recent article, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is set to find love with Dr Levi this year.

“Can you just tell me, what is it going to take to get you to come with me?” Levi asks Mackenzie, as he tries to convince her to leave Northern Districts Hospital and attend Xander’s fundraising event.

While Mac is touched by Xander’s event, she’s terrified of leaving hospital after suffering two medical emergencies within weeks of each other. Levi, however, is determined to get her over her fears and back on her feet.

“I can offer a handsome cardiothoracic surgeon,” he adds.

“Wow, handsome? I look forward to meeting him,” Mackenzie quips, before we see the pair suited and booted as the glitzy event, which is being held on the grassy area outside the Surf Club.

Mackenzie is all smiles as she and Levi walk through the archway and into the event, where the guests are on their feet to give her a standing ovation.

Levi later gives a speech honouring Mackenzie, telling the guests that “Mackenzie’s life is more than a number.”

Future scenes will see Levi and Mackenzie hanging out together at the farmhouse, before Levi leans in for a kiss.

Mackenzie has had a disastrous series of relationships since she arrived in Summer Bay back in 2019, so hopefully Levi spells the end of her unlucky streak.

For more on Levi and Mackenzie’s budding romance, read our article here.

The promo also shows that Remi (Adam Rowland) will wake up following his recent ordeal at the hands of Wes (Josh McConville) and Mickey (Travis Jeffery), who knocked him off his motorbike before attempting to bury him.

We see Remi still unconscious in hospital, with Kirby (Angelina Thomson) assuring Bree (Juliet Godwin) that “he’s here now, he’s safe.”

The beeping of a machine then signals that something has changed, as Remi awakes, startled.

We then see Bree at her boyfriend’s side, delighted as she welcomes him back.

However, Bree and Remi fans shouldn’t get too comfortable, as another man looks set to vie for Bree’s attention in the coming months.

A fan of the show who watched filming at Palm Beach recently saw Juliet Godwin, who plays Bree, kissing another actor, suggesting that we’re just months away from a Bree and Remi split.

The as-yet-unknown character is believed to be played by Perth-born actor Mahesh Jadu, who previously played recurring character Dr Doug Harris in Neighbours between 2010 and 2011, and Ahmad in the Netflix series Marco Polo.

Mahesh is followed on social media by a number of Home and Away‘s cast and crew, including Juliet Godwin, Jacqui Purvis and Stephanie Panozzo.

There’s no word yet on what causes Bree and Remi to split, and the pair were seen loved up in the Season Finale.

However, Remi was forced to tell Bree that he wouldn’t go with her if she left Australia to work for Doctors Beyond Borders. Will their differing views on a new life abroad lead to a split?

For more on that, and everything else coming up in 2024, check out our in-depth Home and Away 2024 Spoilers article.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 8th January (8176)

Cash sounds the alarm that Eden is missing.

Two lives hang in the balance.

Bree’s personal and professional lives collide.

Tuesday 9th January (8177)

Can Cash get to Eden in time?

Bree and Levi clash.

Wednesday 10th January (8178)

Xander is forced to ask Levi for help.

Mackenzie is too scared to leave hospital.

Thursday 11th January (8179)

Justin pines for Leah. Levi honours Mackenzie.

Tane and Felicity navigate their new normal.