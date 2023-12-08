A new Home and Away promo has confirmed that sparks will fly for Mackenzie Booth and new doctor Levi Fowler in the new year.

Posted as a story on the show’s Instagram account this morning, the promo shows the Home and Away cast throwing a dinner party next to the beach.

Among shots of Theo (Matt Evans) walking topless from the sea, surfboard under his arm, and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) and Mali (Kyle Shilling) playfully flirting, we see an awkward interaction between Flick (Jacqui Purvis) and her estranged husband Tane (Ethan Browne), as she passes him two ice coolers, before giving him a longing look.

We also see Dana (Ally Harris) and Xander (Luke Van Os) getting on well as they put up the festoon lights – a sign of things to come, with 2024 set to see the pair embark on a new romance.

Then, the promo’s big revelation comes as we see new character Levi (Tristan Gorey) walk up behind Mackenzie and place a jacket around her shoulders, before sitting down next to her.

“How are you feeling?” asks Levi.

“Ah, better now,” Mackenzie replies with a sigh, before putting her hand on top of Levi’s.

These scenes are all just for the promo – they won’t be seen on screen as part of “actual” Home and Away.

However, we then get to see real footage from upcoming episodes, as the doctor and patient are shown in the living room of the Farmhouse, where Mac lives with Tane and Mali.

Levi leans in for a kiss, before the pair lock lips.

Finally, returning to the beachside dinner, the promo shows Levi eating a watermelon out of Mackenzie’s hand.

The news of a Mac and Levi relationship has been rumoured for a while, and was recently all but confirmed when footage from the CelebTime Home and Away Tour saw the pair looking close during filming at Sydney’s Palm Beach.

The scene in question saw actors Emily Weir and Tristan Gorey with their arms around each other, smiling, before being approached by Jacqui Purvis, who plays Felicity.

It’s a surprise turn of events for Mackenzie, who recently suffered a heart attack in Salt, in the middle of an argument with Salt’s co-owner Felicity.

She was rushed to hospital, where Bree (Juliet Godwin) was confused by Mac’s test results, which didn’t fit the usual profile of a heart attack. Consequently, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Levi was brought in to consult on her case.

The charismatic new doctor discovered that Mac had in fact suffered from SCAD (sudden coronary artery dissection), a rare and little-understood condition, and next year will see Xander hold a fundraising event to raise awareness.

Seeing how worried Mackenzie was, Levi made regular visits to her hospital room to check she was okay, and even spent the evening with her, making her watch his favourite gameshow.

Now, he looks set to fall for his patient.

Mackenzie has been incredibly unlucky in love since she moved to Summer Bay back in 2019.

She had a brief relationship with policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin), and the two remained friends after their breakup, but things really went downhill from there.

She began dating Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), but their relationship ended when Ari’s ex and the love of his life Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) arrived in Summer Bay.

Ari was eventually diagnosed with a very rare cancer named pseudomyxoma peritonei, and died in March 2022.

January 2023 saw the revelation that Mackenzie had been engaged to a man named Gabe (Akos Armont) before she moved to the bay.

Gabe came back to the bay hoping to reunite with her, after admitting that he only ended their engagement after being paid off by Mackenzie and Dean’s (Patrick O’Connor) father, Rick Booth (Mark Lee).

While the pair did eventually reunite, Gabe soon learnt that his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a condition with which he’d secretly battled during his years away from Mackenzie, had returned.

He died in June of this year, leaving Mackenzie heartbroken once again.

Will Mackenzie finally get some good luck with her new love interest?

Also not yet known is whether Levi will be able to repair his relationship with his sister, Eden (Stephanie Panazzo), from whom he’s been estranged since their parents’ separation.

He chose to stay with their father after the breakup, despite the fact it was the dad’s infidelity which led to the breakdown of their marriage, and Eden has never forgiven him.

Next year will also see romance for Xander and Dana, as well as more drama for Eden as Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) launches a desperate search to find her, after she was bundled into the back of a car in the 2023 finale.

Levi’s colleague Bree also looks set to find herself a new man, with pictures showing her locking lips with an as-yet-unknown character, believed to be played by Perth-born actor Mahesh Jadu.

The new promo has one notable absence – Leah (Ada Nicodemou), who was last seen leaving the bay in the show’s final week to head to a mental health clinic, where she would be helped through her recent health issues and have the chance to recuperate without distractions.

In the final weeks of the 2023 season, Leah had begun to have nightmares of her and Justin’s warehouse ordeal and Justin’s subsequent time in hospital, and struggled to sleep.

Leah eventually started to become paranoid, and after overhearing Justin on the phone at the garage, believed that he was a member of the Vita Nova cult and was out to get her.

The promo sees Theo approach Justin, who looks sad, and reassures him: “She’ll be back, you’ve got a wedding to plan!”

It ends with the remaining characters posing for a photo together, before Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) raises a toast “to the bay.”

Home and Away returns to Australian screens on 7 and 7+ on Monday 8th January 2024, and is expected to return to Channel 5 in the UK on Monday 1st January.

