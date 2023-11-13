This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Leah’s nightmares go from bad to worse, she shocks Justin and calls off their wedding!

Just as it seemed that Leah (Ada Nicodemou) was turning a corner in her recovery after their kidnap ordeal, she faces a huge setback which looks set to threaten her relationship with fiancé Justin (James Stewart).

The pair were recently left to die in an abandoned factory by members of Vita Nova, and Justin was left with broken ribs and a punctured lung after an escape attempt went wrong.

By the time Leah was able to escape herself, and raise the alarm in order to get Justin to Northern Districts Hospital, Justin was in such a bad way that surgery to repair the damage was far too risky.

When his condition deteriorated further, Bree (Juliet Godwin) had no choice but to operate anyway, but Justin was left suffering from cardiac failure and Leah was warned that she should say her goodbyes.

Whilst Justin subsequently made a miraculous recovery, he still wasn’t out of the woods, when a Vita Nova member posed as hospital staff and made another attempt on his life.

As a result of the horrific few weeks, Leah has been having nightmares about being stuck back in the factory with Justin. It’s made her afraid of even going to sleep, and the sleep deprivation has already had an effect on her mood and concentration.

Although Leah attempted to seek help from Bree in the hope of simply getting some sleeping tablets, Bree’s reminder that it wouldn’t fix the underlying issue scared her away.

When Leah had a flashback whilst waiting for Justin to pick her up one evening, she finally admitted what she had been going through. Justin offered to stay up with Leah, and when she drifted off to sleep in his arms it seemed to do the trick. Leah was refreshed the next morning, the first time she had slept properly in weeks.

Only a couple of days later however, and it seems we’re back at square one. At the end of last week’s episodes, Justin received a concerning phone call from Rose (Kirsty Marillier) about Leah, who had been out for lunch with Theo’s mum Cassandra. “Is Leah okay?” we heard a clearly shaken Justin ask.

This week, we learn that Leah has been involved in an accident. Justin rushes to the hospital to find Leah in a cubicle with Rose, who is preparing to breathalyse her. As Justin asks what happened, Leah says she isn’t sure.

Rose asks Justin to wait outside as they continue trying to determine the cause of the accident. But as TV Week reports, when the breath test comes back clear, Leah is forced to admit what she thinks really happened. She had fallen asleep at the wheel of her car, and ran a red light!

Leah insists she’s fine as Justin presses her for more details on what she’s going through, and eventually shuts him down by telling him she’s not talking about it with him any more.

As a promo for this week’s episodes reveals, Leah tells Justin that he wouldn’t understand, snapping that whilst he is healed, she is the one that’s still suffering.

“I can’t sleep, because every time I close my eyes, I see you there, dying.” she snaps.

Following Leah to work, Justin is struggling to see why Leah is so angry towards him. “It’s like you blame me for everything we went through,” he exclaims, only for Leah to order him to leave.

Justin turns to Alf (Ray Meagher) for advice as he explains that Leah isn’t doing so great, fearing that he is part of the problem.

When Leah later returns home from work, she drops a bombshell on Justin.

“I need to walk about the wedding,” Leah explains, holding Justin’s hand. “We need to postpone it.”

“Until when?” Justin asks.

“I don’t know,” she replies. “I just can’t get married until I fix what’s going on with me.”

The promo sees Justin later asks Leah to clarify that they are still going to get married and she isn’t calling it off completely, to which Leah appears to struggle in her reply.

Leah had proposed to Justin as he lay at death’s door in the factory, realising that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him.

“Leah never thought she wanted to marry again,” Ada told TV Week. “She really liked the relationship she and Justin had – but something tragic like this makes you reassess everything.”

The couple had finally set a date in recent episodes, Valentine’s Day, but will Leah’s struggles become too much for their relationship to handle?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 13th November (Episodes 8159-8161)

Justin and Rose fear for Leah. John reacts to the Surf Club’s verdict. Kirby shares her success with Lyrik.

Eden worries for Cash’s career. Felicity shows remorse. Justin and Leah reach a crossroads.

Justin struggles with Leah’s decision. Eden learns her brother is in the Bay. Levi is a rock for Mackenzie.

Tuesday 14th November (Episode 8162)

John’s absence is felt at the Surf Club. The Fowler siblings clash. Bree dreams big for her future.

Wednesday 15th November (Episode 8163)

Dana goes in to bat for John. Alf is in over his head. Eviction hits hard for Felicity’s heart.

Thursday 16th November (Episode 8164)

Felicity fumes over Tane and Harper. Justin’s foul mood is felt across the Bay. Roo takes on a new role.