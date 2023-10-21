Home and Away Spoilers – Dana vanishes after being arrested

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Detective Madden finally catches and arrests Dana, but she vanishes soon after! What has Madden done with her?

Detective Will Madden’s (Jonny Pasvolsky) cat-and-mouse game with sisters Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Dana (Ally Harris) Matheson comes to an end this week, as Madden finally gets his girl.

Everyone’s suspicions about corrupt cop Madden were confirmed last week, after he took steps to conceal evidence that Dana had an alibi for the theft she’s been framed for.

Having realised that Harper’s statement – which confirmed that she’d been out at a restaurant with Dana at the time – had been omitted from the original case files, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) contacted the restaurant who confirmed that they still had CCTV from that afternoon on their systems.

When Dana used Harper’s phone to leave a gloating voicemail to the person that framed her, ex-boyfriend Olly, he evidently tipped off Madden, who managed to get to the city restaurant before Cash and take the footage.

Dana had not only sabotaged her own alibi, but using Harper’s phone was bound to have tipped off Madden that the sisters were together… not that he could use that evidence officially without revealing his link to Olly.

Next week, Cash confirms to Harper that he’s asked the anti-corruption unit to open an investigation into Madden. Harper is pleased, given that they already have the evidence, but Cash is quick to warn her that they can’t tell the police about Dana’s voicemail to Olly. To do so would incriminate Harper.

Cash’s meeting with anti-corruption isn’t until next week, and as they don’t know who Madden is colluding with on the force, they need to play things smart until then.

Madden is soon pushed to the back of Harper’s mind though, when Irene (Lynne McGranger) unexpectedly shows up in the diner!

Irene is still blissfully unaware that Dana has been hiding out in Harper’s room at the Beach House, and her trip to visit her never-before-mentioned granddaughter had given the sisters some breathing space.

Hearing that Irene hasn’t returned to the house yet, Harper rushes home and barely has time to warn Dana before Irene shows up. Thinking on her feet, Harper is able to explain the mass of dishes (a lot for one person), by claiming she had a dinner party last night, and Irene seems convinced.

Meanwhile, Madden unexpectedly shows up at the Parata-Newman house.

Letting himself in, he asks Cash what he’s been up to since they last spoke. They both know what’s been going on of course, but it remains unsaid as Madden explains he’s just been following up a few things, and unlike Cash, he knows how to secure evidence.

Madden then threatens Cash, telling him that as soon as he can prove that he knows where Dana is, Cash is going to find himself behind bars. Cash replies that he’ll see him in there…

Madden decides to drop over to the Beach House, barging past a distinctly unimpressed Irene and demanding to see Harper, who emerges from the bedroom.

Madden orders her to accompany him down to the station, but Harper refuses to go anywhere with him.

When Irene steps in, Madden tells her that it’s not her concern. Irene’s not standing for it though, as she reminds him that he’s standing in her house, and tells him to produce a warrant or leave.

Madden skulks off and Irene looks to Harper to explain what just happened. Harper doesn’t know where to begin, so Irene suggests they instead ask the person who’s hiding out in the downstairs bedroom…

Harper quickly tries to deny it, but Irene didn’t come down in the last shower, as she opens the door to reveal Dana standing there.

Harper apologises to Irene as she explains their story, telling her Cash would corroborate everything they’ve told her.

Irene decides to reserve judgment until she’s spoken to Cash, who confirms to her that the girls are genuine, and are being set up by Madden. However, he warns Irene that if she lets Dana continue her stay at the beach house, she herself would be breaking the law… but on the other hand, giving her up would land an innocent young woman in jail.

As she returns home to Harper and Dana, she finds the pair all but ready to pack up their things.

Confirming that she’s not about to blow their cover, Irene tells Dana that there’s a spare room upstairs that she can move into. If Cash thinks they’re trustworthy, then that’s good enough for her.

Irene finds Dana up late that night, and tells her that the Beach House has always been a refuge and she would like it to carry on that tradition.

Madden isn’t alone in Summer Bay though, as we see him meet up with fellow corrupt cop DS Stuart Fletcher (James Biasetto) at Salt. Stuart has been keeping the Beach House under surveillance, but as yet, has nothing new to report.

Things quickly escalate the next day however. As Cash talks to Harper about the upcoming anti-corruption investigation, little does he realise that Fletcher is sitting at a nearby table listening to every word.

Fletcher sends a message to Madden, telling him that time is running out and they need to move quickly…

Madden returns to the Beach House with Fletcher in tow, and this time he shows Irene a warrant as he places Harper under arrest for hindering a police investigation and perverting the course of justice.

Hearing everything that’s going on, Dana can’t let her sister be taken away, so finally reveals herself to Madden.

“I’m the one you want, not her,” Dana tells a triumphant Madden, who instructs Fletcher to let Harper go.

Cash rushes to meet Harper and Irene at the station after a frantic phone call, only to be met with confusion once he gets there…

Madden, Fletcher and Dana haven’t arrived, and no-one knows where they are!

John finds himself in Mackenzie’s firing line, after his and Xander’s cocktail-fuelled evening at Salt goes awry.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd October (Episode 8111)

Leah worries for Theo. Mali is caught in the middle of Rose and Xander’s feud. John’s big night is in Mackenzie’s hands.

Tuesday 24th October (Episode 8112)

John has bigger problems than a hangover. Theo chooses study over music. Marilyn’s on thin ice with Roo.

Wednesday 25th October (Episode 8113)

Eden and Remi are lost for inspiration. Marilyn fears she’s lost a friend. Rose defines her parents’ separation.

Thursday 26th October (Episode 8114)

Felicity runs from her problems. Eden and Remi face their reality. Irene uncovers Harper’s secret.

Friday 27th October (Episode 8115)

Kirby is conflicted. Irene chooses to protect Dana. Tane plots his future with Felicity.