Next week on Home and Away in the UK, John finds himself in Mackenzie’s firing line, after his and Xander’s cocktail-fueled evening at Salt goes awry.

John (Shane Withington) took it upon himself to organise a team-building exercise for the surf club committee, but found himself a bit stuck when it came to choosing an activity that would prove popular.

His attempted discussions with Alf (Ray Meagher) were fobbed off (as usual), and so Mackenzie (Emily Weir) agreed to assist John in coming up with an idea.

John eventually struck gold as he suggested a cocktail making evening after spotting Xander (Luke Van Os) mixing behind the bar.

Mac agreed that it was a good plan, and quickly delegated the hosting of the evening to Xander, who John worried seemed particularly unenthusiastic.

Next week, John is eager to get all the details pinned down before the big night, which naturally includes squeezing Mac for any freebies and discounts.

She eventually agrees to John’s suggestion of giving away a meal at Salt for winner of the best cocktail, and for who can come up with the best name, on the understanding that John doesn’t award the prize to himself.

When Mac shows John the alcohol selection being provided for the evening, John enquires about the fancier bottles on display behind the bar.

“Absolutely, 100%, off limits,” Mac explains. “Trust me John, your budget does not extend to top shelf labels!”

Heading to the event that evening sporting a fine trilby, John calls in at the diner where he’s met with ridicule by Alf, who assures him that he’s got no intention of showing his face.

Marilyn (Emily Symons) warns John to be careful of drinking too much, as she knows what’s he like when he’s had a few (ahem, pot calling the kettle black?). John reminds her that he knows how to drink, after all, he was in the navy!

Over at Salt, John welcomes the committee members as they make their way to the cocktail station, clearly impressed by the offerings.

Whilst we don’t get to see how the evening progresses, we get a pretty good idea from the balcony as we hear the raucous chanting coming from within, with Xander rolling his eyes as he hears a smash…

The next morning, John isn’t looking too clever whilst out on beach patrol. Both Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Justin (James Stewart) notice him looking a little green under the gills, and so Justin offers to help him back up to the surf club.

Meanwhile, Mac comes into Salt with news from her brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor). Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) has been offered a spot on pro surfing circuit after winning a competition, and the pair have asked Mac if she would accompany them on the tour to help look after baby Izzy.

Mac has agreed, but has to ask Xander if he’ll therefore be willing to step up and help Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) whilst she’s gone, clearly believing she can put her trust in him.

Mac then notices something odd about the display behind the bar… isn’t there something missing? Xander denies all knowledge as he swiftly exits to take some rubbish out, as Mac continues to stare at the empty space where a very expensive bottle of whiskey once stood…

Outside, Xander finds a delicate John and tells him that Mac has already spotted the missing whiskey bottle that he broke the night before. Xander confirms that he lied and didn’t drop him in it, but warns John that he needs to sort it.

John instead spends the morning avoiding Mac whilst Xander squirms, knowing that she’s waiting for him to speak up.

Xander in turn is waiting for John to admit what he did, but when he later confronts him, John has decided that he’s going to stay quiet until Mac mentions something directly… or just blame it on committee member Gerald who wouldn’t remember a thing from last night!

As Xander warns John that he might be forced to tell Mac himself, a voice calls out from the balcony directly above them.

“Hello boys,” Mac cheerily says. “What are we talking about?”

As John and Xander head upstairs, there’s a tense standoff… will one of them break and tell Mac the truth?

Lying to his boss isn’t the only thing on Xander’s mind next week, as he continues to clash with half-sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier) over her recently meeting her biological father Samuel (Bert LaBonte).

Xander wasn’t pleased when he learned of Rose’s search for her real father, feeling that it was disrespecting the memory of his own late father who brought Rose up. Although Rose had a loving relationship with Alexander Sr, she explained that not knowing about the black side of her heritage made her feel like something had been missing her whole life.

Hearing how much boyfriend Mali’s (Kyle Shilling) family were connected to their indigenous roots had brought it all back for Rose, prompting her to finally start her search.

Although Rose had asked her and Xander’s mother Yvette for help, she refused to talk about Rose’s father, and Rose realised why when she uncovered the fact that Samuel was Yvette’s former university lecturer.

Yvette still doesn’t know that Rose has actually met with Samuel, which has caused tension for Xander who’s been forced to lie to his mum. When Rose decided that Samuel’s wish to spend more time with her was becoming overwhelming, having not felt the instant bond with him that she craved, she asked Samuel to give her some space, explaining that she wasn’t looking for a replacement father.

By this point Xander had begun to understand where Rose was coming from, but was furious when he learned of the latest development. What was the point of stuffing everyone around if she was just going to send Samuel packing?

Next week, the siblings’ argument continues as Xander reminds Rose that her indecisions have had consequences for all those around her. He’s been lying to Yvette for weeks due to her refusal to talk to her, and people are getting hurt.

When Mali tries talking to Xander, Xander curtly tells him that Rose didn’t appear to have any issues about her father before he came along, and to butt out of their business.

Rose later admits that Xander may be right, but when Mali then wonders if Rose was premature in sending Samuel away, she takes offence. As he mentions talking to Xander, it’s Rose’s turn to tell Mali to stay out of it.

The siblings eventually reconcile when they meet for another chat, with Rose admitting that she’s struggling to understand the whole situation herself.

Samuel was clearly hoping for more out of the relationship than she was at that time, and seeing Xander’s reaction made Rose realise that it wasn’t fair on him either.

Rose concedes that it’s finally time to head to the city and talk to her mum, before deciding once and for all what she’s going to do about Samuel…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd October (Episode 8111)

Leah worries for Theo. Mali is caught in the middle of Rose and Xander’s feud. John’s big night is in Mackenzie’s hands.

Tuesday 24th October (Episode 8112)

John has bigger problems than a hangover. Theo chooses study over music. Marilyn’s on thin ice with Roo.

Wednesday 25th October (Episode 8113)

Eden and Remi are lost for inspiration. Marilyn fears she’s lost a friend. Rose defines her parents’ separation.

Thursday 26th October (Episode 8114)

Felicity runs from her problems. Eden and Remi face their reality. Irene uncovers Harper’s secret.

Friday 27th October (Episode 8115)

Kirby is conflicted. Irene chooses to protect Dana. Tane plots his future with Felicity.