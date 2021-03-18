Home and Away Spoilers – Marilyn’s drunken accident lands her in hospital!

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Marilyn faces embarrassment after a drunken accident lands her in hospital, whilst tensions finally erupt between Lewis and Christian…



Having already watched her estranged husband John Palmer (Shane Withington) become involved with Summer Bay newcomer Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter), Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is shocked to discover that John has already moved the glamorous real estate agent into their former marital home.

Swept off his feet by Susie over the past few weeks, who we now know is up to no good after she secretly rifled through his financial records, John took pity on an apparently distraught Susie as she learned that the lease on her apartment had run out.

Getting further entangled in Susie’s web, John quickly offered for her to come and stay with him. John made it clear that there was no agenda to his invite, explaining that they would have separate rooms, but Susie scrapped that idea as she led John to the bedroom…

This week, Marilyn finds herself somewhat tipsy after agreeing to help out Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett).

Despite being ‘sworn enemies’, the two decide to spend the afternoon at Summer Bay House challenging one another to another cocktail contest, with Marilyn acting as judge—but she begins to wonder whether the should have eaten something before taking on the task!

After sampling yet more creations in a tiebreaker round, Marilyn declares Chloe’s cocktail the winner, just as she spies one of John’s election campaign leaflets on the kitchen counter, much to her dissatisfaction.

Still feeling angry that John would put himself up against Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) for surf club president, Marilyn decides to toddle round to Saxon Avenue to give John some much needed advice.

“I have come to save you from yourself John!” Marilyn announces as she wobbles into the house, John somewhat perplexed by the sight of a drunken, giggling Marilyn. She goes on to tell John that his campaign is a terrible idea—no-one is going to vote against surf club stalwart Alf, and that she doesn’t want him to get worked up by the stress of losing.

As the two share a strong coffee, John suddenly realises that some of Susie’s things are spread around the living room, so subtly hides them as Marilyn reminisces about their marriage.

Seeing off Marilyn after she refuses a lift home, John suddenly hears a scream and an almighty thud from outside, as Marilyn falls down the decking steps!

Bleeding from a head wound and having injured her ankle, Marilyn attempts to get up and go home, but John insists that he take her to the hospital.

As Tori (Penny McNamee) tends to Marilyn, she explains that she’s going to send her for a CT scan, and asks for nurse Lewis (Luke Arnold) to send for Christian (Ditch Davey). Tori notices Lewis hesitate before he agrees to do so.

Later that evening, Lewis has remained at the hospital past the end of his shift, keen to keep a close eye on Christian dealing with another head trauma patient. Christian delivers the news to Marilyn that her scans are all clear, but Lewis begins to undermine him as he explains the correct procedures to take next. Biting his tongue, Christian asks Lewis to leave.

But Lewis doesn’t leave, and Christian is furious to discover him still at Marilyn’s bedside a short time later. Christian tells Tori that she needs to do something about him, and asks why Lewis is gunning for him. Whilst Tori knows the truth, she doesn’t disclose this to Christian, and manages to talk him out of making an official complaint whilst wondering how long this can keep going on.

The next day, Marilyn asks Alf to take her round to John’s to thank him for his assistance, taking some pastries along in the hope the three of them can sit down for breakfast. John is very keen to get rid of them however, and the reason soon becomes clear when Susie then makes a point of emerging from the house in her negligee. Marilyn is mortified!

Meanwhile, back at the hospital, Tori pulls Christian in for a meeting, but Lewis defends himself by explaining he was just doing his job.

Tensions increase further between Lewis and Christian throughout the day as Tori and Jasmine (Sam Frost) watch on, unsure of what to do for the best!

Finally, after one snide remark too many, Christian blows up at Lewis, asking him outright what his problem is. Lewis then finally tells him the truth—how his wife Anna died after Christian operated on her. Christian had already left the hospital when Anna developed complications, and Lewis holds Christian wholly responsible.

Christian is stunned as he tries to process what he’s just learned, and later admits to Tori his shame for not immediately remembering Anna’s case. But Christian’s feelings soon turn to annoyance, when he realises that Tori knew all along!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 22nd March 2021 (Episode 7496)

Willow returns to explain herself.

Martha’s behaviour becomes concerning.

Jasmine reconciles with the past.

Tuesday 23rd March 2021 (Episode 7497)

Ari’s torn between his past and the present.

Ziggy defends her relationship.

Dean’s future begins to look positive.

Wednesday 24th March 2021 (Episode 7498)

Ari has a decision to make.

Leah and Justin receive exciting news.

Dean’s patience wears thin.

Thursday 25th March 2021 (Episode 7499)

Marilyn finds herself humiliated.

Nikau is curious about Ryder and Chloe.

Leah and Justin acquire Susie’s assistance.

Friday 26th March 2021 (Episode 7500)

Tensions between Lewis and Christian grow.

Susie and John organise a committee dinner.

Chloe tries to apologise to Marilyn.