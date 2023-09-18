Home and Away Spoilers – Justin and Leah fight for their lives

Upcoming episodes of Home and Away will see Justin and Leah fight for their lives, in scenes which will form part of the UK season finale.

New spoilers reveal that Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) are set to escape Summer Bay for a much-needed getaway, and have no idea that they’re heading straight into danger.

The scenes will air in Australia in the coming weeks, with Channel 5 confirming to us that the episodes will form the UK’s season finale this November.

Recent years have seen Home and Away taking the UK’s winter transmission gap into account by plotting a cliffhanger episode to air in Australia in the final months of the year, that can later act as a season finale for UK viewers when Channel 5 take their Christmas break.

Last year, the UK finale saw Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) long-lost daughter Heather (Sofia Nolan) lure Marilyn and her friends to a country mansion where she proceeded to take them hostage. The episodes aired in Australia a month earlier.

This year, the episodes will feature Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou), who are excitedly escaping Summer Bay for some much-needed alone time after winning a luxury getaway.

The pair have been through a lot in the past year, with the pair caught up in a car crash at Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane’s (Ethan Browne) wedding, the return of Justin’s daughter Ava (Annabel Wolfe), Justin’s court case and subsequent community service, and their recent storyline with Andrew and the Vita Nova cult.

A luxury getaway is exactly what they need to relax and recuperate, but little do they know their lives are about to be on the line once again.

Things take a shocking turn when the pair are held up by a breakdown, and then intercepted and kidnapped!

“We find them three days later in an abandoned warehouse,” Ada told TV Week. “They haven’t eaten or had water – and have no idea where they are.”

As time goes on and their energy levels deplete, Justin and Leah are left fighting for their lives as they desperately try to escape the building.

Grafitti on the wall ominously warns them that “The End is Near“…

Seemingly out of options, a weakened Justin attempts to save them both by climbing up and scaling the rafters, looking for a way out.

But disaster strikes when Justin plummets to the ground, with the scrap metal he’s using to help him cross coming crashing down on top of him.

Justin is in a perilous situation with suspected broken ribs, and as Leah rushes to his aid she frantically tries to find a way to raise the alarm. But will help come in time to save them both?

“Justin lands on his back and is badly injured,” Ada adds. “She realises time is running out and that he may die.”

The episodes in question will begin airing in Australia next week, and though yet to be confirmed officially, we expect the UK finale to air on Channel 5 on Friday 17th November.

Be sure to check back here later today when we will be able to share a promo for the episodes.

The storyline appears to confirm previous speculation in our article published in August covering the filming of the episodes.

Back in May, James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou were spotted by fans shooting scenes at an abandoned ice cream factory in Taree, New South Wales.

One such resident, Rebecca, was lucky enough to grab photos with both Ada and Jimmy, and told us that the scenes involved a heavy police presence.

The heavy police presence, combined with Ada’s appearance, led us to suspect that there could be a hostage situation involved.

After claims by another fan that the scenes were ‘cult related’, our theory was that Vita Nova had reared their heads once again, after Justin’s involvement with Andrew (Joshua Hewson) eventually led to leader Margot (Mandy McElhinney) being imprisoned.

Margot was last seen being carted off for a mental assessment at the hospital after being arrested, and when Justin later attended her trial off-screen, we heard that she had been found guilty of all charges.

Although there were claims by Yabbie Creek police that it now meant the group were disbanded, we were naturally dubious, and awaiting the next showdown.

We also know how the show likes an abandoned building for a good old dramatic showdown, so the whispers of these scenes being cult-related seemed to fit.

It was explained at the time that Vita Nova were a notorious doomsday prepper group, who were honing their survival skills ready for the end of civilisation.

Does the grafitti in the factory claiming that “The End is Near” confirm our theory that Vita Nova are out for revenge on Justin and Leah?

UK viewers will see Justin and Leah’s heartbreaking scenes in Home and Away‘s UK season finale in November 2023. Aussie viewers are expected to see these scenes next week.

Home and Away airs weekdays on Channel 5 at 1:45pm, repeated at 6pm on 5Star. First look episodes air at 6:30pm on 5Star. The series is also available to catch up on My5.

In Australia, Home and Away usually airs Monday–Thursday at 7pm on 7 and 7+.