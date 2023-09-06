Home and Away to introduce Remi Carter’s parents

Get ready to meet the folks of another Summer Bay resident, with the show set to introduce the oft-mentioned parents of Remi Carter (Adam Rowland).

Graham and Nicola Carter will be played by real-life husband and wife Brian Meegan and Kate Raison.

Since Remi’s introduction to the show last July, it has been established that his mum and dad are classical musicians who are quite well-known in one of the city orchestras. Graham plays the oboe whilst Nicola plays violin, and the two have performed all over the world.

They are presumed to have become reasonably wealthy from their careers, having sent Remi to boarding school in his youth (which he was eventually expelled from).

Although they no doubt would have preferred their son to follow in their own footsteps—having given him his first guitar at the age of 4 so he had something to do as he accompanied them on tour—Remi chose to take his skills to an entirely different genre of music, when he and high school buddies Kirby (Angelina Thomson), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Bob (Rob Mallett) formed Lyrik.

When Lyrik, now minus Bob and plus Theo (Matt Evans), were recently looking to fund an album, Eden came up with the idea of Remi asking his parents to loan him some money, but he flat-out refused to consider it.

Remi did however utilise his parents’ contacts in the industry a couple of weeks ago, when they gave him the details of a music lawyer he and Justin (James Stewart) could talk to after Kirby’s new producer Forrest (Elijah Williams) forbade Lyrik from using any songs that she wrote.

The off-screen meeting in the city established that Lyrik didn’t have a leg to stand on, and Remi and Eden resolved to trying to write their own new material. Remi suggested that they take a break at his parents’ holiday home—’Castillo de Carter’ as Eden put it—in the hope of finding inspiration.

Although their roles in the show have been confirmed via their resumes, we currently have no indication as to exactly when Graham and Nicola will be appearing on-screen.

It’s the fourth time in the past year that we have met parents of the more recent additions to the show. Only two weeks ago we saw Rose (Kirsty Marillier) meet her biological father Samuel Edwards (Bert LaBonte)—and that followed the introduction of Ursula Yovich as Vicky Hudson, Mali’s (Kyle Shilling) mother, last month.

Last year also saw Peter Phelps’ debut as Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) foster father Gary Morrow.

Kate Raison’s memorable screen roles include a three year stint in A Country Practice as Cathy Hayden, as well as Claudia Watkins, the mum of Finn Kelly, in Neighbours from 2019-2020.

However both she and husband Brian Meegan are best known for their extensive theatre work, and have appeared together as a fictional couple on stage on no less than three occasions.

The pair also act as ambassadors for Kirribilli’s Ensemble Theatre, and can be seen in a recent campaign video below.

The role of Remi’s mum Nicola actually marks Kate’s third appearance on Home and Away.

Her first role came 33 years ago, back in 1990, when she had a five-week stint as Jennifer Atkinson—the cousin of Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher).

Jennifer had come back to Summer Bay, her childhood home, whilst fleeing from her abusive husband Daniel (Ken Radley). Whilst in town, she raised eyebrows by having a short-lived fling with Steven Matheson (Adam Willits)—unaware that he wasn’t a 19-year-old TAFE student as he claimed, but actually a 17-year-old schoolboy.

After ending things with Steven following a showdown with Daniel, Jennifer left town and was promptly forgotten about, never to be mentioned or seen by cousin Alf again (a little odd considering she always thought of him as a her ‘big brother’).

Kate later appeared in two episodes in September 1998 as solicitor Paula Rogers, who Alf & Ailsa (Judy Nunn) consulted over suing the council following Duncan’s (Lewis Devaney) accident. The guest character had previously appeared played by Joy Smithers, who would later return to the role.

