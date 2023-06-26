Home and Away Spoilers – Alf gets revenge on Stunning Organics

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Alf spots an opportunity to get his revenge on Stunning Organics – will the risky move pay off?



Just when we thought Summer Bay vs Stunning Organics had reached a dead end, a surprise gesture from the company’s new CEO sees Alf (Ray Meagher) able to dish out some of his own justice.

Marilyn (Emily Symons) had spent weeks doing battle with the shady skincare company, after she signed up in order to generate some cash towards son Jett’s (Will McDonald) wedding.

It soon became clear that Stunning Organics were taking advantage of their brand ambassadors and peddling dodgy products. With Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) assistance, Marilyn decided to call the company out on social media after Roo (Georgie Parker) had a reaction to one of their face masks.

Despite being served with notices that the company were prepared to sue them for defamation, Marilyn and Kirby refused to let Stunning Organics bully them into silence. As the weeks went on, the threats became much more personal, with direct threats sent to Marilyn and a brick thrown through the window of the Beach House.

No-one could foresee just how far the shady CEO of the company would take things though, when he sent Marilyn a parcel with an explosive device hidden inside.

After the Summer Bay residents played Pass the Parcel with the box, it was Roo and John (Shane Withington) who ended up being in the firing line when they were transporting it to the tip. A gloating message from the CEO tipped Marilyn off as to its contents however, and brave Mali (Kyle Shilling) raced after the pair, managing to get them out of the van just before the parcel detonated.

John and Roo still took some of the blast though, as well as Mali who ended up with a perforated eardrum. Whilst John got off relatively unscathed, with some surgery needed for internal bleeding in his abdomen, Roo rapidly deteriorated after suffering a fracture in her neck.

Since then, it has transpired that the CEO, who no-one apparently knew how to contact, had actually been asked to step down from Stunning Organics. When he was spotted at Yabbie Creek motel, perhaps hoping to finish the job, the police swooped in and he was arrested off-screen. He subsequently made a full confession, meaning that Marilyn would not have to testify in court.

Although relieved that one hurdle was out of the way, it was of little comfort to Marilyn and Alf when they realised that Stunning Organics were still operating, albeit under a newly-appointed CEO. As Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) pointed out, despite their shoddy products and business techniques, they technically haven’t been proven to have done anything wrong.

In an interview with the Coastal News, CEO Carey Fielding (Eloise Snape) stated that the former CEO had been fired for misconduct, and that his actions were “no reflection of the high standards and ethics we aspire to at Stunning Organics” (you don’t say!).

Alf and Marilyn felt sick to their stomach as they then read that the company wanted to “reassure our loyal customers and hard-working brand ambassadors that our high quality products will continue to trade as normal“.

It seemed the pair were powerless to do anything… but that’s until an interesting opportunity arises this week.

As reported in TV Week, Stunning Organics are set to seemingly offer an olive branch to Marilyn, by inviting her to be their special guest at a media conference they are holding. Carey apparently wants to start afresh, and put the company’s bad image behind them, and she’s willing to offer Marilyn $25,000 for her involvement!

That would certainly clear Marilyn’s money issues, and be more than enough to provide for Jett’s wedding, but despite repeated attempts by phone and email to convince Marilyn to attend, she is determined not to be swayed. For all they know it could be yet another scam.

“The horror that her friends have been hurt because of her involvement [with the company] is forefront in her mind,” Emily told TV Week.

“Roo is still badly injured and has been transferred to hospital in the city.”

Alf doesn’t think Marilyn should be so hasty in turning them down though, as he begins to formulate a plan.

It’s clear that Stunning Organics have gone all out for their press junket, as the media descend on erm… Summer Bay Surf Club… and Carey happily greets Marilyn on her arrival, inviting her to make a speech.

Quite what Carey is expecting Marilyn to say about the company at this time remains a mystery, but she’s certainly not banking on Marilyn then inviting Alf to join her on stage, who needless to say doesn’t have many positives to share.

Alf lays bare exactly what he thinks Stunning Organics stands for, as he shows a picture of daughter Roo, alongside one of her lying unconscious in her hospital bed. As Alf lays into Carey, wanting the company to admit responsibility for what’s occurred, Carey finds herself cornered.

According to TV Week, the seemingly caring new CEO soon shows her true colours when she eventually lashes out, telling the room that she “doesn’t care” about Roo’s condition.

Kirby is recording the whole thing for the socials, as are the various press that are in attendance who are quick to jump on the surprise turn that their story has now taken.

Will this finally be the end for Stunning Organics?

