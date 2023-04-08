Home and Away Spoilers – Gabe faces a fight for his life

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Rose pushes Mali away, while there are health scares for both Gabe and baby Izzy – is Gabe about to face a fight for his life?

After a shaky start to parenthood, Ziggy’s (Sophie Dillman) much hoped-for motherly instincts come into full force next week, as baby Isabella faces a potential medical crisis.

Dean (Patrick O’Connor) has been concerned for his partner as she struggled to get to grips with being a new mum, with her difficulty in getting Izzy to settle leading her to believe that the newborn hated her.

Whilst Dean’s mother Karen (Georgia Adamson) had initially supported the pair through the first days, she soon departed as she realised Ziggy had to bond with Izzy as a matter of urgency.

After Ziggy took some time out, falling asleep in a car in the garage and inadvertently setting off a bay-wide search for her, some wise words from Irene (Lynne McGranger) saw Ziggy assured that things would come naturally in their own time.

Next week, the parents are frantically trying to remember everything as they pack a car for a trip into town. When they finally get out of the door, it takes a few moments to realise that they’ve forgotten Izzy herself, sitting in her car seat on the dining table…

“We’re terrible parents!” Ziggy exclaims as they rush back inside…

But once the family make it to the coffee cart alongside the beach, Ziggy is worried that Izzy is unsettled and feels a bit too warm. Whilst John (Shane Withington) suggests it could just be because it’s a warm day, Marilyn (Emily Symons) tells Ziggy to go with her gut instinct.

On the subject of guts, when Izzy creates a further explosion in her nappy, Ziggy’s concern only increases. The pair return home and call the midwife, who suggests that they should go to the hospital if they’re worried.

“Are we worried?” Dean asks, unsure as to whether they’re just being paranoid.

As Ziggy decides they are, the three head off to Northern Districts Hospital, only to be sent home with some paracetamol.

Whilst Dean is somewhat placated, Ziggy isn’t satisfied—she knows there’s something more wrong.

Later that evening, as Izzy’s temperature rises further, Ziggy insists that they return to the hospital where Bree (Juliet Godwin) is now on duty.

Ziggy’s instinct is immediately validated when Bree tells her she’s done the right thing by bringing Izzy back, she is running a temperature.

Izzy is kept in overnight as they run some blood tests, with Bree informing the worried parents that a worse case scenario would see them having to do a lumbar puncture to rule out meningitis.

Thankfully a round of Ibuprofen seems to do the trick, and as Izzy’s temperature returns to normal, Bree tells them that the bloods have come back clear and it was most likely a mild case of gastro.

Bree assures Ziggy that it’s a very common occurence, she could have picked it up anywhere. But when Ziggy returns home and researches, she decides that it’s time to do a deep clean at home… she’s not taking the risk of Izzy falling ill again!

Bree finds herself with another patient in the form of Mackenzie’s (Emily Weir) boyfriend Gabe (Akos Armont), who gets hit on the head by a surfboard whilst taking a dip in the ocean.

Brought into the emergency department by off-duty paramedic Xander (Luke Van Os)—who believes Gabe may have some mild concussion after suffering from a dizzy spell in Salt—Gabe is asked about his medical history by Bree.

Spoilers in your inbox every weekend! You’re one click away from getting the latest Home and Away and Neighbours spoilers every weekend, totally free! Enter your email address below HP



Gabe reveals that, unbeknownst to Mac, a year ago he was being treated for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Wanting to err on the side of caution as a result, Bree organises a CT scan, which immediately sets off alarm bells for Gabe. He’d hoped that part of his life was over and done with.

Bree tries to reassure him, but it seems there may be cause for concern when she later has to inform Gabe that one of his blood tests has come back as being abnormal…

As Bree begins to organise an additional PET scan for Gabe, he starts to panic, convinced that his cancer has returned.

Having only just reunited with ex-fiancee Mac, is Gabe about to face another fight for life?

Elsewhere in the bay, Rose (Kirsty Marillier) is pleased to hear that Mali (Kyle Shilling) has taken Dean up on his offer of a permanent position at the board shop.

Having apparently discussed it with his family back in Mantaray Point, a few hours up the coast, Mali is willing to give it a month’s trial at least, pointing out to Rose that she was on his list of good reasons to stick around.

The two arrange to meet later for a date in Salt, and when they later head back to the caravan park, Rose suggests they head straight into Mali’s van.

But as things quickly begin to steam up between the pair, Rose suddenly panics.

“I’m sorry,” she tells Mali as she pulls away from him. “I can’t do this.”

As Rose makes a hasty exit, Mali is left confused as to what went wrong, not realising that it’s all down to Rose’s recent relationship with bikie Tex (Lucas Linehan).

“On the most basic level, she’s simply worried about getting hurt again,” Kirsty told Aussie mag TV Week. “Rose’s apprehension is a result of her heartbreak over Tex, who badly manipulated her. She needs someone she can completely trust.”

Will Rose give Mali a chance to prove himself to be that man…. or is her recent past destined to ruin the relationship before it’s even started?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th April (Episode 7971)

Theo catches Ava’s eye. Felicity breaks Tane’s heart. Mackenzie is torn between business and friendship. Can Remi wait for a broken Bree?

Tuesday 11th April (Episode 7972)

Tane gets kicked to the kerb. Cash reaches Felicity at rock bottom. Can Justin be a father to Ava?

Wednesday 12th April (Episode 7973)

Cash misreads Eden’s signals. Remi has a new lease on life. John and Alf clash.

Thursday 13th April (Episode 7974)

Alf refuses John’s IT support. Rose’s flirtation turns to fear. Eden puts her heart into music. Ziggy chooses mother’s instinct over doctor’s advice.

Friday 14th April (Episode 7975)

Alf’s feud with John goes public. Ziggy’s protection turns to paranoia. Can Rose trust another man again? Gabe’s dark past returns.

There’s a new arrival in Summer Bay soon, as Tane’s cousin Kahu makes his first appearance – but Felicity is suspicious. Is he only here to take advantage?

Read more…

The identity of Theo’s mysterious superfan is finally revealed – and it’s someone very close to home!

Read more…