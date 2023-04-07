Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the identity of Theo’s mysterious superfan is finally revealed – and it’s someone very close to home!

Ava (Annabel Wolfe) is currently settling back into the bay after springing a surprise visit on dad Justin (James Stewart).

After learning that Ava had had a falling out with mum Nina (Zoe Naylor) at home in the city, Justin agreed to let the 16-year-old stay for a while.

Ava was pleased as it meant she was able to stick around for Lyrik’s gig at Salt, it appears she’s something of a fan… taking a shine to one Morgan house resident in particular.

Next week, as she hangs out with Theo (Matt Evans) and his girlfriend Kirby (Angelina Thomson), Ava keeps asking Theo questions about the band’s songs.

When Ava asks about his inspiration for writing Lyrik’s hit ‘Someone Like You‘, Theo is quick to point out that he co-wrote it with Kirby—the real writing talent of the group.

Ava can’t help but look disappointed, as it seems the shine has suddenly worn off that song.

“Oh well, lyrics don’t mean much without a singer like yourself singing them…”

Ouch!

Kirby can’t help but be amused at the sleight towards her, and when the two are alone, jokes to Theo that Ava appears to have a bit of a crush on him.

Meanwhile, Justin’s attempts at some father/daughter bonding isn’t going too well. Ava claimed that she wanted to stay with him, yet it seems hanging out with him is the last thing she wants to do, particularly when he tries to bring up the reason for her running away from home.

As Justin tries to enquire about this online boyfriend that Nina is so worried about, Ava shuts down his questions and refuses to talk about it.

As the two return home, Ava retreats into the bathroom, where she pulls out a familiar scrapbook from her backpack…

…and we suddenly realise that Ava is actually Theo’s online stalker, I<3Theo!

To recap, I<3Theo has been contacting the band through their socials for several weeks, and her messages to Theo started to become a little obsessive.

There were further concerns when the fan sent a framed artwork via courier to the garage, at which point Kirby worried how they would know to send it there.

The fact that they then realised ‘Summer Bay Auto’ is plastered over the band’s van as a sponsor appeared put them at ease somewhat, and Theo thought it would be rude to not send a thank you with a picture of him posing with the artwork.

We then saw the fan, who we now know to be Ava, immediately printing off the picture and sticking it into her scrapbook.

That was nearly a month ago, and since then a further delivery of doughnuts to Theo, this time to the house, spooked him enough to finally block the mysterious fan.

As Ava sticks down the photo she got taken with the band at the gig, being sure to block out Kirby, we’re left wondering just what her intentions are now that she’s staying with her idol…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th April (Episode 7971)

Theo catches Ava’s eye. Felicity breaks Tane’s heart. Mackenzie is torn between business and friendship. Can Remi wait for a broken Bree?

Tuesday 11th April (Episode 7972)

Tane gets kicked to the kerb. Cash reaches Felicity at rock bottom. Can Justin be a father to Ava?

Wednesday 12th April (Episode 7973)

Cash misreads Eden’s signals. Remi has a new lease on life. John and Alf clash.

Thursday 13th April (Episode 7974)

Alf refuses John’s IT support. Rose’s flirtation turns to fear. Eden puts her heart into music. Ziggy chooses mother’s instinct over doctor’s advice.

Friday 14th April (Episode 7975)

Alf’s feud with John goes public. Ziggy’s protection turns to paranoia. Can Rose trust another man again? Gabe’s dark past returns.

Also next week, Felicity’s life spirals deeper into despair, as she makes a shock decision over her engagement to Tane.

