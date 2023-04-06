Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity breaks off her engagement to Tane

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Felicity’s life spirals deeper and deeper into despair, as she makes a shock decision over her engagement to Tane.

Struggling with PTSD, after being trapped in a burning ute on what should have been her wedding day, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) has turned to alcohol as her coping mechanism.

But when housemate Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) uncovered Flick’s booze stash, he felt he had no choice but to share his findings with both Tane (Ethan Browne) and Flick’s brother Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

Lashing out at the three rather than admit she had a problem, Flick opted to move out of the house and back into a van at the caravan park.

After causing a drunken scene at Salt, Flick popped into the Lyrik home to swipe a bottle of Remi’s rum, and continued the party solo back at the caravan park.

When we rejoin a hungover Flick on Monday, park owner Alf (Ray Meagher) pays a visit to return the empty rum bottle he found discarded nearby.

After being informed that there were complaints about the loud music last night, Flick apologises to Alf, and promises it won’t happen again.

Bracing herself from a serve from the usually fiery Alf, she’s taken aback when he then tells her she can come up to the house anytime she needs to talk—she’ll always be welcome.

She’s less than impressed however when she then spots Tane approaching, assuming that Alf must have called him. Alf denies all knowledge as he leaves the pair to it.

Tane’s heard from Mackenzie (Emily Weir) about the incident at Salt last night, where Flick took issue with Gabe (Akos Armont) refusing to allow her to serve drinks whilst intoxicated, and pulled the power on Lyrik’s gig as she stormed out.

Tane tells his fiancée that enough is enough—he’s given her space as requested, and it’s time she sought help for her issues.

But Flick still isn’t ready to listen, as she tells Tane she’s going for a shower.

On her return, Tane is still waiting, and he has one important question⁠—is her moving out a sign that their relationship is done?

Unable to give Tane an answer, Flick criticises him and Cash for always being around and judging her⁠—she can’t think straight with everyone getting at her.

Tane apologises and things calm down somewhat, as Flick explains that it’s her decision whether she wants to have a drink or not, but Tane points out that she isn’t stopping at one drink.

Frustrated, as Tane tries to convince her that getting drunk is only a temporary fix, Flick tells him in no uncertain terms that it’s the fix that she’s choosing.

Exclaiming that she’s not his problem, he’s quick to remind her that she’s his fiancée…

Not anymore Flick replies, as she pulls off her engagement ring and tosses it at him!

“We’re done,” she announces, as she storms off.

Is this really the end of Tane and Felicity?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th April (Episode 7971)

Theo catches Ava’s eye. Felicity breaks Tane’s heart. Mackenzie is torn between business and friendship. Can Remi wait for a broken Bree?

Tuesday 11th April (Episode 7972)

Tane gets kicked to the kerb. Cash reaches Felicity at rock bottom. Can Justin be a father to Ava?

Wednesday 12th April (Episode 7973)

Cash misreads Eden’s signals. Remi has a new lease on life. John and Alf clash.

Thursday 13th April (Episode 7974)

Alf refuses John’s IT support. Rose’s flirtation turns to fear. Eden puts her heart into music. Ziggy chooses mother’s instinct over doctor’s advice.

Friday 14th April (Episode 7975)

Alf’s feud with John goes public. Ziggy’s protection turns to paranoia. Can Rose trust another man again? Gabe’s dark past returns.

