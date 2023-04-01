Home and Away Spoilers – Nikau exposes Felicity’s secret drinking

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the extent of Felicity’s struggles are laid bare when her drinking habit is exposed, while Alf and John butt heads.

We say ‘fiancé’, but at this point in time it’s unclear whether Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) will ever face being able to get hitched. After throwing a party to cheer herself and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) up last week, the shindig ended in a sour note when a drunken Flick yelled to Tane (Ethan Browne) that perhaps she doesn’t want to get married.

The lead-up to the big day had already been an ordeal for the nervous bride, but the car accident en-route to the ceremony—which saw Flick trapped in the burning ute—is something that Flick hasn’t been able to get out of her head.

As she’s suffered panic attacks and sleepless nights, Flick has turned to alcohol.

Although Flick opened up a fraction to Tane following her outburst, admitting that she’s having constant flashbacks to the accident, she wasn’t able to admit that the drink has become her coping mechanism.

As we return to the storyline next week, Tane is stressed over the whole situation, and a bad day is made worse when he discovers the Surf Club wi-fi is down once again. As Dean (Patrick O’Connor) confirms it’s been offline for a while, Tane confronts John (Shane Withington) as he returns to his office.

Being unable to process any payments, or update the class schedules, means that the downtime is costing Tane money, as he points out to John that it’s his responsibility as club manager to fix it.

Seeing that uncle Tane is getting worked up, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) steps in to reassure him that John is going to look into it as a priority.

With the situation now cooled somewhat, and seeing himself how stressed Tane is, Dean shouts him a coffee.

Whilst the two have been far from besties in the past, Dean is perhaps best placed to help Tane understand how Flick is feeling, following his own major car accident back in 2021. As Tane admits that Flick is struggling mentally in the aftermath, and that he isn’t getting very far in trying to help, Dean can only suggest that Tane ensures he’s there for Flick when she finally realises that she needs him.

In the meantime, Nik has assisted John in getting the wi-fi reset and the businesses can get back up and running. But with it becoming an all too common problem, Nik tells John that the club really needs to up its tech game, a lot of the equipment is outdated. John isn’t too convinced… that is until Nik points out that a club with a modern setup would reflect very well on the club manager…

John approaches club president Alf (Ray Meagher), who’s having coffee with Roo (Georgie Parker) at the diner, to ask if he could put the suggestion of a total IT upgrade onto the agenda for the next committee meeting.

Whilst Roo thinks it’s a great idea, and John puts forward a very good case, Alf flatout refuses, bluntly telling him that the money would be better spent on lifesaving equipment.

Back at the club, Tane apologises to John for losing it with him earlier, and John tells him about Alf putting the kibosh on an upgrade. When Tane once again points out that John is the club manager, John realises that he doesn’t necessarily need Alf’s approval to put it to the committee…

Later that afternoon, back at home, Nik finds Flick’s stash of alcohol hidden away in the airing cupboard. When he later queries with Tane as to whether there was a lot of booze left over from the party, Tane hasn’t got a clue.

After returning from the hospital that evening, where she’s been given an all-clear following further x-rays, Flick rushes over to the cupboard whilst Tane is in the shower… but the bottles have disappeared.

“Oh, you looking for this?” Nik asks her, emerging from his room with a bottle of vodka.

Thinking on her feet, Flick claims that she’d stashed them away during the party, not wanting the many randoms who’d shown up to get their hands on it. She claims she’d completely forgotten about them until now, when she fancied a drink.

Nik is dubious as he expresses his worry for her, and after Flick insists that she’s dealing with things just fine, she asks him not to tell Tane.

But after seeking advice from John about helping someone who’s in denial, Nik feels he has no option but to tell both Cash and Tane. When Flick enters the next morning to find the three men gathered round the bottles, she knows the game is up.

Denying that there’s a problem and she just wanted one drink last night, Flick accuses everyone of overreacting. But when Flick yanks her bag away after Cash asks to look inside, the telltale sound of clinking bottles is heard…

With nowhere left to hide, Flick stubbornly announces that if they don’t like the way she’s living her life, she’ll go elsewhere… and promptly checks herself in to the caravan park!

Sat alone in her van, Flick is clearly troubled as she rejects Tane’s calls. Will she be able to find the strength to accept help before it’s too late?

Meanwhile, Alf is furious when he learns that John has gone ahead and put forward the idea of the IT upgrade to the surf club committee—it turned out they loved the idea, and passed it immediately. After being accused of going behind Alf’s back, John assures him that he sent him an email.

When Alf points out that he doesn’t get emails through on his phone due to technical issues, it only strengthens John’s case further.

The next morning, Irene (Lynne McGranger) convinces John to extend an olive branch to Alf in the form of a basket of chocolate muffins. The last thing she wants is to be caught up in more warfare after their confrontation at the diner last night.

John makes his apology, as Alf grudgingly admits that he did indeed get John’s email after checking his computer at home… and that he was wrong to accuse him of undermining him.

Having got a rare admission of being wrong out of Alf, John then pushes his luck too far by suggesting that the IT specialists will soon get Alf up to speed, to ensure this sort of misunderstanding never happens again…

“Not in a million years, Palmer” Alf blusters, before storming off without the muffins.

Oh dear!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 3rd April (Episode 7966)

Can Remi give his nightmare his blessing. Ziggy struggles to connect with her baby.

Tuesday 4th April (Episode 7967)

Summer Bay is concerned for Ziggy. Dean has a proposal for Mali. Leah leaves for Cyprus.

Wednesday 5th April (Episode 7968)

Tane gets some advice from an unlikely source. John fails to convince Alf to dive into the tech world. Mali must decide between friend and family.

Thursday 6th April (Episode 7969)

Eden is confused with her memories. John continues putting Alf offside. Bree decides it’s time to talk to Remi. Will Nikau disclose Felicity’s problem?

Friday 7th April (Episde 7970)

Justin gets a surprise visitor. Can Remi handle watching Lyrik perform without him?