Home and Away Spoilers – Millie threatens to bring Xander down

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Millie turns against Xander when she remembers the truth about the accident, whilst the day of Martha and Roo’s transplant surgery arrives…

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is about to realise that he’s dug himself into a deep hole, when his attempt to do the right thing results in him being blackmailed!

Xander has been looking out for Millie Hudson (Zara Zoe) over the past few weeks, after she and her friend Jo were involved in a car accident with Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner). Jo died from her injuries shortly after the accident, the cause of which has remained a mystery since both Millie and Logan have suffered memory loss.

Investigations by the police however have uncovered the fact that Logan was speeding at the time of impact, and with little else to go on, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) warned Logan that he could be facing charges.

Blaming herself for Jo’s death, Millie attempted to take her own life last week by walking into the ocean, only to be saved by lifeguard Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and revived by Xander.

Seeing how desperate Millie was, Xander betrayed Jasmine’s confidence by telling her that the police thought the accident was Logan’s fault, and that she had nothing to feel guilty about.

Jasmine was furious at Xander and warned him that he was getting far too close to Millie, something other sister Rose (Kirsty Marillier) has also shown concern about.

After making a good impression on paramedic Jo (Katie Horky) at the scene of the accident, Xander scored himself a second interview at Yabbie Creek ambulance station, and this week he begins his first shift by bringing a patient into Northern Districts Hospital.

Jasmine is there for the handover, and afterwards the two briefly talk about the fact that Logan is taking a few days off.

Whilst Logan is actually taking some time out after learning about girlfriend Mackenzie’s (Emily Weir) deception, Xander immediately sees his absence as a sign of a guilty conscience over causing the accident.

Jasmine is quick to remind him that nothing has been proven, and that the accident is still under investigation, but Xander won’t listen—Logan’s clearly just trying to avoid Millie.

Xander heads in to see Millie again, much to Jasmine’s frustration, and finds that she’s doing much better, now that she’s apparently been absolved of her friend’s death.

Xander soon realises his mistake when Millie tells him that not only is she a lawyer, but her boss is actually Jo’s father. Having heard that Logan was responsible for the accident, Mr Harding is putting together a civil case against him, determined that they’re going to get justice for Jo.

After being discharged the next morning, Millie arranges to meet Xander at the beach, but doesn’t wish to talk about the case. As she looks out to sea, she tells Xander that she and Jo were heading to the beach on the day of the accident, and it’s at that moment that parts of the journey start coming back to her.

The actual accident is still a blank… that is, until Xander’s phone goes off, when everything comes flooding back to her.

She remembers receiving a text message and picking up her phone to read it… and the realisation suddenly hits her. She WAS responsible for the accident after all!

When they bump into Rose in the surf club, Xander is ready to tell her that they’ve got some news on the accident, but Millie panics and wants to go outside.

It soon becomes clear that Millie has no intention of going to the authorities with the truth, telling Xander that she’ll lose everything if she did!

Knowing that he can’t let Logan take the fall, Xander desperately tries to talk sense into Millie, asking her if she could really keep such a big secret for the rest of her life, but Millie is determined that Logan’s speeding was still a major factor of the accident.

When Xander tries to quiz Rose about whether Logan will be charged, she shuts him down and warns him about keeping his distance from Millie, hinting that he’s been in the same situation before now.

Meeting Millie again, Xander tells her that he has no option but to tell the police, but Millie then reveals her trump card. She’s done some digging, and has discovered that Xander once had an AVO taken out on him.

Millie tells Xander that if he dobs her in to the police, then she’ll accuse him of harassing her!

Also coming up, some romantic advice from John (Shane Withington) and Justin (James Stewart) could spell disaster for Theo (Matt Evans).

After his romantic gesture for Chloe (Sam Barrett) last week, things have turned somewhat awkward between the two.

Seeing them both in the diner, Marilyn manufactures a delay in Theo’s order to give the two some time together—but whilst they can’t take their eyes off each other as they sit at opposite ends of the diner, both are too shy to make the first move.

As Theo heads back to the garage and talks things through with Justin and John, worried that he’s been friend-zoned, Chloe talks with Maz about how Theo seems to be playing it cool.

Theo isn’t too impressed with John’s advice to play hard to get, but when Chloe later drops by and asks Theo for a “friendly, casual drink”, he’s certain that he needs to take decisive action.

Theo recruits a friend from TAFE, Becky (Gemma Dart), to join him and Chloe that evening at Salt, in an attempt to make Chloe jealous.

As Becky and Theo talk about how great each other are and big-up their friendship, Chloe decides she’s had enough and leaves them to it.

The next day, Theo can’t understand why Chloe is ignoring his calls. Catching up with her on the way to work, Chloe tells him that the night was a bad idea, and that she won’t be bothering him again.

Has Theo completely blown things with Chloe?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, the day has finally come for Martha (Belinda Giblin) and Roo’s (Georgie Parker) surgery.

The Stewarts were elated last week when transplant coordinator Jesse (Nat Jobe) said that Martha was finally fit enough for Roo to donate a kidney to her, only a couple of weeks after being told that her heart was too weak.

With medical supervision from Logan, Roo and Marilyn (Emily Symons) started Martha on a positivity programme designed to reduce her blood pressure, and even Alf was able to see the difference in Martha as she became more relaxed and enjoyed herself.

But this week it’s Roo who needs to relax, as she busies herself with all sorts of odd jobs to cope with her nerves about the surgery.

Marilyn and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) decide a treat is in order, and so they bring a hamper along to the house to put on a special lunch for everyone. Alf says a few words expressing how proud he is of Martha and Roo, before they all make a toast to family.

That evening, Alf takes Martha and Roo to the hospital to settle them in for surgery the following day.

The next morning, six months after the organophosphate poisoning that originally damaged Martha’s kidneys, it’s finally time for the transplant.

It is of course the second time that Martha and Roo have been at this point, with Martha pulling out at the last second on their first attempt back in March, but it’s clear that she has no regrets this time around.

Alf kisses them both goodbye, as Martha asks him to keep hold of her wedding ring for safekeeping, before they’ve both wheeled down to the operating theatre.

Will Martha and Roo make it through the surgery without a hitch?

