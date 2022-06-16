Home and Away Spoilers – Nikau resigns after dramatic beach rescue

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Logan receives disturbing news about the car accident, whilst Nikau rushes to save a despondent Millie from the surf…

As questions remain over the fatal accident that occurred just over a week ago, Millie Hudson (Zara Zoe) is in despair following the loss of her best friend Josie Harding.

Millie and Jo were travelling towards Summer Bay when they collided with local resident Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) on the outskirts of Reefton Lakes, and with neither party remembering the cause of the crash, it’s been left down to the police investigation to work out who was at fault.

Paramedic Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) and sister Jasmine (Sam Frost) were first on the scene following the accident, and it didn’t take long for Xander to discover Jo’s body nearby.

Although Millie kept asking after her friend, Xander had to assure her that Jo was being taken care of, knowing that he needed to keep Millie calm as she faced her own medical crisis.

Feeling he had to look out for Millie, Xander visited her in the hospital and broke the news to her himself, which backfired when Millie then blamed Xander for Jo’s death.

It was only after Jasmine explained that Jo was already dead on their arrival that Millie apologised to Xander, and the two began to bond as he asked her to tell him about Jo.

This week, Xander continues to visit Millie as she shuts out her family and friends. Jasmine wonders whether she needs a grief counsellor, but Xander says that she wouldn’t be willing to talk. At the moment, she’s happy with just talking to Xander, and whilst Jasmine commends him on his compassion, she warns him to exercise caution.

The police investigation continues, and as Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) questions Logan further on the circumstances of the accident, he’s still unable to remember any details. The only thing that Cash can confirm is that Logan and Millie’s alcohol levels were both normal.

But later on that day, Cash returns to Logan with some surprising news. The forensic evidence suggests that Logan was speeding at the time of impact—and with nothing further to go on, it’s looking like he could have been responsible for Jo’s death!

Jasmine can see that Logan is a bit grumpy at work, and when he later apologises, he opens up to her about what Cash told him.

Logan can’t believe that his actions have killed someone when he’s spent his whole career saving lives.

Desperate to uncover the truth, Logan later visits Millie on the ward himself, to ask if she’s remembered anything further.

As she confirms that her mind is still a blank, Millie begins to blame herself for Jo’s death. When Xander then walks in to find her in tears, he’s quick to jump in to protect Millie from Logan’s questioning.

When Xander later confronts Logan, he’s reminded that he’s in no position to order Logan about. As Xander replies that Millie is not Logan’s patient, Logan is quick to point out that she isn’t Xander’s either.

Xander later offloads to Jasmine about Logan, and as she jumps to Logan’s defence and worries that Xander is becoming too involved, he can see that she is holding something back. She eventually admits, in confidence, that the police are investigating Logan over the accident.

Heading back to the hospital, Xander is confused to find Millie’s bed empty…

Millie in the meantime has found her way to Summer Bay beach. As Bella (Courtney Miller) chats to boyfriend Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), they’re confused to see a fully-clothed Millie walking into the surf.

As Summer Bay’s newest volunteer lifeguard, Nik shouts out a warning to Millie. It has no effect, and as she persists in walking through the water towards a dangerous rip, Nik is forced to jump into action.

Having received a message over the radio from Nik, John (Shane Withington) pulls up in the ATV as both Jasmine and Xander arrive.

The three arrive at the shoreline just as Nik pulls an unconscious Millie out of the water.

Xander immediately takes over and begins CPR, but it’s touch and go as to whether Millie can be saved. Xander’s persistence pays off, and she eventually comes around.

Millie immediately starts talking about how it’s not fair that she survived whilst Jo died, and how it’s all her fault.

To Jasmine’s horror, Xander then placates Millie by explaining that she has nothing to feel guilty about… Logan was the one responsible for the accident!

Jasmine is dismayed as Xander then agrees to accompany Jo back to the hospital.

It’s clear that Xander is getting in far too deep with Millie, and his breaking Jasmine’s confidence in revealing the police investigation on Logan can only make things worse…

Meanwhile, Nik has mixed feelings following the dramatic rescue—whilst he loves the job, it ultimately won’t pay the bills as a volunteer role.

Nik’s already feeling that his life is in limbo, and he realises that he has to start making some tough decisions and help support the family.

Seeing no other option, Nik reluctantly hands in his resignation to John who, whilst disappointed, understands Nik’s position.

Nik and Bella look through the job market trying to figure out an alternative career, but there’s nothing that stands out. When Bella asks about being a paid lifeguard, Nik explains that there’s a huge application process involved which all seemed a bit overwhelming, so that’s out of the question.

But John is coming up with a plan of his own, and after talking things through with club president Alf (Ray Meagher), he heads over to Nik with a proposal.

Although it will mean applying to the council for funding, the club committee will fully support Nik if he wishes to apply to become a full-time lifeguard—with John offering to help Nik with the application process.

Needless to say, it’s an easy decision for Nik to make, and he gives John a massive hug as his dream job starts to look like a reality!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 20th June (Episode 7791)

Mackenzie is out of options. Dean and Ziggy uncover PK’s scam. Theo gets a romantic visitor.

Tuesday 21st June (Episode 7792)

Theo strikes a chord with Chloe. Will Mac confess to Logan? The police have eyes on Logan.

Wednesday 22nd June (Episode 7793)

Logan and Xander clash over patient care. Millie pulls a disappearing act. Theo reveals his secret talent.

Thursday 23rd June (Episode 7794)

Roo’s positivity pays off tenfold. Is Xander’s kindness becoming dangerous? Nikau’s life goals need saving.

Friday 24th June (Episode 7795)

Rose digs the dirt on PK. John resurrects Nikau’s dreams. Mac’s revenge leads to bloodshed.